FIM Endurance World Championship

Jean-Baptiste Ley is the Motorsport Events Director at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports- promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship – with 2024 marking the 10th season of promoting the series, the seasoned Frenchman looks towards season 2025.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has promoted the EWC since 2015. What achievements and moments stand out?

Jean-Baptiste Ley: “We were given the opportunity by the FIM to promote a championship made up of great events, great riders and great teams. With their continued support, the unwavering assistance of the FIM, the contribution of our commercial partners, the backing of our fans and our unrivalled live broadcast product, we’ve been able to strengthen and take the EWC to the next level. Interest in the championship is growing both on-site and online, with fans not only attending events but also following the EWC’s achievements through their devices, particularly on our social media channels. We’ve seen significant growth in our fanbase, welcoming 216,000 spectators to our races and gaining 71,000 new social media followers in 2024.

“In the same year, we generated 159 million impressions and 182 million video views, marking a +50 per cent increase in impressions and a +119 per cent rise in video views compared to the previous season. But promoting the EWC is a continuous process that requires investment, hard work and commitment. We’ve helped to up the level of the championship in terms of its professionalism and presentation, which has, in turn, helped to raise the spectacle on track. However, there’s much more to do as we push towards a fifth event in the future and continue the process of increasing entry numbers.”

You’ve described the 2024 EWC as a season of firsts, why is that?

Ley: “Not only did a rule change allow Superstock teams to start the two 24-hour races with four riders for the first time in what was a highly successful move, a motorcycle using 40 per cent bio-sourced sustainable fuel and utilising other eco-friendly products took part in an EWC event with Team Suzuki CN Challenge winning the Experimental class in a fine eighth overall. Belgium’s round of the EWC switched from running over 24 hours to taking place as the 8 Hours of Spa Motos.

“Gino Rea’s recovery from serious injury culminated in a first EWC start since June 2022 when he took part in the 24 Heures Motos. Dan Linfoot marked his first year riding for Yoshimura SERT Motul by finishing on the podium in all four races to help the Suzuki-powered squad win the overall EWC title. There was also a first FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams title for National Motos Honda FMA.

“At Spa, Team Aviobike by M2 Revo banked its first EWC Superstock category race win, which was also a first for the Aprilia brand. The following month at Suzuka, French MotoGP star Johann Zarco took part in an EWC race for the first time and helped Team HRC with Japan Post claim victory.

“Suzuka was also a round of the FIM Endurance World Cup for the first time. BMRT3D maxxess Nevers contested its first season in Formula EWC following its graduation from Superstock. Christian Gamarino, part of the Team 33 Louit April Moto line-up that won the Superstock crown in 2023, also stepped up to Formula EWC following his recruitment by Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, while Yamaha hosted its prestigious R7 European SuperFinale at an EWC event for the first time as part of the Bol d’Or weekend.”

As you say, Team Suzuki CN Challenge was a notable first. How important is this project for the future of the EWC?

Ley: “Embracing sustainability remains a key priority and excellent initiatives such as the Team Suzuki CN Challenge are not only vital to the longevity of motorcycle sport but key to the future strength of the motorcycle industry. As a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action, WBD Sports has committed to reducing emissions across its championships by 50 per cent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2040.

“We applaud Suzuki Motor Corporation for this valuable step, and we strive to support similar initiatives and push to make further progress in terms of reducing emissions into the future. Furthermore, in the framework of our ISO20121 certification, it is our duty to implement sustainable practices with the aim of reducing the environmental and social impact of the large-scale international events that we promote.”

Speaking of the future, what’s in store for the EWC in 2025?

Ley: “The EWC is in good shape, but over the past few seasons, we’ve felt there has been a piece of the puzzle missing. While new entrants join the championship each season, we want to reach higher grid numbers to strengthen the future of the discipline. To do this, we have developed a pyramid that not only simplifies the access to endurance racing but establishes a clear pathway for progression using the same base motorcycle but at different levels of performance and technical preparation.

“We know the interest is there, we just needed to create a platform that makes the EWC more accessible. We’re confident the all new FIM Production World Trophy (PWD) will provide this entry point and we’re pleased to have the full support of the FIM and the race promoters in delivering this for 2025 and years to come. At the same time, we are delighted to partner with Yamaha Racing on the new Yamaha R7 Endurance Series, an exciting support category. It’s a great opportunity for riders and teams to experience the EWC at two events – the 24 Heures Motos and 8 Hours of Spa Motos – before they fully embrace it in the future.”

And what about the calendar for the upcoming season?

Ley: “We are very pleased to be able to count on four pillar events, the 24 Heures Motos, the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, the 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours and the Bol d’Or as the backbone of the EWC again in 2025. Not only have these events continued to provide plenty of unmissable moments for the fans, they have also provided a level of stability that has allowed the EWC to go from strength to strength. However, we remain committed to expanding the EWC calendar and continue to work towards that goal. At present, it’s not realistic due to the increased costs for the teams, even with the strong logistical support WBD Sports has offered in the past.

“As a result, in close collaboration with the FIM, we’ve focused our development on strengthening the EWC pyramid and reinforcing the endurance base. This is essential for nurturing new talent and ensuring the continued growth of endurance racing. Considering the significant increase in performance and professionalism among the EWC and Superstock teams in recent years, it was crucial for WBD Sports to concentrate its efforts on keeping the championship as affordable and accessible as possible to newcomers.

“With a successful four-race format and the creation of the new FIM Production Trophy, the EWC now offers a platform for all categories of teams: from the smallest, passionate privateers who have written some of the most inspiring human stories in endurance racing, to the top manufacturer-supported teams, who deliver an incredible spectacle and thrilling battles every season.”

2025 FIM EWC Calendar