Ducati Corse signs Fabio Di Giannantonio

Ducati Corse has signed a two-year agreement (2025-2026) with Fabio Di Giannantonio. In 2025 and 2026, the rider from Rome will continue to race with Ducati’s factory-supported VR46 Racing Team aboard an official Desmosedici GP.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – VR46 Racing Team

“Nine months ago I found myself without a bike to continue my dream and today I sign a contract with two of the most important entities in MotoGP, it’s hard to believe. I’m very happy to be able to continue this fantastic journey together with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and Ducati Corse for the next two seasons. I arrived here almost by chance, I immediately felt at home and with the Team we are doing really well. I want to thank Vale, Uccio, Pablo, the whole crew, Ducati and my personal staff, we have left nothing to chance. We are opening a new chapter, I can’t wait. I will be on the track for two years with the official Ducati, we can and must aim to achieve ambitious results. It’s a huge project, where I feel 100% involved and we can aim for the top step of the podium. We continue to work, we are growing every weekend: this is a further injection of confidence to always give our best”.

Born in Rome in 1998, Fabio made his MotoGP debut with the Gresini Racing team in 2022 on the Borgo Panigale-based constructor’s bike. In his first season of adaptation to the new category, Diggia scored an exciting first pole position in the Italian Grand Prix. In 2023, after an uphill first part of the season, Fabio finally put himself in the limelight by hitting his first podium in Australia (third) and then achieving his first premier-class success in Qatar in the year’s penultimate round.

At the end of this promising season, the Roman rider finally joined the VR46 Racing Team in 2024, with which he will continue to race for the next two years.

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“We are happy to have Fabio Di Giannantonio among our Ducati riders for the next two years. Diggia has always shown great confidence in our project, and his dedication and talent have led him to grow steadily in MotoGP. We are confident that together with the VR46 Racing Team and having an official Desmosedici GP, he will have even more opportunities to bring out his full potential. Welcome officially to the Ducati family, Fabio!”

Alessio Salucci – Team Director Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

“The 2025/2026 two-year period of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team is starting to take shape. After last week’s announcement of the partnership with Ducati, today we can confirm that Fabio, thanks to the agreement signed directly with the Borgo Panigale Factory, will wear the team’s neon yellow for the next two seasons. I can’t hide my satisfaction, he arrived here at the last minute, he’s working so hard, he’s always there with the strongest guys and he deserves this result. It’s a very important moment for the future of the Team, the relationship with Ducati is increasingly stronger and we can only thank Pertamina Lubricants and all our partners who support us and continue to believe in this ambitious project”.