Felice Rolla concept ‘Rumi’ motorcycle

With Phil Aynsley

While Rumi is best known for its 125cc horizontal parallel twin 2-strokes (Check out – 1954 Rumi Formichino), the company did dabble with several 4-stroke prototypes.

The first was designed in 1952 by Giuseppe Salmaggi and featured a DOHC 250 cc parallel twin with the cylinders inclined at 27º from the vertical and a shaft final drive. This was followed by a second Salmaggi design, a 125 cc single with a shaft bevel drive to the DOHC head.

Finally, in late 1954, Felice Rolla (a well known race mechanic/tuner) revealed a 125 cc DOHC design based on the familiar 2-stroke race motor. A cascade of gears drove the camshafts and the motor was fitted into a Series 2 Compitizione chassis.

The bike was displayed on the Rumi stand at the Cycle and Motorcycle Exhibition and while an “outside” project, it is probable that Rumi had some input into its development.

The bike seen here is number 2 of several prototypes made. Some had a dry sump design (as this bike has), others were wet sump.