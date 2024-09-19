EK Chains

State-of-the-art, Japanese made motorcycle chains

Let’s face it, when you’re riding, whether it’s carving up the Great Ocean Road or tackling the endless outback roads on your Aussie adventure, your chain is one of those unsung heroes that keeps you moving. If it gives out, so does your journey. That’s where the EK Chains ZVX3 series steps in — designed for serious riders who push their machines to the limit and expect nothing short of excellence.

The ZVX3 series isn’t just another chain; it’s the result of decades of innovation by EK Chains, a brand trusted by some of the most demanding riders in the game. Built for high-performance street bikes (up-to 1400 cc) this beast of a chain boasts tensile strengths north of 11,100 lbs, meaning it’s engineered to handle the brutal power outputs of modern superbikes, while also delivering longevity for those long-distance road warriors.

But it’s not just about raw strength. EK has integrated their NX-Ring seal design, reducing friction by 15% and dissipating more heat over the already performance QX Ring seal design. This means smoother power delivery, a noticeable reduction in wear, and improved sealing against those dreaded Aussie road conditions—think dust, sand, rain, and the scorching sun.

And let’s not forget style, because we all know a goodlooking chain makes all the di erence. The ZVX3 series offers a variety of colours to match your bike’s aesthetic, from traditional gold to a striking Metallic Red or Black & Gold options. Performance meets personality, and this is a chain that looks as fierce as it performs.

Available now in 520, 525 and 530 Pitch.

EK Chains ZVX3 — built for riders who demand top-tier performance, reliability, and style. So, whether you’re tearing through a track day, cruising your favourite weekend roads, or gearing up for that big lap around Australia, make sure your bike is equipped with the best. Because at the end of the day, your chain is more than just links of metal, it’s your connection to the road. Ride hard. Ride with EK Chains ZVX3.

Visit EK Chains Australia to find out more and get your hands on one of these premium chains. Proudly imported and distributed in Australia by A1 Accessory Imports www.a1accessory.com.au.