Ducati inspired Father’s Day gift ideas

Father’s Day is fast approaching and Ducati has some great gift ideas for the Ducatisti dad, whether you’re looking for some apparel so he can show that Ducati pride everywhere he goes, or so you can keep in touch while he’s out on a ride.

That includes the Ducati Corse Tee and Ducati Corse Backpack for the dad with a keen interest in racing, or the Ducati Company Cap for a more traditional look. The Ducati Communication System meanwhile, is the ultimate gift for if you’ve got extra to thank dad for this year.

Here’s a look at some options, with an even larger range to browse at the Ducati website, or if you’re lucky enough not to be in lockdown, you can drop into your local Ducati store.

Ducati Corse Tee

Grab dad this technical T-Shirt with highly breathable and fast drying fabric, making it ideal for everyday use and the warmer weather we’ve got on the way. Eco-compatible, it efficiently wicks away moisture while keeping the body dry. The Ducati Corse Tee is available for $59.00 RRP.

Ducati Communication System

The Ducati Communication System V2 by Cardo is an intercom for riders who want to travel in groups as well as for the technology enthusiast who want to use their device safely, without taking their hands off the motorcycle controls. The Ducati Communication System V2 allows the use of voice commands, as well as syncing for navigation instructions, taking calls or to communicate with passengers or other riders in your group who’ve also got a comms system fitted and paired up. The Ducati Communication System V2 is available for $517.27 RRP.

Ducati Corse Backpack

An extremely light and versatile multipurpose bag with practical double cord closure and metal reinforcements in the corners, the Ducati Corse Backpack is the ideal accessory to accompany Ducatistas in every adventure. The backpack measures in an 34 x 44 cm offering a decent amount of storage and is just $18.18 RRP.

Ducati Company Cap

For a classic clean look, that is simply Ducati, you can’t go past the Ducati Company Cap. Iconic colours, fabric and 3D embroidery combine for a timeless style, making it the perfect gift for all occasions, for $31.77 RRP.

