Aprilia confirm satellite team

As of the 2023 season there will be four Aprilia RS-GPs competing in the MotoGP class of the World Championship. Aprilia Racing and the RNF Racing team have today signed an agreement valid for two seasons, renewable for a further two years. For the first time in its young history in MotoGP, Aprilia will have a satellite team.

Following the positive start to the 2022 season and the confirmation of factory team riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales for the next two years, the agreement that will see Aprilia’s bikes on track doubled is a further step along the path of growth, both technical and organisational, that the Noale-based racing department has set as its goal.

The collaboration with RNF Racing will not be limited to the sale of the bikes but will involve a strong synergy that will lead Aprilia Racing to invest in the partnership for the training of engineers, technicians, managers and, of course, riders.

A multi-year programme that, it is hoped, will lead to the expansion, consolidation and enhancement of a technical and management culture that represents the heritage of the Italian factory.

Massimo Rivola

“I am happy to announce the agreement with RNF Racing. We have always reasoned in small steps and as we demonstrate the competitiveness of our RS-GP, a natural part of the journey is to see two more on track. The Noale racing department is a true heritage of knowledge, of technical culture applied to high performance motorbikes as well as sports management. With RNF Racing we find a partner to enhance and valorise this extraordinary heritage. We are thinking, of course, of the riders and the best competitiveness, but also of raising new generations of engineers, technicians and managers. To continue and improve the extraordinary, all-Italian tradition of Aprilia Racing“.

Razlan Razali

“We are absolutely thrilled for this long term partnership with Aprilia Racing. Our philosophy remains to work together with the factory team to develop riders that will one day become Aprilia factory riders. We will assist them in development to ensure that we continue to be competitive and ultimately win with Aprilia Racing. The proposal by Aprilia Racing fulfils our long term plans, strategies and security for the next two plus two years and I must thank Aprilia Racing for its trust, confidence and faith in us. We are absolutely looking forward to the season next year and this new partnership. At the same time, we want to express our gratitude to Yamaha for these past years working together and growing together. We will, though, maintain our focus on working hard this season in order to improve our results together with Yamaha and eventually conclude 2022 on a high note.”