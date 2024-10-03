2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

The 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup pre-selection event has been run at Guadix in Southern Spain across three days, with 120 riders from 36 nations attending to try and earn a spot on the grid next year.

The three days of intense track activity produced a list of eight new riders, from a shortlist of 49 who were invited to ride again on Wednesday, including the fourth female rider to join the Cup.

Aussies invited to the event included Rikki Henry, Marianos Nikolis, Jai Russo and Levi Russo, while New Zealand was represented by Haydn Fordyce, with perfect weather across the three days to ride the special 250cc 4-stroke PreMoto3 machinery.

Marianos Nikolis make it to the final day of testing, but not into the final eight which included:

Beñat Fernandez (Spain)

David Da Costa (France)

Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan)

David Gonzalez (Spain)

Kerman Tinez (Venezuela)

Gabriel Tesini (San Marino)

Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam)

Alejandra Fernàndez (Spain)

Carter Thompson had already confirmed he’d be returning for the 2025 season, having finished the 2024 season in 10th overall.

Carter Thompson

“I’m very pleased to say that I will be coming back for another year in Rookies Cup in 2025. I’m super happy to be given this opportunity to come back better next year and show my full potential. It’s been a great season and can’t wait to do it again in 2025.”

New 2025 Rookies Rider Quotes

Beñat Fernandez (Spain)

“I have been racing in the ETC and I am thrilled to join the Rookies Cup, it will give me the chance to follow my hero Dani Pedrosa and join the world Championship one day, I work very hard training to be successful and love mountain biking and road cycling.”

Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan)

“My home town is the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, I started riding bikes at home and rode all sorts of bikes, minimoto, MiniGP, Kawasaki 65 and Supermotard. Since 2017 I have been racing in Spain so I have learnt Spanish as well as English.”

Gabriel Tesini (San Marino)

“My home is San Marino and of course, my nearest race track is Misano, it is also my favourite and Marco Simoncelli is my hero so I can’t wait to race there in the Rookies Cup. I want to follow my favourite riders like Marc Marquez, David Alonso and Luca Lunetta into the GPs.”

Alejandra Fernàndez (Spain)

“My heroes are Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta. My favourite track has been Barcelona but now I really love riding here in Guadix and for me the bike was great. I so enjoyed riding here and meeting people from all over the world, it is a wonderful event.”

Kerman Tinez (Venezuela)

“I am so happy to be at this event, it is a real thrill for me, I didn’t really believe that it was possible to get into the Rookies Cup but of course, it is a dream. I now live in Valencia in Spain and I have been to the Grand Prix. I want to follow my heroes like Marc Marquez.”

David Gonzalez (Spain)

“I live near Barcelona but my favourite track is Jerez so I really hope that the Rookies Cup season starts there next year. That will be great for me, I know that I will need all the help I can get as the level of the Cup is so high, so many World Champions have come from the Rookies Cup.”

Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam)

“I was born in Vietnam and adopted when I was just 10 months old. I have lived in Italy since then but my origins are very important to me. On my helmet is a dragon, it is the symbol of Vietnam and for sure I will visit in the future. This has been a wonderful event and I am so happy that all my training has made a difference and has got me into the Cup.”

David Da Costa (France)

“This has been so much fun, I loved the track and the bike. It means so much to me to be able to join the Cup, especially after watching Born Racers. That was a huge motivation for me to train so hard and try to join the Rookies. Of course, I hope it gives me the chance to follow my heroes Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco.”

We’re still waiting to see the full rider line-up for 2025, as well as the calendar.