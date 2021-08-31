Treat dad with Kawasaki inspired Father’s Day gifts

Give dad something to smile about this Father’s Day (September 5!) with some great gift ideas from the Kawasaki, which can be ordered via their on-line store if you’re in lockdown and not allowed out.

Keep dad warm with the Accelerate Hoodie, or grab him a Kawasaki Holeshot cap to help keep the sun off, with Kawasaki face masks also available, meaning he can show off that Kawasaki pride everywhere he goes.

You can check the full range at the Kawasaki shop online, or if you’re able, head into your local Kawasaki dealer.

Kawasaki Accelerate Hoodie

It’s not just about gear on the bike, how about kitting dad out in this Kawasaki Accelerate Hoodie for when he’s off the bike, staying warm and of course showing that Kawasaki pride. With a 100% combed cotton construction and bonded micro polar fleece lining, the Accelerate hoodie also features unique Kawasaki graphics front and rear and is available for $85.00 RRP in sizes Small through to 2XL. Check it out at the Kawasaki website.

100% combed cotton jersey

Bonded micro polar fleece

Kawasaki graphics

Full length front zipper

Front pockets with zippers

Modern trendy cut for a comfy sporty look

Kawasaki Holeshot Cap

Grab dad this brushed cotton/poly twill six-panel structured cap with snap back closure to keep the sun off this Father’s Day. There’s a white Kawasaki logo to the front and back and woven Kawasaki genuine accessories tab, as well as Kawasaki logo tape on the inside. The Kawasaki Holeshot Cap is available for $25.00 RRP, see the Kawasaki website for more info or to order.

Kawasaki Face Mask

Kawasaki’s Face Mask is a high grade mask that is anti-dust and anti-bacterial, as well as being water repellent. Adjustable straps help ensure a great fit, with an eye catching design, perfect if you’re required to wear PPE when leaving the home, with a bit of style.

The mask can be washed 25+ times too, with various designs available, while stocks last. The Kawasaki Face Masks are $9.99 for a single mask, for more info check out the Kawasaki website.

1 x Face Mask

Limited stock available

Wash 25+ times

Water repellent

Anti-dust

Anti-bacterial

Adjustable straps

You can check the full range at the Kawasaki shop online, or if you’re able, head into your local Kawasaki dealer.