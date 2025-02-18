OGIO Limited Edition Booty Bag

OGIO’s Rig 9800 is the industry’s most elite, fully loaded travel bag available. Made with a durable construction and thoughtfully designed features, the Rig 9800 is built to last and go anywhere with you, loaded with bike gear.

Heavy duty, over-sized wheels with extra clearance deliver a smooth ride and easy handling in any terrain.

The multi-use LID compartments provide smart storage and easy access for all of your belongings.

No matter your destination, the Rig 9800 will make sure your gear gets there smoothly and safely.

The Booty Bag is a Limited Edition Rig 9800 bag from OGIO exclusive to Australia and New Zealand, so don’t miss out, head to your local OGIO stockist and grab one before they’re gone. RRP is $469.95.

Ogio Rig 9800 features