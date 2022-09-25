2022 Asia Talent Cup – Round 3

Motul Grand Prix of Japan

Shinya Ezawa was the race winner in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup after the Japanese rider pipped title rival Hakim Danish to victory in a dramatic Sunday morning encounter at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. Hamad Al-Sahouti produced some great late race pace to pick up a second rostrum of the season in the final podium position.

The polesitter for Round 3 of the campaign was Gun Mie and the Japan star made a great start, as did Carter Thompson from the spearhead of the second row. However, down at Turn 11 in the early stages, the two made contact.

Mie swept across late on the brakes when defending the lead from Thompson, and the latter crashed out – thankfully unhurt.

The contact was judged to have been Mie’s fault as he moved over, meaning a Long Lap penalty was handed to the double 2022 podium finisher and the race was on to move forward again.

The likes of Ezawa, Danish, Rei Wakamatsu and Jakkreephat Phuettisan were well in the hunt for a podium, with Al-Sahouti just hanging off the back of the leaders – with Mie recovering quickly from his Long Lap.

The latter picked the pack off one by one and found himself back in the lead but more drama would unfold for the number 5 soon after. While leading – and pushing – Mie went down at Turn 9, out of contention after looking so strong and leaving a group of five riders to battle it out for victory in Motegi.

That group was made up of Danish, Ezawa, Wakamatsu, Phuettisan and the fast-progressing Al-Sahouti. The Qatari rider pounced up to the lead for the first time in the closing stages as we set ourselves for a grandstand finish, with Ezawa leading Danish and Al-Sahouti.

A mistake on the exit of Turn 8 cost Danish time and despite clawing some of the advantage back in the final sector, Ezawa held on by just 0.061s to pocket both the win and Cup standings lead.

Al-Sahouti’s late charge ended with him taking third spot on the podium, that’s his second top three of the season and first since the opening round in Qatar.

Wakamatsu and Phuettisan finished less than a second away from victory in P4 and P5 respectively, while sixth place Vega Ega Pratama produced a stunning comeback ride to finish P6 after starting from the back of the grid and having to contend with a double Long Lap.

Amon Odaki, Marianos Nikolis, Thanakorn Lakharn and Farres Putra completed the top 10 in Motegi.

Marianos Nikolis – P8

“Race report round 3 of Asia Talent Cup which was held at Mobility Resort Motegi with MotoGP. I’m really happy With my progress over the weekend in mixed conditions from Finishing FP1 in pos 16 to qualifying 13th and finally racing to get up to 4th and finishing in Pos 8. Next week off to Thailand for round 4 and I’m taking quite a few positives with me. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports me a big Thank you to all the helpers mechanics and the staff from ATC and finally to all my sponsors thank you.”

After one of his best qualifying performances to date, an issue was discovered on Cameron Swain’s bike as he was about to head out of the pits to start the race.

The young Aussie was forced to switch to a spare bike, that was set-up for a much lighter rider and thus the 14-year-old had a tough time of it during the race, finishing in P14.

That was a wrap on the Japanese round, with logistical issues obliging the cancellation of Race 2. The field now head for Buriram in Thailand for another showdown, with action back underway on Friday.

Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nation Total Time Gap 1 Shinya EZAWA JPN 31’10.239 – 2 Hakim DANISH MAL 31’10.300 +0.061 3 Hamad AL-SAHOUTI QAT 31’10.567 +0.328 4 Rei WAKAMATSU JPN 31’10.962 +0.723 5 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA 31’11.078 +0.839 6 Veda Ega PRATAMA INA 31’17.178 +6.939 7 Amon ODAKI JPN 31’17.580 +7.341 8 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS 31’19.087 +8.848 9 Thanakorn LAKHARN THA 31’20.085 +9.846 10 Farres PUTRA MAL 31’40.269 +30.030 11 Farish HAFIY MAL 31’40.314 +30.075 12 Diandra TRIHARDIKA INA 31’40.476 +30.237 13 Reykat FADILLAH INA 31’40.638 +30.399 14 Cameron SWAIN AUS 31’41.302 +31.063 15 Emil IZDHAR MAL 31’57.971 +47.732 16 Kavin QUINTAL IND 32’30.819 +1’20.580 17 Aan RISWANTO INA 32’46.851 +1’36.612 Not classified Gun MIE JPN 20’48.517 5 laps Not finished first lap Carter THOMPSON AUS

Asia Talent Cup Standings