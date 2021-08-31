Husqvarna inspired Father’s Day gifts

Husqvarna have you covered for Father’s Day as it fast approaches, and have put together a full gift guide, covering a selection of Husqvarna apparel from casual wear through to the bike gear. Here’s a quick look at some of the highlights, from the Accelerate casual jacket, through to the Gotland off-road shirt, iTrack Origin gloves and Moto 9 Flex Railed helmet.

Everything is available to purchase in authorised Husqvarna Motorcycle Dealerships Australia wide, shop now!

Husqvarna Accelerate Jacket

The Husqvarna Accelerate jacket features a breathable, wind-resistant outer with reflective prints, alongside extended cuffs and Ragan sleeves. Construction is 92% nylon and 8% elastane, with the jacket available for $190.00 RRP under part # 3HS21001310X.

Breathable, wind-resistant material

Extended sleeve cuff

Raglan sleeves

Four-way stretch

Reflective print

92% nylon / 8% elastane

Husqvarna Gotland Shirt

A light, robust off-road shirt, the Gotland shirt features perforated ventilation zones and mesh inserts for plenty of breathability. Foam padding in the elbows offers extra protection, with taped sleeve cuffs and a 100% polyester construction. The Husqvarna Gotland Shirt is available for $90.00 RRP under part #3HS21003280X.

Perforated ventilation zones

Mesh inserts

Foam padding on elbows

Taped sleeve cuffs

100% polyester

Husqvarna iTrack Origin Gloves

The iTrack Origin gloves are a pair of lightweight performance gloves, with perforated palms and mesh between the fingers for high levels of breathability. Silicone print improves grip, with neoprene cuffs and touchscreen function meaning gloves don’t need to be removed to use a phone or GPS. The Husqvarna iTrack Origin gloves are available for $55.00 RRP under part #3HS2100550X.

Lightweight performance gloves

Perforated palms

Mesh between the fingers

Silicone print for better grip

Neoprene cuffs

Touchscreen function

Husqvarna Moto 9 Flex Railed Helmet

The Moto 9 Flex Railed Helmet by Bell runs a lightweight Tri-matrix outer shell of carbon, Kevlar and fibreglass, with a Velocity flow ventilation system and integrated ventilated mouthpiece, including EPS lined chin-area.

There’s a flex inner shell, with Magnefusion cheek padding and emergency removal system, plus magnetic belt holder, alongside double-D ring fasteners. There’s also a flying bridge visor, with venting, and Quick Flip peak screws. The XT-2 removable liner is also washable and the helmet weighs in at 1400 g (+/- 50g). The Moto 9 Flex Railed Helmet is available for $1,000.00 RRP, part # 3HS21003140X.

Race-proven premium helmet

Velocity flow ventilation system

Lightweight composite carbon shell

Double D-ring fastener

Quick Flip peak screws

1,400 g (+/- 50g)

Check out the full Husqvarna Father’s Day Gift Guide

Check out the full 2021 Fathers Day Gift Guide for more inspiration.