Something Blue with Ficeda Accessories

To celebrate the launch of Yamaha’s MY25 off-road models WR250F and YZ250FX, Ficeda Accessories have put together their favourite picks and essential accessories to a match your new bike! Check out some highlights below:

JUST1 – J-Essential Jersey & Pants

Blue Jersey: XS-XL | RRP $49.95

Classic minimal structure for an assured comfort

Moisture-wicking fabric provides a soft, lightweight fit

Dyed or sublimated graphic panels for rich and vibrant colour

Blue Pants: 26-40 | RRP $119.95

Durable 4 way stretch main body flex fabric provides excellent mobility

Net on the back of the legs for the best airflow

Nylon Kevlar knee panels provide coverage from abrasions

Silicone print in the waistband prevents slipping

Elastic waistband with micrometric closure and side adjuster for a perfect fit

2 side adjusters provide a perfect fitting for all the sizes

*Available in youth sizing

FIST Handwear – Stocker Glove

Blue – XS-XL | RRP $44.95

There’s nothing standard about the Stocker glove, made to match your kit or the colour of your ride.

Minimalistic lightweight design for maximum performance and feel.

Sublimated 4-way stretch twill spandex upper featuring full breathability and supreme comfort.

Single Layer Clarino* palm for maximum feel and control.

Spandex finger gussets for ultimate flexibility and dexterity.

Touch Screen conductive index finger and thumb.

Custom FIST closure offers a broad range of adjustment to keep your gloves secured just how you like them.

*Available in youth sizing

SCOTT Sports – Prospect Goggle

Blue/Black/Blue Chrome Lens | RRP $159.95

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

FRAME TECHNOLOGIES

Lens Lock System

Articulated outriggers

NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam

Extra-wide, no-slip silicone strap

LENS TECHNOLOGIES

SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens

NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment

EXTRAS

Bonus clear lens included

Microfiber goggle bag

Noseguard

JUST1 – J22 Adrenaline Helmet

Red/Blue/White – XS-2XL | RRP $549.95

In 2012, JUST1 made its debut in the off-road world with the revolutionary J12 helmet which immediately redefined trends in terms of protection and design. The experience and successes achieved over the last 10 years have been an essential factor in discovering new technical and stylistic frontiers in helmet design. The J22 helmet is the result of this important research, a study aimed at improving technical features to help ensure the safety and comfort of the rider during competition. While at the same time considering important stylistic research aimed at bringing the aesthetic characteristics of the American and European off-road sector closer together.

Four shell sizes

Four 3K carbon fibre sizes

Four EPS sizes

Four EPP sizes

New peak release system

New flat shape removable and washable inner linning

PROTX2TM antimicrobial technology new lining treatment

Fully ventilated eps-lined chin bar

Integrated vented roost guard

Nine intake and six exhaust vents

Scott Sports – SX II + Donut Grip

Blue/White | RRP $27.95

The SCOTT Grip SX II is a dual density grip with a soft density diamond pattern surrounding a firm density core and end cap. The raised diamond texture offers incredible grip while the soft compound helps reduce arm and hand fatigue. Included grip donuts help reduce abrasion and thumb blisters. This grip is a top choice amongst many top racers and weekend warriors alike.

Double density grip.

Full Diamond design.

Firm density inner compound.

Soft density diamond pattern.

Integrated safety wire channel.

Grip donut included.

D.I.D Chain – 520 ERVT Racing Chain

X-Ring – FJ-Clip | RRP $174.95

ENDURO BOSS: Upgraded from the 520VT2, the 520ERVT is now 2% lighter and has a 15% longer lifespan, all while maintaining the same tensile strength.

ULTIMATE OFF-ROAD X-RING CHAIN: Born from our original motocross chain, the 520ERVT now adds the benefits of an X-Ring. New off-road chain choice for the top AMA teams!

Dunlop Tyres – Geomax MX34

FROM RRP $49.95

Whether you’re competing professionally or hitting the trails on the weekends, you can trust the MX34 to provide the stability and control you need to perform at your best.

New carcass material improves damping and absorption which maintains performance up to 30% longer.

New PCBT (Progressive Cornering Block Technology) improves grip while cornering and enhances feel and absorption.

New optimised block design and configuration to provide enhanced traction, durability, and better mud evacuation system. With larger spacing between the middle blocks and the shoulder blocks, superior mud evacuation performance is achieved, giving the contorl and confidence you need to take on the muddiest tracks.

New rear pattern with 11% taller and 44% wider center block for increased traction and control.

New rubber compound increases traction while maintaining durability.

Features advanced mud evacuation technology that keeps you in control even in the muddiest of conditions.

IRC Tyre – VX30

FROM RRP $102.95

Developed with the help of top Sprint Enduro/Cross Country pro, the VX30 offers superior grip, bump absorption and enhanced durability.

Optimise taper angle of the knob offers increase contact patch of the tyre for better handling and grip.

The VX30 comes with all new rubber compound to increase acceleration and breaking traction, with durability and longevity.

2ply+Breaker ply provides excellent stability and bump absorption performance.

