2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series
Round Four – Monarto – Preview
Images by RbMotoLens
The fourth round of the 2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia series descends on the Monarto Go-Kart track, a few kilometres from Murray Bridge, this weekend (24-25 August). Four young South Australian lads will compete across the two classes, battling for bragging rights and adding some local interest to the event.
The local quartet comprises of Judd “Rocket Ronny” Plaisted from Monarto, Archie Schmidt from Mount Barker, Rikki Henry from Port Pirie and Xayvian Amoy from Adelaide.
Several interstate riders from Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales will join them. They’ll all battle to be the best up-and-coming junior road racer of 2024 as they dream about competing on the same racetracks as their MotoGP heroes, like Casey Stoner, Jack Miller, and Valentino Rossi.
After the success of last year’s event at the venue, it was an easy decision to include the Monarto track on the 2024 calendar.
The FIM MiniGP is a worldwide initiative involving 20 countries, the goal is to provide a pathway to Motorcycle Grand Prix stardom for youngsters from around the world.
There are two categories for two different age groups, with all competitors riding the same Ohvale motorcycles and competition limited to the tight and challenging confines of go-kart tracks – a perfect venue in a controlled and safe environment to hone their racecraft.
The “junior” class is the 160 cc category with 10-inch wheels for those aged 10-14. The larger capacity 190cc machines ride on 12-inch wheels and are for older riders aged 12-16-years-old.
The series also double as the Junior Australian Road Racing Championships.
There are five rounds in the championship, with the top two place-getters from the 160 cc class, and the top three from the 190 cc competition, invited to the end-of-season FIM MiniGP World Cup, contested in the same week as the final MotoGP round of the year at Velencia, Spain.
These kids are extremely talented; their skills belie their age. The majority are slight of build but have spent many years honing their skills on dirt tracks before making the switch to the bitumen at 10-years-old, or even younger.
In the 160 cc class, South Australian, Judd “Rocket Ronny” Plaisted currently rules the roost and heads to his home round undefeated, leading gun-rookie Chaz Williams from Queensland by 52 points. Victorian Cooper Horne is currently ranked third in the 15-rider field.
With the top two place-getters invited to Spain in November, it is almost assured that Judd has another overseas trip beckoning. He narrowly missed out last year, the result of a major off-season training crash that almost derailed his dream career. With four races remaining, he won’t be taking anything for granted and it will be business as usual, that is, head down and flat out!
In the break between the last round in Queensland back in June, Plaisted travelled to Spain to gain some international experience, racing in one of the Spanish Championships. He learned there that it is no easy road to the top, but Judd thrives on a challenge.
As for Archie Schmidt and Rikki Henry, they have been busy boys recently as last weekend they were part of a trio of Aussie riders that will race at Monarto this weekend after competing in the recent Asia Talent Cup round in Malaysia.
They will have a few interstate interlopers ready to upset the locals. Including Williams, who is in his first year of road racing, and Victorian Cooper Horne who sits in third.
All of 10 years old, Austin Attard is proving a force to be reckoned with after receiving special dispensation to compete in the class. He has repaid the faith by proving he is one talented tearaway that has been up the sharp end all year. Due to his age, he wasn’t permitted to score points in the first two rounds, although he was allowed to compete to hone his novice skills. In the previous round where he came of age, he scored third and fourth placings. He will be right in the thick of it this weekend no doubt.
Then there is class regular Isaac Ayad. The Sydneysider has been in the class a couple of years, but has really hit his straps this year. At the last round Isaac claimed a second place after edging out Williams and Attard, the trio split by a slender 0.693 second at the chequered flag.
It will be no surprise if the likes of Theo Afeaki and Con Lazos are also knocking on the door of a podium finish this weekend.
In the 190 cc class Levi Russo from Sydney leads the championship and was the third rider that competed last weekend in Malaysia. It’s Levi’s second year in the class, while for Schmidt and Henry, they are novices in the larger capacity class this year.
At the ATC last weekend, Schmidt finished in the points with 13-14 results in Malaysia, not far behind 190 cc class championship leader Russo who claimed 10-12 placings.
There are a few others that are sure to keep Russo honest, with the Paige boys, the elder Bodie and younger brother Jake, ready to give Russo some hurry up, along with Hudson Thompson Riley Nauta and Hunter Corney
After winning the 160cc class last year, Rikki Henry is doing little riding in Australia while he concentrates on the Asia Talent Cup, but this weekend will make a cameo appearance as he debuts in the larger 190cc class. The trio will be all the better for the international experience last weekend and will surely put it to good use with added speed and confidence at the challenging Monarto layout.
Over the weekend there is practice and qualifying on Saturday with two races for each class on Sunday. A series of support classes are also on offer; Open class for riders too old for the FIM MiniGP classes, as well as a Veterans class for those that haven’t quite grown up yet.
Admission is free and on-track action commences at 0900 each day.
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Judd PLAISTED
|150
|2
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|102
|3
|Cooper HORNE
|92
|4
|Isaac AYAD
|81
|5
|Nikolas LAZOS
|58
|6
|Theo AFEAKI
|55
|7
|Ethan AYAD
|53
|8
|Joshua WHITE
|45
|9
|Jai STRUGNELL
|36
|10
|Xayvion AMOY
|34
|11
|Austin ATTARD
|29
|12
|Thomas CAMERON
|25
|13
|Ryder HEATH
|23
|14
|Rehbar BAKTOO
|9
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Levi RUSSO
|135
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|102
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|81
|4
|Jake PAIGE
|80
|5
|Riley NAUTA
|70
|6
|Archie SCHMIDT
|56
|7
|Hunter CORNEY
|53
Ohvale Open Class Round Three Results/Standings
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|25
|25
|25
|25
|274
|2
|Jai RUSSO
|20
|20
|20
|20
|255
|3
|Adam BANNER
|18
|18
|18
|18
|217
|4
|Matt WATKINS
|15
|16
|14
|16
|195
|5
|Oliver WATKINS
|13
|13
|12
|13
|163
|6
|Alessandro FOGLI
|14
|17
|16
|162
|7
|Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS
|17
|14
|15
|14
|151
|8
|Buzz KIELY
|12
|11
|13
|15
|121
|9
|Paul WATKINS
|12
|97
|10
|Rikki WATT
|95
|11
|Chris ANGELOPOULOS
|11
|84
|12
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|16
|15
|17
|17
|65
|13
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|42
|14
|Tianhao ZHAO
|40
|15
|Dean OUGHTRED
|33
|16
|Wayne HEPBURN
|26
|17
|Marcus HAMOD
|17
Ohvale Veterans Round Three Results/Standings
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Matt WATKINS
|18
|18
|17
|18
|238
|2
|Alessandro FOGLI
|20
|20
|25
|25
|231
|3
|Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS
|25
|25
|20
|20
|231
|4
|Buzz KIELY
|16
|17
|18
|17
|191
|5
|Paul WATKINS
|17
|16
|152
|6
|Rikki WATT
|131
|7
|Wayne HEPBURN
|14
|15
|16
|127
|8
|Chris ANGELOPOULOS
|119
|9
|Dean OUGHTRED
|79
|10
|Kristo RAMM
|15
|15