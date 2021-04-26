Annandale-Leichhardt MCC to host sidecar training day

The Annandale-Leichhardt Motorcycle Club will be running a sidecar coaching day, giving riders an opportunity to come along and have a swing on a sidecar.

The coaching day will be held Sunday May 23, with the day kicking off from 8:30am with sign on at the Pheasant Wood Circuit, where the gates will open at 7:30am.

The coaching day costs $120 and all you need to bring if yourself, a helmet and adequate protective clothing, with some protective gear available.

The day runs from 9:00am to 5:00pm, with raffles and souvenirs run and available on the day. A canteen will also be run, with food and drink available at your own cost.

For more information you can call Kevin: 0413 296 463, or Darryl: 0409 993 786, or check out the Annandale-Leichhardt Motorcycle Club Facebook page (link).

Sunday May 23, 2021

Pheasant Wood Circuit

8 Prairie Oak Road

Marulan, 2579

Price: $120