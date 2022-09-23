Barkbusters guards for Tiger 1200s, Tuareg 660 & TRK502 ADVs

Barkbusters ever-growing range of model-specific hand guard kits have expanded with the addition full wrap-around kits for the Aprilia Tuareq 660, Benelli TRK502 and 2022- Tiger 1200 variants, with the new bike specific handguards including all required mounting hardware.

The kit for the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available for $139.95 RRP and is a full wrap-around option that is compatible with the Jet, VPS, Storm and Carbon guards, as part number BHG-105-00-NP, offering significantly boosted protection over stock options.

Likewise the Barkbusters kit for the Benelli TRK502 and TRK502X suits models from 2020 onwards, in a full wrap-around protector that can take the Jet, VPS, Storm and Carbon guards, and is available for $139.95 RRP as part number BHG-103-00-NP.

Kits are available for the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT, GT Pro and Rally Pro editions, as well as specifically for the two Explorer variants, of both the GT and Rally versions. Make sure you order the right set, as they are different!

The Triumph Tiger 1200 GT, GT Pro and Rally Pro specific handguards are available as part number BHG-101-00-NP for $139.95 RRP and are a full wrap-around aluminium guard which is compatible with the Jet, VPS, Storm and Carbon covers.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer and Rally Explorer variants are available as part number BHG-102-00-NP, but there’s no change in price – still $139.95 RRP, and are also compatible with the Jet, VPS, Storm and Carbon covers.

For information on where to get your Barkbusters products search “where to buy” at www.barkbusters.net for your local stockist.