New IRC moped & light weight tyres

Trials GP-1 & NR21

See the latest additions to the IRC moped/light weight tyre range, in stock now!

IRC TRIALS GP-1 – $51.95 RRP

F/R Tyre | Size: 3.00-17

Designed to perform well on both on-road and off-road use, the GP-1 dual purpose tyre offers great value and OEM quality that makes these tyres a prime pick for both newer and older bikes.

The tread pattern provides good grip on various terrains, with the knobs spaced out to allow for effective mud clearing while maintaining enough contact with the road for stability.

IRC NR21 – $57.95 RRP

F/R Tyre | Size: 2.75-17

This vintage style tyre features a traditional triangle block pattern that provides good traction on paved roads while maintaining an authentic, retro appearance.

The NR21 is often chosen by riders who want to maintain the classic look of their motorcycle while ensuring reliable performance for everyday road use. Can be paired with the IRC NR1 3.00-17 tyre.

For more information or the full Ficeda Accessories range, check out their website (link).

To shop the full IRC range click here (link).

IRC Moped / Light Weight Tyres: