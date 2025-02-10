Successful left collarbone surgery for Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team rider Fabio Di Giannantonio underwent surgery to reduce the fracture in his left collarbone overnight in Rome.

Digi hopes to race at the season opening Thai Grand Prix on the weekend of March 2.

The surgery was required after the Italian landed a wheelie wrong on the first day of the Sepang Test.

Right after his crash, Fabio went back to Italy, and he reached the private hospital Villa Stuart, where the Team coordinated by Professor Alessandro Castagna performed the operation to reduce the injury on Sunday morning.

The surgery was successful and the rider will start the rehabilitation process immediately.

The goal is to arrive to the first race of the season in Thailand (28th February – 2nd March) in the best physical condition possible.