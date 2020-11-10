KTM Powerwear offers gift inspiration

Product Advertorial

Getting the holeshot on your Christmas shopping has been made easy with the KTM Christmas Specials Gift Guide, offering up to 30% discount off a range of KTM PowerWear.

Finding the perfect gift for the orange bleeders in your family doesn’t have to be a chore this festive season, with the current collection of KTM PowerWear available at your local authorised KTM dealership.

With a full range of eye-catching casual apparel, lifestyle accessories and riding garments to suit all disciplines whether it be moto, enduro, adventure or street, plus exceptional discounts of up to 30% off all products featured in the KTM Christmas Specials Gift Guide, you have gift ideas aplenty for the entire family this Christmas.

View the full KTM Christmas Specials Gift Guide online here (link), or visit your local authorised KTM dealership to find out more. But don’t let that holeshot go to waste… specials prices are only available while stocks last.

KTM Christmas specials are valid from November 1 until December 24 2020, at authorised KTM dealerships. Not all items available from all dealers, all items available from KTM Australia while stocks last, but get in quick. Here’s a quick look at some of the options:

Mens Casual KTM Racing Polos

The KTM Racing Polo in black, white or orange are available for $56.00 AUD with a 30% discount, offering a classic KTM polo shirt made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane in sizes Small, Medium, Large, XL and XXL.

KTM Travel Jacket

If you’re looking to keep the rain off when you’re not riding, check out the KTM Travel Jacket, currently available for $105.00 AUD with a 30% discount and offering a lightweight two-tone raincoat. Sealed seams in the shoulders, chest and back ensure no water ingress, with a generous kangaroo pocket in the front. Cuffs are elasticised, there’s a drawcord at the waist and the hood can be stowed in the collar when not needed. Available in sizes Small, Medium, XL and XXL the Travel Jacket is made of 100% polyester.

KTM Replica Team Cap & Team Flat Cap

Want to keep the sun off in summer and show your support for the KTM racing teams? The Red Bull KTM Team Flat Cap and KTM Racing Replica Team Cap are 15% off and ideal for the warmer weather. The Replica Team Cap is $50.05 AUD and made of 100% cotton. The Team Flat Cap is 100% polyester and currently $51.00, both are one side fits all.

KTM Defender Jacket & Pants

Gearing up for going off-road over the holidays? How about the Defender jacket and pants. The jacket features a laminated water resistant material, reinforced seams, mesh lining for comfort and ventilation, removable SAS-TEC shoulder and elbow armour, and performed elbows for fit. There’s adjustment at the waist and sleeves, with plenty of pockets. The Defender jacket is currently 30% off, at $244.98 AUD in Small, Medium, Large, XL and XXL.

The Defender pants are also mesh lined, with removable SAS-TEC armour, leather knee reinforcements, reinforced seams, preformed knees and large practical pockets. The Defender pants are currently also 30% off at $195.97 AUD.

KTM stocking fillers

Looking to bling up those stockings? How about a RB KTM Coffee To Go Mug for $19.96, or a RB KTM Letra Drinking Bottle for $11.96. You can pick up a Red Bull KTM Racing Team Sticker set for $7.97, or grab a KTM Mug in black or range for the coffee addict in the family for $12.42.