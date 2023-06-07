EXTENDED: MEGA SALE
Due to the overwhelming response from customers, Rieju Australia will be extending the Mega Sale Promotion! Get ready to go #HardOffRoad with this great offer. Now extended until 30th June 2023, get up to $2,000* off the MR 300 Range*!
The Promotional RRP is as follows:
MY22 MR Ranger 300 – Now $11,990 ($1,000 off)
MY23 MR Racing 300 – Now $12,990 ($1,300 off)
MY23 MR Pro 300 – Now $13,990 ($2,000 off)
For a strictly limited time, ride away on a Spanish-built, 300cc 2-stroke enduro, equipped with top-shelf components including KYB suspension from $11,990.
MY23 MR PRO 300cc
Was: $15,990
Now: $13,990
Finance from $74* per week.
With top-shelf components and robust two-stroke power, the team at Rieju didn’t hold back when they engineered the new MR Pro 300, with a plethora of high-end off-road equipment to meet the expectations of the most demanding Enduro riders.
With your Rieju MR Pro you can go from riding the single trails with your mates, to putting on a race number and taking part in any Enduro or hard off-road competition. Based on the already complete MR Racing 300, Rieju has decided to assemble some exclusive components that make the MR 300 Pro the highest-spec Enduro in its category.
MY23 MR RACING 300cc
Was: $14,290
Now: $12,990
Finance from $69* per week.
Rieju has taken everything needed to make a solid Enduro bike – robust 2-stroke powerplant, top-end suspension, and a well-mannered single back-bone chassis – and combined it into the new MR 300 Racing model.
With top-shelf components from Kayaba (KYB), Keihin, Nissin, Neken, VForce 4, Magura, Excel and more, Rieju has built the MR 300 Racing Series to be serious performers, all whilst boasting a competitively priced package.
MY23 MR RANGER 300cc
Was: $12,990
Now: $11,990
Finance from $64* per week.
The Rieju team realise that not everyone is a serious hardcore Enduro racer. That’s why we’ve undergone years of rigorous design and testing to engineer a model that we think is the perfect introduction into the world of Enduro riding.
Suited to new, emerging or experienced riders looking for a trail bike with that little bit extra, the MR Ranger is your perfect Enduro partner to introduce you to the exciting world of trail and Enduro riding. The MR Ranger 300cc engine features a new lower suspension mount and a new adjustable link.
Rieju’s Enduro Range is LAMS approved, fully homologated, road registerable, available and now in stock at most Australian Rieju dealerships.
Go #HardOffRoad with Rieju!
*Rieju March Mega Sale Terms & Conditions
The promotion starts on 6th March 2023 and ends on the 30th June 2023. Applies to selected MY22 & MY23 models from the Rieju Enduro range only (MY22 MR Ranger 300cc, MY23 MR Racing 300cc, MY23 MR Pro 300cc). Applies to new vehicles only, and excludes used or demonstration units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer available at participating dealers. Offer excludes MR Pro 80th Year Anniversary edition.
*Finance to approved customers. Advertised finance payments based on a term of 60 months at a comparison rate of 9.99% based on the current promo prices. WARNING: Comparison rate of 9.99% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, term, deposit, lender chosen and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all finance fees and charges or dealer delivery charges and on-road costs. Finance is arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017.
NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Rieju reserves the right to vary colours, specifications, and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing.