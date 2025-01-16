Evans Trackwater Coolant

Now tarmac racing approved in Australia

Evans Cooling, the brand behind the Powersports Waterless Coolant, has developed a performance ‘Trackwater’ coolant for Australian tarmac racers and has officially been approved for racing throughout the country.

Evans Trackwater, a specialised non-glycol deionized inhibited water, is engineered for performance tarmac machines where the use of a traditional glycol-based coolant is prohibited. Trackwater offers exceptional corrosion protection, safeguarding the cooling system and critical engine components from wear and tear.

No mixing required, just poor it in to win!

Traditional glycol-based coolants are often restricted on race tracks due to their slippery and hazardous nature when spilled. Evans Trackwater meets and exceeds Motorcycling Australia’s requirements for racing use.

Available in a 2L bottle. Part #: EV-TW10064 Retail: $49.95 Evans Cooling products are proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports – www.a1accessory.com.au.