EK Chains – RRX Road Chain Series

EK Chains have raised the bar in high-performance motorcycle chains with the release of their all-new RRX road chain series – and it’s an absolute weapon! Engineered for today’s high-performance street machines, this chain offers lightweight efficiency without compromising strength or longevity. The RRX series chain is built to take the punishment.

Straight out of the box, what grabs your attention is just how beautifully made this chain is. EK’s team went full race mode with the RRX, strategically carving lightning holes into the inner plates—not just for aesthetics, but performance.

Using innovative stress analysis, they achieved weight reduction without compromising strength, trimming excess grams to reduce unsprung weight and deliver sharper throttle response where it counts.

Make no mistake – this chain isn’t fragile. Underneath its sleek exterior, the RRX packs an impressive 8,500 pound-force of tensile strength. That’s the kind of strength you want as a racer when launching off the line or hammering through the gears on a superbike!

Where EK have really earned their engineering stripes, though, is with their advanced NX-RING chain seal. This Narrow X-RING seal design means less friction, improved heat dissipation and increased wear life.

EK RRX Chain features:

Seal Type: NX-Ring

Pin Length: 19.95 mm

Tensile Strength: 8500 lbs

Weight 100 Links: 1.56 kg

Capacity: Up-to 1000 cc

Link: Rivet

So, who is this chain for? Whether you’re a weekend warrior chasing PBs at your local trackday or a serious racer shaving tenths at ASBK, the EK Chains RRX is built to perform. Already used across a wide range of road racing categories, the RRX has proven it can handle the heat.

Available now at all good powersport dealers and online retailers for $229.95 RRP

Part #: 14-520RRX11-120

Proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports.

Check out the full range at the A1 Accessory Imports website.