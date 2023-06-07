*Rieju March Mega Sale Terms & Conditions

The promotion starts on 6th March 2023 and ends on the 30th June 2023. Applies to selected MY22 & MY23 models from the Rieju Enduro range only (MY22 MR Ranger 300cc, MY23 MR Racing 300cc, MY23 MR Pro 300cc). Applies to new vehicles only, and excludes used or demonstration units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer available at participating dealers. Offer excludes MR Pro 80th Year Anniversary edition.

*Finance to approved customers. Advertised finance payments based on a term of 60 months at a comparison rate of 9.99% based on the current promo prices. WARNING: Comparison rate of 9.99% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, term, deposit, lender chosen and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all finance fees and charges or dealer delivery charges and on-road costs. Finance is arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017.

NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Rieju reserves the right to vary colours, specifications, and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing.