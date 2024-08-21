2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Four – Monarto – Preview

Images by RbMotoLens

The fourth round of the 2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia series descends on the Monarto Go-Kart track, a few kilometres from Murray Bridge, this weekend (24-25 August). Four young South Australian lads will compete across the two classes, battling for bragging rights and adding some local interest to the event.

The local quartet comprises of Judd “Rocket Ronny” Plaisted from Monarto, Archie Schmidt from Mount Barker, Rikki Henry from Port Pirie and Xayvian Amoy from Adelaide.

Several interstate riders from Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales will join them. They’ll all battle to be the best up-and-coming junior road racer of 2024 as they dream about competing on the same racetracks as their MotoGP heroes, like Casey Stoner, Jack Miller, and Valentino Rossi.

After the success of last year’s event at the venue, it was an easy decision to include the Monarto track on the 2024 calendar.

The FIM MiniGP is a worldwide initiative involving 20 countries, the goal is to provide a pathway to Motorcycle Grand Prix stardom for youngsters from around the world.

There are two categories for two different age groups, with all competitors riding the same Ohvale motorcycles and competition limited to the tight and challenging confines of go-kart tracks – a perfect venue in a controlled and safe environment to hone their racecraft.

The “junior” class is the 160 cc category with 10-inch wheels for those aged 10-14. The larger capacity 190cc machines ride on 12-inch wheels and are for older riders aged 12-16-years-old.

The series also double as the Junior Australian Road Racing Championships.

There are five rounds in the championship, with the top two place-getters from the 160 cc class, and the top three from the 190 cc competition, invited to the end-of-season FIM MiniGP World Cup, contested in the same week as the final MotoGP round of the year at Velencia, Spain.

These kids are extremely talented; their skills belie their age. The majority are slight of build but have spent many years honing their skills on dirt tracks before making the switch to the bitumen at 10-years-old, or even younger.

In the 160 cc class, South Australian, Judd “Rocket Ronny” Plaisted currently rules the roost and heads to his home round undefeated, leading gun-rookie Chaz Williams from Queensland by 52 points. Victorian Cooper Horne is currently ranked third in the 15-rider field.

With the top two place-getters invited to Spain in November, it is almost assured that Judd has another overseas trip beckoning. He narrowly missed out last year, the result of a major off-season training crash that almost derailed his dream career. With four races remaining, he won’t be taking anything for granted and it will be business as usual, that is, head down and flat out!

In the break between the last round in Queensland back in June, Plaisted travelled to Spain to gain some international experience, racing in one of the Spanish Championships. He learned there that it is no easy road to the top, but Judd thrives on a challenge.

As for Archie Schmidt and Rikki Henry, they have been busy boys recently as last weekend they were part of a trio of Aussie riders that will race at Monarto this weekend after competing in the recent Asia Talent Cup round in Malaysia.

They will have a few interstate interlopers ready to upset the locals. Including Williams, who is in his first year of road racing, and Victorian Cooper Horne who sits in third.

All of 10 years old, Austin Attard is proving a force to be reckoned with after receiving special dispensation to compete in the class. He has repaid the faith by proving he is one talented tearaway that has been up the sharp end all year. Due to his age, he wasn’t permitted to score points in the first two rounds, although he was allowed to compete to hone his novice skills. In the previous round where he came of age, he scored third and fourth placings. He will be right in the thick of it this weekend no doubt.

Then there is class regular Isaac Ayad. The Sydneysider has been in the class a couple of years, but has really hit his straps this year. At the last round Isaac claimed a second place after edging out Williams and Attard, the trio split by a slender 0.693 second at the chequered flag.

It will be no surprise if the likes of Theo Afeaki and Con Lazos are also knocking on the door of a podium finish this weekend.

In the 190 cc class Levi Russo from Sydney leads the championship and was the third rider that competed last weekend in Malaysia. It’s Levi’s second year in the class, while for Schmidt and Henry, they are novices in the larger capacity class this year.

At the ATC last weekend, Schmidt finished in the points with 13-14 results in Malaysia, not far behind 190 cc class championship leader Russo who claimed 10-12 placings.

There are a few others that are sure to keep Russo honest, with the Paige boys, the elder Bodie and younger brother Jake, ready to give Russo some hurry up, along with Hudson Thompson Riley Nauta and Hunter Corney

After winning the 160cc class last year, Rikki Henry is doing little riding in Australia while he concentrates on the Asia Talent Cup, but this weekend will make a cameo appearance as he debuts in the larger 190cc class. The trio will be all the better for the international experience last weekend and will surely put it to good use with added speed and confidence at the challenging Monarto layout.

Over the weekend there is practice and qualifying on Saturday with two races for each class on Sunday. A series of support classes are also on offer; Open class for riders too old for the FIM MiniGP classes, as well as a Veterans class for those that haven’t quite grown up yet.

Admission is free and on-track action commences at 0900 each day.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 150 2 Chaz WILLIAMS 102 3 Cooper HORNE 92 4 Isaac AYAD 81 5 Nikolas LAZOS 58 6 Theo AFEAKI 55 7 Ethan AYAD 53 8 Joshua WHITE 45 9 Jai STRUGNELL 36 10 Xayvion AMOY 34 11 Austin ATTARD 29 12 Thomas CAMERON 25 13 Ryder HEATH 23 14 Rehbar BAKTOO 9

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Levi RUSSO 135 2 Bodie PAIGE 102 3 Hudson THOMPSON 81 4 Jake PAIGE 80 5 Riley NAUTA 70 6 Archie SCHMIDT 56 7 Hunter CORNEY 53

Ohvale Open Class Round Three Results/Standings

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 25 25 25 274 2 Jai RUSSO 20 20 20 20 255 3 Adam BANNER 18 18 18 18 217 4 Matt WATKINS 15 16 14 16 195 5 Oliver WATKINS 13 13 12 13 163 6 Alessandro FOGLI 14 17 16 162 7 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 17 14 15 14 151 8 Buzz KIELY 12 11 13 15 121 9 Paul WATKINS 12 97 10 Rikki WATT 95 11 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 11 84 12 Joseph MARINIELLO 16 15 17 17 65 13 Jonathan NAHLOUS 42 14 Tianhao ZHAO 40 15 Dean OUGHTRED 33 16 Wayne HEPBURN 26 17 Marcus HAMOD 17

Ohvale Veterans Round Three Results/Standings