2025 FIM Endurance World Championship

Round Two – 8 Hours of Spa Motos

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

F.C.C. TSR Honda France is a winner again in the FIM Endurance World Championship after Corentin Perolari and Alan Techer rode as a pair to claim victory in the 8 Hours of Spa Motos.

A result that ends a barren run stretching back to the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April 2023 followed a dramatic rain-hit race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps today.

Despite a slow start from Marvin Fritz and a fall by the German former lap record holder, Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team was on course for back-to-back EWC wins and a second consecutive triumph in Belgium.

That was until a crash for YART’s Jason O’Halloran with 90 minutes remaining led to almost four minutes being lost in the pits while repairs were made – and a change of leader.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France had been the team to beat during the mainly dry early running with Perolari and Techer taking it in turns to star at the front.

A frantic scrap for first between Techer and YART’s Karel Hanika followed before heavy rain shortly after 1500 local time changed the complexion of the race.

Capitalising on his wet-weather riding skills, O’Halloran was the rider to beat before a 10-second stop-go penalty, handed to the Austrian team for a refuelling infringement, gifted the lead to Perolari.

Even with 43s spent in the pits as he served the penalty, O’Halloran didn’t give up and retook the lead in increasingly heavy rain at 1846 local time. But a heavy fall 15 minutes later left the #7 Yamaha with damage and the #5 Honda out in front all the way to the finish at 2030.

After claiming his maiden EWC race win, Frenchman Perolari said: “I’m very happy, it was a very good job by the team and thanks for the team and Alan, I’m very happy. Incredible.”

Spa newcomer Taiga Hada also lined up for F.C.C. TSR Honda France but with Japanese rider lacking experience of the ultra-challenging 6.985-kilometre lap and its changeable weather conditions, the decision was taken for only Perolari and Techer to race.

“For us it’s just unbelievable,” said Techer. “For two years we have proved we are faster but every time we have some troubles. This winter we changed a lot of things in the team, many new people. In Le Mans we had some bad luck. We knew in this race we had good pace in the dry conditions but in the wet conditions we were a little more struggling than the other teams. But the mistake from YART provided a big result for us.”

“It was a hard race, especially with the weather it was not so easy but my team and my team-mates did an awesome job,” said Reiterberger. “I did my best on and off the track. I think I know where we can improve but we are happy, especially in these conditions. It’s a good opportunity now for our championship goal and we focus now on Suzuka.”

O’Halloran, who excelled in the wet conditions on his second EWC start and his first at Spa, said: “A great day for the team, the YART guys done an amazing job and Karel and Marvin rode really strong all throughout the race. Marvin started really good and Karel finished really strong. Happy to get back to the podium but disappointed not to win. There was a yellow flag and as I came back online I had a big high-side. Sorry to the team for that, I thought we had the pace that deserved to win but it wasn’t to be and we’ll back stronger and try to get the top step in Suzuka.”

Mandy Kainz – Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team Manager

“It was a superb performance from the whole team. We had really good pace in all conditions, with Marvin and Karel spearheading the attack in the dry, and Jason showing everyone what he is capable of in the wet. We had worked so hard to build a lead, and we were still in front even after Marvin’s little crash. Unfortunately, we had a stop-and-go penalty for a small mistake, which cost us over 40 seconds, but Jason managed to retake the lead before his crash. He was unlucky, as he was caught behind a slower bike during a yellow flag, and it was the kind of crash that could happen to anyone; we are just grateful he is okay. After that, Karel put in an amazing double stint at the end to catch and overtake the team in third, and we can be happy with our sixth podium in a row, plus extending our championship lead. I am proud of each member of the team for their efforts, plus the R1 and the Bridgestone tyres worked amazingly, so we are already looking forward to Suzuka.”

Belgian outfit BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team finished second with YART recovering to third ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul and Kawasaki Webike Trickstar. ERC Endurance took sixth as British EWC rookies John McPhee and Charlie Nesbitt helped Tati Team AVA6 Racing place seventh.

Champion-MRP-Tecmas won the Dunlop-equipped Superstock category on its return to competition in eighth overall followed by Team Bolliger Switzerland. Team 18 Pompiers Igol CMS Motostore edged National Motos Honda FMA to second in Superstock after a close battle between title-winning outfits.

Hannes Soomer, who was partnered at Champion-MRP-Tecmas by Jan Bühn and Leandro Mercado, said: “When ‘Tati’ (Leandro) crashed in qualifying I think everyone in the box was a bit scared. He’s a critical part of our team, he’s been fast all week and luckily he was fine more or less. He fought through the pain during the race and did a really good job like all the team. The race was a bit less dramatic for us, we made a really clean race with clean pitstops, clean riding from all the riders. We can be happy.”

Team Super Moto Racing made it back-to-back Production category wins followed home by ARTEC #199 and pole-sitting squad Green Team 42 Lycée Sainte Claire. Following his victory alongside team-mates Bastien Mejane and Firmin Prodhomme, Cyril Leroux said: “We cannot expect to be on the top step as well here because all the team discovered the track. It was not the perfect qualification on Friday but we did a good race and pushed really hard to be in the first place. We’re really happy.”

2025 FIM EWC 8 Hours of Spa Motos Results

Pos Team Cat. Bike Time/Gap 1 F.C.C. TSR Honda EWC Hon 8h02m01.440 2 BMW Motorrad World Endurance EWC Bmw +50.026 3 YART Yamaha EWC Yam +1 Lp. 4 Yoshimura SERT Motul EWC Suz +1 Lp. 5 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC Kaw +4 Lp. 6 ERC Endurance EWC Bmw +4 Lp. 7 Tati Team AVA6 EWC Hon +5 Lp. 8 Champion-MRP-Tecmas SST Bmw +6 Lp. 9 Team Bolliger Switzerland EWC Kaw +6 Lp. 10 Team 18 Pompiers Igol CMS SST Yam +7 Lp. 11 National Motos Honda FMA SST Hon +7 Lp. 12 Elf Marc VDS/KM99 EWC Yam +8 Lp. 13 Team Étoile SST Bmw +8 Lp. 14 Wójcik Racing Team #777 SST Hon +10 Lp. 15 Motobox Kremer Racing EWC Yam +10 Lp. 16 Mana-Au Competition EWC Hon +10 Lp. 17 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77 EWC Hon +10 Lp. 18 3ART Best of Bike SST Yam +13 Lp. 19 Slider Endurance SST Hon +13 Lp. 20 Team Racing 85 by A2M2 SST Kaw +14 Lp. 21 Honda No Limits SST Hon +15 Lp. 22 Pitlane Endurance #86 SST Yam +15 Lp. 23 Hungarian Endurance Team SST Bmw +16 Lp. 24 Maxxess by BMRT 3D EWC Kaw +16 Lp. 25 Aviobike WRS SST Duc +16 Lp. 26 TRT27 AZ Moto SST Hon +17 Lp. 27 Maco Racing Team EWC Yam +18 Lp. 28 Team LRP Poland EWC Bmw +18 Lp. 29 AG Racing Team SST Hon +19 Lp. 30 Revo-M2 SST Apr +21 Lp. 31 Team 33 Louit April Moto SST Kaw +23 Lp. 32 Team 202 SST Yam +23 Lp. 33 JOJ Racing Parts EWC Kaw +23 Lp. 34 Team Supermoto Racing PRD PRD Yam +25 Lp. 35 ARTEC #199 PRD Kaw +28 Lp. 36 Green Team 42 Lycée PRD Kaw +30 Lp. 37 Flying Buffs M3 Racing PRD Bmw +34 Lp. 38 Uniserv Moto82 Team SST Kaw +35 Lp. 39 Team Moto Ain PRD Yam +43 Lp. 40 PRD Team CL Racing PRD Kaw +44 Lp. Retired 41 Dafy-Rac 41-Honda SST Hon +83 Lp. 42 JMA Racing Action Bike SST Suz +107 Lp. 43 Junior Team LMS Suzuki SST Suz +50 Lp. 44 Infiniteam Flam Racing SST Yam +59 Lp.

2025 FIM Endurance World Championship Points

Pos Team Cat. Points 1 YART Yamaha EWC 88 2 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC 70 3 BMW Motorrad World Endurance EWC 69 4 F.C.C. TSR Honda EWC 58 5 ERC Endurance EWC 58 6 Yoshimura SERT Motul EWC 52 7 Maxxess by BMRT 3D EWC 40 8 Team Bolliger Switzerland EWC 35 9 Elf Marc VDS/KM99 EWC 25 10 Motobox Kremer Racing EWC 24 11 Mana-Au Competition EWC 24 12 Tati Team AVA6 EWC 18 13 Team PMS99 Yam Service EWC 13 14 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77 EWC 9 15 Kingtyre Fullgas Racing EWC 8 16 Maco Racing Team EWC 7 17 Team LRP Poland EWC 6 18 JOJ Racing Parts EWC 5

FIM Endurance World Cup Points

Pos Team Cat. Points 1 National Motos Honda SST 81 2 Team 18 Pompiers Igol CMS SST 60 3 3ART Best of Bike SST 56 4 Team Étoile SST 51 5 Dafy-Rac 41-Honda SST 49 6 Honda No Limits SST 37 7 Champion-MRP-Tecmas SST 35 8 Team 33 Louit April Moto SST 31 9 Junior Team LMS Suzuki SST 27 10 Wójcik Racing Team #777 SST 19 11 TRT27 AZ Moto SST 19 12 Team Players SST 16 13 Revo-M2 SST 16 14 Slider Endurance SST 15 15 TMC 35-PMO SST 15 16 Hungarian Endurance Team SST 15 17 Team Racing 85 SST 15 18 Pitlane Endurance #86 SST 14 19 Team Racing 85 by A2M2 SST 13 20 Aviobike WRS SST 9 21 JMA Racing Action Bike SST 9 22 AG Racing Team SST 7 23 Infiniteam Flam Racing SST 7 24 Team 202 SST 7 25 Breizh Motorsport SST 6 26 WERC Motors Events SST 5 27 X-Trem Racing SST 4 28 Uniserv Moto82 Team SST 3 29 BGR Czech Team by Maco SST 2 30 CAM Racing Team SST 1

FIM Production World Trophy Points Pos Team Cat. Points 1 Team Supermoto Racing PRD 97 2 ARTEC #199 PRD 79 3 Green Team 42 Lycée PRD 31 4 Team Moto Ain PRD 21

2024 FIM Endurance World Championship Calendar