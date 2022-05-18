Falco Mixto 4 Adventure Boot

If you’re after an adventure boot, check out Falco’s new Mixto 4, which runs a hard wearing full-grain oil-treated leather upper and High-Tex waterproof internal membrane to keep your feet dry.

A contoured P.U. moulded shin plate provides protection, alongside D3O ankle cups, while micro-adjustable buckle closure allows for a tailored and tight fit.

There’s also a leather heat-shield and a heavy-duty textured Vibram sole for grip and long lasting wear.

You can pick up the Falco Mixto 4 Adventure Boots now in Brown, in sizes 39 to 47 for $399.95 RRP. Check them out in a local stockist or for more information see the Ficeda Accessories website (link).