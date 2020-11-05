24-year-old Italian Federico Caricasulo will be Jules Cluzel’s new team-mate for the 2021 season on the GMT94 team.

Italian champion in 2014 and World Supersport runner-up in 2019, Federico Caricasulo is a long-time member or the Yamaha family. He knows the Yamaha R6 perfectly.

With 20 podiums, 6 victories and 8 poles in 48 races in WorldSSP championship, his goal is the same as Jules Cluzel’s : the world title.

With two riders able to fight for the podium in every race, the GMT94 team intends to be a contender for the team racing’s championship.

Christophe Guyot

“For our third full season in WorldSSP championship, it is important to be world champion. With Federico Caricasulo alongside Jules Cluzel, we couldn’t dream of a better team. As always, the technical teams of the two riders will work together, which will allow everyone to benefit from the best possible settings of our Yamaha R6 to take us to the world title”.

Federico Caricasulo

“It’s obviously a joy to join a team like GMT94. I come here to win. I know that Christophe and his team will do their maximum to provide the best bike possible. I am particularly proud to wear the number #94 so dear to the whole team. »