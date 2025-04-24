Faye Ho coming to ASBK

Scottish-born Claire Sharkey, Director of Queensland-based waterproofing specialists Stop & Seal, an international company pioneering the industry with their patented waterproofing product, has been the most influential and generous benefactor in Australian road racing over the past two seasons.

Now, Claire and Stop & Seal are set to take that commitment to the next level through a new landmark collaboration with one of the most globally recognised figures in motorcycle sport — Faye Ho.

Faye is the driving force behind FHO Racing, the most successful team at the iconic Isle of Man TT races over the past decade.

After many years of focusing her efforts westwards from Macau toward the UK, Faye is now also turning her attention south — to Australia.

Australian motorcycle road racing stands to be the biggest winner from this powerful new alliance for the 2025 season, whilst in turn Faye is considering her longer-term plans, including a return to the British Superbike Championship where she enjoyed race-winning success.

Beyond the racetrack, Claire and Faye are also exploring opportunities together across their varied business ventures, laying the foundation for a long-term partnership as these two formidable women set their sights on projects that span the globe.

As the details of this exciting partnership are being finalised, this collaboration has the potential to become one of the most significant developments in Australian motorcycle racing in years.