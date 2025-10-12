WorldSBK 2025

Round Eleven – Estoril – Sunday

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

In Championship Order

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st in championship – 580 points

“I was really happy to win the first race. At the beginning, all was under control but then Nicolò had a bit more grip than me. At the end of the race I was spinning a lot but he was too. In the Superpole race, the start was a bit difficult, I was fighting with Nicolò on the first two laps. But then I just focused on my pace, pushing for a good lap time and trying to not make any mistake. So in the end I won again. Race two was more difficult for me. I was back in fifth, had to overtake but just focused on my job to catch Nicolò. When I was back in second place I was pushing so hard on every lap that the rear tyre dropped, so I was struggling a lot. I had to start to manage my race and I just thought: ‘Okay, this time it is impossible to win, P2 is enough because I need the good points for the championship.’ Now I am looking forward to Jerez. We have some margin in the championship, and everything else we will see there. Nicolò is very strong at Jerez but I will try to do my best again.”

Nicolo Bulega – 2nd in championship – 541 points

“It was a very good race. We improved a lot on the bike from the Superpole Race this morning. I’m happy because this win is important. I know the championship is very difficult, but we won’t give up. Toprak has been very strong all season but I think we’ve also had a great year. I’ll keep pushing 200% and try to put pressure on Toprak because that’s all I can do now.”

Alvaro Bautista – 3rd in championship – 292 points

“This weekend has been all about threes for me. I’ve had three podiums and I’m now third in the World Championship. This was the maximum we could achieve because Toprak and Nicolo were much faster than the rest. I had a group behind me in all three races so it was hard to stay focused and not to make mistakes. I’m quite happy because we got the most out of it, and it’s been a good Sunday with two podiums.”

Andrea Locatelli – 4th in championship – 284 points

“In the end, we finished with the top five again this afternoon in Race 2 and we had a strong fourth place in the Superpole Race. We were in a group with really good fighting for the podium until the last lap this morning – fighting there is never easy but it was positive and good fun! Race 2 was honestly a bit disappointing, even if P5 was not too bad – with the front tyre it was a struggle from the middle of the race until the end – we destroyed the right side of the tyre which was not the case in Race 1, this can happen sometimes when we try to do the maximum of what we can against our competitors but we always keep fighting until the end. This was the overall result we could do, I tried to do my best during ever session – but, let’s keep working! We have the last round of the season in Jerez next week, so we will try to keep this feeling and confidence with the R1 to fight again. We gained a lot of points, which was another positive point for us in general. During the last couple of rounds it was not so easy, but we keep working and look forward to Jerez!”

Alex Lowes – 6th in championship – 193 points

“I felt quite strong in the Superpole race. It was hectic, with everyone going so fast. But I felt my pace could be a bit faster still, although I was struggling to pass. I tried to pass in T1, but I was a bit wide. I was still believing that if I did a clean turn one I could maybe catch and attack Alvaro by the end of that final lap. You have to try sometimes and it didn’t work out but we came back strong with a good ride in the second race. We have to be happy with our weekend’s work. In Race Two there was a bit of a yo-yo effect with Alvaro. I was really fast in some parts of the track with my bike and he was fast in other parts with his bike. It was difficult to get a rhythm but with about six laps to go I tried again and did a 1’36.4 lap. I was having some slides on the front and I knew if I had got close, and even passed him, he was only going to pass me back. I did not need to have two crashes today. In the last four or five laps I had a gap and I could manage it a little bit. I was happy with how the bike felt.”

Xavi Vierge – 8th in championship – 157 points

“I think we can be quite satisfied with the weekend overall. We were consistently inside the top seven in every session, which shows how competitive we were, even if it felt like we were close to the front but still missing a little bit to really fight for the podium. The Superpole Race was a bit frustrating because we made the wrong tyre choice. We went with the softer option thinking it would work, but as soon as I realised most riders had chosen the race tyre, I knew it would be difficult. I tried to make a strong start and stay with the leaders, but I lost positions at Turn 2 and then destroyed the tyre while pushing to recover. From that point on, it was just about finishing as well as possible. Race 2 was more positive — we were strong again and able to battle in the mix. Unfortunately, in the last five or six laps we struggled again a bit with tyre life, which made it difficult to fight for more, but finishing sixth is still a good result. Overall, I’m really happy with the work we did as a team and it’s always nice to finish the weekend on a strong note. We’ll take the positives and try to build on this momentum going into the final round.”

Andrea Iannone – 9th in championship – 137 points

“We got off to a good start this morning, and we had a great Superpole Race, climbing from tenth to fifth with some nice moves. Today we sorted out a bit of what we were looking for yesterday, but I still wasn’t completely comfortable on the bike. Unfortunately, I started early in Race 2, even though I didn’t gain anything, but that led to the double long lap. I had fun battling with Toprak and Alvaro in the early laps; we could have had a good race, even though I struggled a lot with the front drop towards the end. We’re moving on to Jerez, where I hope to finish the season on a high!”

Axel Bassani – 10th in championship – 129 points

“The Superpole race was quite good and the feeling was OK. I lost a lot of time in the first two laps with another rider, as it was difficult to overtake him. I lost two seconds to the group ahead. In Race Two the pace was good, and from P4 to P8 was quite similar. So we stayed in pretty much the same positions – but it was a good race.”

Remy Gardner – 11th in championship – 113 points

“It was a solid Sunday, and we can head into the season finale in Jerez with confidence. In the sprint race, we were able to fight with the front group and grab sixth place, which gave us a second-row start for Race 2. Then, we gave it everything again to stay close to the leaders. We’re still missing a little something, but we can be satisfied with seventh and the positive momentum going into the last round, where we’ll aim to finish the season strongly.”

Michael van der Mark – 12th in championship – 101 points

“At the last couple of rounds we had a great feeling with the bike and then we came here and for some reason we struggled quite a lot with the bike in the beginning. We couldn’t get the right feeling and not the right speed on Friday. For Saturday morning, we improved our pace and our package a lot. I was confident for Superpole but unfortunately I lost a lot of time by missing a gear. Especially here you lose a lot of places on the grid and P12 was not fantastic. In race one, I had a good start, but unfortunately someone crashed in turn one and took me out. The guys in the pit box made sure that the spare bike was ready and I was able to do the re-start. After a few good laps I unfortunately had a technical issue. I managed to finish the race and score one point, but it was a very disappointing Saturday. In Sunday’s Superpole race we decided to go with the race tyre as we felt that the qualifying tyre was a big risk. I finished P9 which was not too bad. It was good to move up on the grid, especially for turn one. My start in race two was not great but I had a good pace. I was catching up with the guys in front of me, but I just seemed to struggle a bit with the bike when I got really close to them. I was fighting hard and finished tenth collecting more points. Now I’m looking forward to Jerez, especially in regards of the championship. It looks like Toprak will win it there, so that’s the thing everyone is looking out for.”

Iker Lecuona – 14th in championship – 90 points

“I’m honestly happy overall, even despite the crash, because it was the first one of the weekend that was completely my mistake. I was struggling a lot with arm strength — already in the Superpole Race the last two or three laps were difficult because I didn’t have the power to stop the bike properly, so we missed that top-nine spot that would have helped us for the long race. In Race 2, from lap four or five, I started braking with two fingers instead of one to try to push harder and build confidence, but that made it more difficult to manage everything. Even so, I was able to overtake several riders, had a really good pace and had already caught Van der Mark to fight for P10. Unfortunately, when I braked into Turn 7, I locked the front and couldn’t react quickly enough to save it. In the end, I prefer to look at the positives — I was fast, competitive, and pushing for my target, so we’ll keep working with the same focus for the final round.”

Garrett Gerloff – 15th in championship – 86 points

“All in all, I am not super-happy with the weekend, but we had no crashes, which is good, and we were really close to being inside the top ten in the long races. Those are the two positives that we can take away. We are just missing something, but we will keep trying to find it. It seemed like things were getting better in the middle of the season, and we were getting faster, but now it just seems like it’s a bit of a struggle. We have one more race weekend left for the year, and we will try our best to end the season on a high note.”

Jonathan Rea – 16th in championship – 83 points

“Frustrated with the Superpole race to be honest! In the beginning I was able to get track position up into third place and when Loka came past, I was mindful of his aspirations for third in the championship so I didn’t want to get too involved and it looked like he had the pace to go with Alvaro and beyond. After a few laps though he wasn’t making progress, so I really thought “ok, I need to mount a challenge”. I felt really good with my R1 and we were really strong in Sectors 2 and 3, and I thought if we could be there in the last lap, it could be my chance at the podium. But I went down in Turn 7, just a few degrees over the limit than the previous lap, and that’s the margins we’re racing with. Frustrating for both me and the guys as well, because they’ve put together a good weekend. Then, for the long race, we made a small change to find a little bit more grip but I really struggled with rear traction the whole race and lost a lot more ground with the tyre degradation than yesterday in particular. It was better to bring the bike home, maybe we took the wrong direction with the set-up changes, but you have to look at these things to improve and we’ll learn from that. We take a good feeling to Jerez, knowing that we can fight inside the top five and potentially cap off the year strongly. I want to thank my team for giving everything until the end, especially my Crew Chief Uri, because he’s worked tirelessly to give me a bike that suits my style. Big thanks to everyone at Yamaha and in the team for continuing to push.”

Yari Montella – 18th in championship – 69 points

“It was a day of ups and downs. This morning we started really well, with a great pace both in the warm-up and in the short race. In the Superpole Race I had a downshifting issue, I put in one gear higher than I should have while entering the corner. I ran wide and compromised the rest of the race. I got back on track and still took the chequered flag, knowing it wouldn’t mean much in terms of points or grid position for Race 2, but it was important to collect some data. In the end, the pace was really good, Top 10 level. For the long race I started confident, but we struggled more than I expected. Conditions changed, everyone’s lap times went up compared to this morning, but ours increased twice as much as the others’. We missed something, and now we need to analyze the data.”

Tito Rabat – 23rd in championship – 9 points

“We were hoping for more today. In the sprint race we had some technical problems that forced me to stop. We analysed the issue, and were confident that Race 2 would go better, but unfortunately a similar problem arose, which made it hard for me to ride. I did my best and finished the race, and we are clear as to the issue which is good news, so now we need to focus on finding a solution for the Jerez round.”

Ivo Lopes – 0 points

“I’m a bit happier today. We changed a few things after yesterday’s race and I’m grateful to the team because I already felt more comfortable in warm-up and was able to ride more as I wanted in the Superpole race. I was feeling confident heading into Race 2 but unfortunately a technical problem stopped us almost immediately. That’s racing, I guess. I want to say a big thank you once again to the whole PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team; it’s been great to work with everybody and have another opportunity to compete in WorldSBK.”

Team Managers

Serafino Foti – Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team Manager

“It’s a fantastic day for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. We have won another title that adds to our impressive list of achievements, and for this I would like to extend a special thank you to all the guys on the team, those who are in the pits every day, but also those who work from home, all with commendable commitment and dedication. When we achieve important results like this, the credit always goes to the whole team. However, our work is not finished. We will fight until the end for the other two titles that are still up for grabs.”

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was another important step towards the title and an almost perfect weekend for us. With two victories and a second place, we can now travel to Jerez with a very solid points advantage. Toprak’s performance was once again outstanding. At the same time, Nicolò Bulega’s performance also deserves recognition. What those two showed in the races, pulling away from the rest of the field, was on another level. We are also very happy with Mickey’s performance; he did a great job with his top-ten results. I think he too is ready for his, for now, last race weekend in WorldSBK. We will now do everything we can – in Berlin, Munich, England, and at the track – to be as well prepared as possible, and we’re looking forward to the season finale.”

Christian Gonschor – Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was another fantastic weekend with two wins, pole position, lap records, and a second place. With this tremendous weekend, Toprak extended his lead in the riders’ championship – a maximum success that the entire team can be proud of. Toprak showed his professionalism in every race, and in the second main race he knew that second place was also crucial for the championship, for the big goal. He didn’t take any unnecessary risks to go for the win. Looking ahead to Jerez, we are excited for an intense finale, and we want to express our gratitude to the organisers and the FIM, whose control and regulatory mechanisms ensure fair competition that thrills fans at the track and on TV with two magnificent riders at the front.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Maxus Yamaha

“We saw a strong performance from Pata Maxus Yamaha’s riders here this weekend in Estoril, with both the guys fighting hard to get into the podium battle. Race 1 and the Superpole Race, despite JR’s crash in the 10-Lap sprint, unfortunately showed stronger potential than Race 2 – where we had hoped to take a step and target the podium. Unfortunately, both the riders suffered from front tyre degradation and a lack of front grip from the start, which was in fact a stronger point of our package yesterday. That was unexpected and a little bit disappointing! However, with Loka’s 4-4-5 results, we go to Jerez fourth in the championship, only eight points away and with the clear opportunity to fight for the bronze medal still on the table. On JR’s side, now that he’s physically recovered, he’s shown again that retirement hasn’t subdued any of his spirit or desire to do well. Jerez is a track that the R1 enjoys, so we will be looking to maximise the overall team performance at the final round of the season.”

Denis Sacchetti – GoEleven Team Manager

“We got off to a good start today, and between Saturday and Sunday we did a good job and gained a few tenths. In the Superpole Race, Andrea managed to make a comeback and finish fifth, which is also great for a second row start for Race 2. Unfortunately, a jump start in the afternoon compromised the race. This time it was a clear one, certainly a fraction of a second, and Andrea felt he could have had a big chance, but with the double long lap, the race was over. We managed to take home the best independent, even though we could have finished much higher. I’m happy with the team’s work here in Estoril, and we’ll move on to Jerez for the great season finale!”

Marco Barnabò – Barni Ducati Team Principal

“In the morning sprint race Yari made a mistake while downshifting, which forced him to go wide, while in Race 2 we struggled more with race pace, an issue we hadn’t faced in the previous sessions. Overall, it was a weekend where Yari showed both speed and potential, but a few mistakes took away some of the calm and consistency needed to manage the races at the level we know he’s capable of. We’ll now analyze the data to understand where we can improve and come back stronger for the next round in Jerez.”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Nicolo Bulega made the perfect getaway from the middle of the front row, sweeping into the lead at Turn 1 and setting the pace through the opening lap. Razgatlioglu wasted no time in responding, diving up the inside into Turn 1 on Lap 2 to seize control. From there, the pair traded fastest laps, running nose to tail in a masterclass of precision and consistency. Despite Bulega’s efforts to regroup, Razgatlioglu held firm to take another crucial victory and maintain his momentum in the title fight.

The battle for the final podium spot proved just as dramatic, with seven riders locked in a fierce scrap behind the leading duo. Alvaro Bautista held third for nearly the entire race on his Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, fending off relentless pressure from the Pata Maxus Yamaha pairing of Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli. Rea’s challenge came to an abrupt end on Lap 7 when the six-time World Champion crashed out while pushing for the podium.

Locatelli’s hopes of third were dashed in the final lap chaos when Alex Lowes attempted an aggressive move at Turn 1. The bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team rider went down in the process, allowing Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) to sweep through and secure fifth behind Locatelli in fourth.

The incidents promoted Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) and Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) into the points and onto the third row of the grid for Race 2.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 15m57.401 320.5 2 N. Bulega Duc +0.545 320.5 3 A. Bautista Duc +8.942 322.4 4 A. Locatelli Yam +10.060 321.4 5 A. Iannone Duc +10.122 324.3 6 R. Gardner Yam +10.936 321.4 7 X. Vierge Hon +11.747 323.4 8 A. Bassani Bim +12.762 320.5 9 M. van der Mark BMW +14.875 321.4 10 I. Lecuona Hon +15.904 326.3 11 R. Vickers Duc +16.521 321.4 12 G. Gerloff Kaw +17.923 323.4 13 T. Mackenzie Duc +19.027 321.4 14 B. Sofuoglu Yam +19.555 316.7 15 A. Lowes Bim +27.494 319.5 16 T. Nagashima Hon +30.356 321.4 17 I. Lopes Hon +30.398 315.8 18 B. Fong Yam +33.515 311.2 19 Y. Montella Duc +57.359 323.4 Not Classified RET T. Rabat Hon 1 Lap 319.5 RET J. Rea Yam 4 Laps 317.6 RET M. Rinaldi Yam 6 Laps 314.9

WorldSBK Race Two

Launching cleanly from the front row, Bulega dived into Turn 1 ahead of his teammate Alvaro Bautista and immediately began stretching a gap. By mid-distance, the Ducati rider’s rhythm was unmatched, his lead swelling to more than five seconds as he took the chequered flag unchallenged for his seventh win of the season.

Razgatlioglu’s race was more subdued. A sluggish getaway left the BMW star down in fifth on the opening lap, forcing him to carve his way past Bautista, Andrea Iannone and Andrea Locatelli to move into second. But unlike Saturday, the Turkish rider lacked the raw pace to mount a challenge for the lead and ultimately settled for a controlled runner-up finish that keeps the championship firmly in his grasp heading to Spain.

Behind them, Bautista secured third place to return to the podium after a difficult run of form. The reigning champion passed Locatelli on lap four and spent the remainder of the 20-lap contest defending his position from a charging Alex Lowes. The bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team rider shadowed Bautista throughout the second half of the race but was never quite close enough to make a move.

Further back, Iannone’s promising start unravelled after a jump-start penalty dropped him down the order. Despite showing strong early pace, the Pata Go Eleven Ducati rider crossed the line 12th.

While Razgatlioglu missed his first mathematical chance to clinch the title, he will have another opportunity in Race 1 at Jerez next weekend. The BMW rider’s 39-point cushion means only a major upset can deny him the championship.

Bautista’s return to the rostrum lifts him back into third in the overall standings, eight points clear of Locatelli in the fight for the bronze medal. With injured Danilo Petrucci sidelined this weekend, the Barni Spark Racing Team rider slips to fifth in the standings.

In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Ducati reclaimed the lead by three points after Bulega’s emphatic win, overturning BMW’s brief advantage earned through Razgatlioglu’s earlier Superpole Race triumph.

The 2025 WorldSBK season now moves to its grand finale at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, where the championship’s two standout performers, Razgatlioglu and Bulega, will go head-to-head one last time in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to an unforgettable season.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 33m40.088 316.7 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +4.868 326.3 3 A. Bautista Duc +15.331 325.3 4 A. Lowes Bim +17.333 322.4 5 A. Locatelli Yam +20.567 321.4 6 X. Vierge Hon +22.205 323.4 7 R. Gardner Yam +23.634 322.4 8 A. Bassani Bim +24.480 324.3 9 J. Rea Yam +26.080 320.5 10 M. van der Mark BMW +29.579 322.4 11 G. Gerloff Kaw +29.707 322.4 12 A. Iannone Duc +31.657 325.3 13 R. Vickers Duc +35.666 321.4 14 B. Sofuoglu Yam +38.164 315.8 15 Y. Montella Duc +38.577 322.4 16 T. Rabat Hon +39.119 318.6 17 T. Nagashima Hon +51.801 320.5 18 B. Fong Yam +1m07.588 314.0 Not Classified RET T. Mackenzie Duc 5 Laps 318.6 RET I. Lecuona Hon 9 Laps 324.3 RET I. Lopes Hon 18 Laps 314.0 RET M. Rinaldi Yam 19 Laps 314.9

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 580 2 N. Bulega 541 3 A. Bautista 292 4 A. Locatelli 284 5 D. Petrucci 284 6 A. Lowes 193 7 S. Lowes 184 8 X. Vierge 157 9 A. Iannone 137 10 A. Bassani 129 11 R. Gardner 113 12 M. van der Mark 101 13 D. Aegerter 100 14 I. Lecuona 90 15 G. Gerloff 86 16 J. Rea 83 17 S. Redding 76 18 Y. Montella 69 19 R. Vickers 40 20 T. Mackenzie 27 21 B. Sofuoglu 25 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 T. Rabat 9 24 S. Garcia 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 A. Zaidi 1

WorldSSP Race Two

Stefano Manzi crowned his superb 2025 campaign with a commanding win at Estoril, clinching the FIM Supersport World Championship with two races to spare. The Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing rider delivered a measured but decisive performance, charging through from fifth on the grid to claim his tenth victory of the season and finally make his long-held dream of becoming World Champion a reality.

After a steady opening phase, Manzi began to show his intent around one-third distance, working his way into podium contention by mid-race. On lap 16 of 18, he made his move for the lead, slicing past Race 1 winner Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) and immediately breaking clear. Once in front, the Italian controlled the pace with trademark precision, stretching a 2.5-second advantage by the chequered flag to secure both the race win and the 2025 title.

Stefano Manzi – P1

“It feels amazing to walk away from the weekend with the 2025 World Supersport title in hand. I ran a strong race to bring the title home with a race victory. My rivalry with Can this season has been nice. It was good to fight for the title and not have it handed to me, you always learn a lot for the future when you have a fight to put up. I’d always prefer to win with a fight than to win easily. Can was a very good rival, and it has been great riding with him so far this year. Thanks to all of the team and my family for giving me the support to enable me to achieve this lifetime goal.”

Andrea Dosoli – Division Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Stefano has been with Yamaha for three seasons and in this time he has grown into the man who has deservedly become World Champion this year. Twice he finished runner-up, but this year he came back with one goal and has put on an impressive display to take the title in this way. The R9 is a significant new model for Yamaha, so to win the riders championship, the manufacturers championship and be on course to complete the ‘triple crown’ is a remarkable story in itself.”

Niccolò Canepa – Road Racing Sporting Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Congratulations to Stefano on becoming World Champion. He has put together an incredible season and ridden like a champion from the start, taking wins where he could and taking points where he couldn’t. This is a very important win for Yamaha, with the new R9 winning the championship in its very first season. A huge well done to Manzi and the entire Pata Yamaha Ten Kate team for their incredible work this year. We’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do on the R1 in WorldSBK next season.”

Behind Manzi, the battle for the remaining podium positions took a late twist. Debise, who had looked set for another top-two finish, was forced out in the closing laps with a technical issue, handing second place to Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team). The German rode a clean and consistent race to record his best finish of the season.

The standout ride of the afternoon came from Jeremy Alcoba, who charged from 25th on the grid to claim a sensational third place and his maiden WorldSSP podium. His late-race pace and fearless overtaking lit up the final stages of the race, earning widespread applause from the paddock.

Jeremy Alcoba – P3

“Today we took our first podium position. I feel amazing because it has been a long time since I have been in Parc Ferme. I came to this championship to win, but it has been a difficult year. I promised myself to make a podium before I finished the season. So I am happy for this. Friday was really bad in Superpole Qualifying, and I didn’t expect that. Six years ago, when I was last here in Moto3, I was on pole. I promised myself that it would be here that I got another podium. In Saturday’s warm-up, the team did a really good job, so we were super-fast in Race One. I started 24th, so it was a difficult comeback. Last night was happy because I thought I would start in the top ten grid places today, but no, it was 25th place on the Sunday grid. I was a bit sad at that yesterday, but then I said, no, I will do better in Race Two. The team added another extra improvement in the set-up, and I was super-fast and super-happy. The pace was amazing, and I enjoyed it like a kid. I was passing everywhere. I was seeing some top guys through all the race, and I was like, “Ok, one more… OK, two more…’ I only want to say thank you to everyone that believes in me.”

For championship runner-up Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team), it was a frustrating day. The Turkish rider endured mechanical problems throughout and could manage only ninth at the flag, one place behind Corentin Perolari (Honda Racing World Supersport), who took top honours among the Supersport Challenge riders.

Further down the order, Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) extended his advantage in the battle for third overall, finishing sixth while teammate Jaume Masia was forced to retire with a mechanical issue. Booth-Amos now holds a slender six-point buffer over the Spaniard with two races remaining.

Oli Bayliss added another four points to his championship tally with a 12th-place finish, which sees the Australian 13th in the championship with one round remaining.

Oli Bayliss – P12

“A slow first couple of laps made our race very tough today. We made a big change to the bike and I felt a lot better opening the gas. We kept a consistent fast pace all throughout the race. I struggled to pass a few people but in the end we finished not in the best position, but we had the pace to battle for the top five. Two more chances in Jerez. Thanks to my team for all the work and my sponsors.”

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Manzi Yam 30m11.252 282.0 2 P. Oettl Duc +2.599 283.5 3 J. Alcoba Kaw +3.574 287.2 4 R. Garcia Yam +3.944 276.9 5 A. Surra Yam +4.432 285.0 6 T. Booth-Amos Tri +6.676 284.2 7 O. Vostatek Duc +7.369 288.0 8 C. Perolari Hon +7.722 284.2 9 C. Oncu Yam +8.464 277.6 10 R. De Rosa Qjm +9.556 288.0 11 S. Jespersen Duc +9.606 290.3 12 O. Bayliss Tri +10.747 285.7 13 F. Caricasulo Duc +10.757 284.2 14 X. Cardelus Duc +10.855 288.8 15 L. Taccini Duc +11.194 288.0 16 M. Schroetter Duc +12.365 290.3 17 M. Casadei Mva +13.296 283.5 18 N. Tuuli Qjm +13.370 285.7 19 M. Ferrari Duc +13.959 288.0 20 N. Antonelli Yam +14.185 282.7 21 K. Toba Hon +20.847 279.1 22 J. Whatley Mva +22.032 280.5 23 L. Ottaviani Hon +22.651 271.4 24 A. Giombini Duc +31.545 279.8 25 Y. Okamoto Yam +31.741 286.5 26 B. D’Onofrio Duc +37.242 285.0 27 L. Arbel Mva +42.503 274.8 28 A. Carrasco Hon +49.424 277.6 Not Classified RET V. Debise Duc 1 Lap 278.4 RET F. Farioli Mva 4 Laps 308.6 RET L. Mahias Yam 6 Laps 281.3 RET J. Masia Duc 7 Laps 282.7 RET X. Artigas Mva 16 Laps 276.2

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 425 2 C. Oncu 343 3 T. Booth-Amos 233 4 J. Masia 227 5 V. Debise 185 6 L. Mahias 185 7 B. Bendsneyder 178 8 P. Oettl 169 9 J. Alcoba 159 10 M. Schroetter 112 11 X. Cardelus 91 12 F. Farioli 89 13 O. Bayliss 86 14 C. Perolari 83 15 A. Mahendra 73 16 S. Jespersen 72 17 R. Garcia 60 18 F. Caricasulo 60 19 A. Surra 51 20 L. Taccini 46 21 M. Casadei 40 22 O. Vostatek 30 23 R. De Rosa 18 24 M. Rinaldi 17 25 N. Antonelli 13 26 K. Toba 12 27 L. Power 9 28 N. Tuuli 8 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Carter Thompson kept his WorldSSP300 title hopes alive with a stunning victory at Estoril, beating championship rival Benat Fernandez by just 0.010 seconds in one of the closest finishes of the season. The MTM Kawasaki rider held his nerve in a nail-biting final lap to take his third win of the campaign and ensure the championship battle will go down to the final round.

Thompson was a constant presence at the front throughout the race, spending all but one lap inside the podium positions as the lead group jostled for control. The Australian timed his charge to perfection, launching a drag race to the finish line and narrowly edging Fernandez in a dramatic sprint to the chequered flag.

Fernandez, aboard his Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove machine, fought fiercely from start to finish, matching Thompson’s pace and engaging in a tense two-way duel during the closing stages. The pair managed to break clear of the pack heading into the final lap, setting up a showdown that was ultimately decided by mere thousandths of a second.

David Salvador looked set to steal the win after leading out of the final corner, but the Team ProDina XCI rider was swallowed up in the slipstream just metres from the line. Despite leading three laps, the Spaniard was forced to settle for fourth, just 0.041 seconds behind the winner in a finish that saw the top four separated by less than half a tenth.

Adding to the spectacle, Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motorsport Italika Racing) produced a breathtaking final lap, diving past multiple rivals at Turn 1 and again at Turn 9 before snatching third at the finish, his best result of the season.

With only two races remaining, the championship picture remains wide open. Fernandez leads the standings by ten points over Thompson, while Salvador’s fourth-place finish leaves him a further seven points adrift.

Thompson’s latest triumph also sealed the Manufacturers’ Championship for Kawasaki, capping off a weekend that perfectly encapsulated the drama and unpredictability of the 2025 WorldSSP300 season.

Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki)

“It was a great first race and I am very happy with the result. The team has worked great all weekend to this point to get the bike working well. It has been a great weekend with a second and a first-place finish. I am very happy with the result and we scored very good points in the championship. It is nice and close now, only ten points. We made great progress with the bike all the way through. Now we just have to focus on Jerez and keep going, focusing on scoring good points. We have closed the gap to keep it alive for the final two races and hopefully come out on top. It’s full focus for Jerez now.”

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Thompson Kaw 22m14.983 216.4 2 B. Fernandez Kov +0.010 213.4 3 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.036 218.2 4 D. Salvador Kaw +0.041 208.1 5 A. Torres Kaw +0.111 211.8 6 M. Vannucci Yam +0.187 219.5 7 J. Buis KTM +0.610 217.3 8 J. Osuna Kaw +0.630 215.1 9 J. Risueno Yam +0.677 213.0 10 J. Rosenthaler KTM +0.860 217.7 11 H. Maier Yam +1.113 213.0 12 M. Gaggi Yam +3.211 216.9 13 F. Mulya Yam +3.221 216.0 14 P. Tonn KTM +5.657 217.3 15 K. Fontainha Yam +5.662 212.6 16 T. Alonso Kaw +5.667 217.7 17 E. Ercolani Kaw +5.733 215.1 18 M. Vich Yam +6.229 216.4 19 E. Bartolini Yam +6.302 213.0 20 G. Ibidi Yam +9.504 215.6 21 U. Calatayud Yam +9.542 215.1 22 L. Veneman Kaw +25.568 218.2 23 D. Alfarezel Yam +25.580 216.4 24 I. Munoz Kaw +25.604 217.7 25 G. Zannini Kaw +25.626 217.3 26 U. Hidalgo Kaw +25.845 213.0 27 T. Sovicka Kaw +29.969 210.5 28 K. Sabatucci Kaw +44.894 213.9 29 G. Sanchez Yam +55.271 210.5 Not Classified RET J. Garcia Kaw 1 Lap 214.7 RET R. Fernandez Kaw 11 Laps 139.4

WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 205 2 C. Thompson 195 3 D. Salvador 183 4 M. Vannucci 159 5 J. Buis 145 6 J. Garcia 140 7 H. Maier 124 8 A. Torres 114 9 D. Mogeda 97 10 J. Osuna 81 11 L. Veneman 73 12 M. Gaggi 70 13 J. Risueno 54 14 J. Rosenthaler 45 15 F. Mulya 42 16 M. Gennai 35 17 P. Tonn 33 18 K. Fontainha 32 19 R. Fernandez 24 20 E. Bartolini 23 21 U. Calatayud 20 22 K. Sabatucci 19 23 T. Alonso 12 24 P. Svoboda 9 25 G. Ibidi 6 26 M. Vich 5 27 F. Toreqottullah 4 28 E. Ercolani 4 29 I. Munoz 3 30 D. Ocete 3 31 A. Di Persio 1

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar