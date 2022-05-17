2022 FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Two – Eastern Creek

By Mark Bracks – Images by RBMotoLens

The second round of the inaugural FIM MiniGP Australia Series took place at the Sydney Premier Kart Track, at Eastern Creek, over the weekend of May 14-15.

As was the case with the first round, back in March at the Port Melbourne International Karting Complex, the weekend was a resounding success with brilliant racing conducted in changeable conditions that added to the challenge.

The meeting at the Kart track was the first time since 1999 that a motorcycle road race had been held at the 1.03km venue, but this time the track ran in the opposite direction; clockwise. That event – a couple of lifetimes ago considering the age of the competitors in the MiniGP class – was a vastly different format; a three-hour enduro with senior riders teaming with junior riders, alternating in 30-minute stints, combined times determining the victors, using the original introductory junior machine; the two-stroke, Moriwaki 80cc.

One of those senior riders that took part in that event, so long ago, was a certain three-times Australian Superbike Champion, Wayne Maxwell, in one of his very first races as a senior, and is now one of three men behind the new initiative in junior road racing, instigated by the FIM and Dorna that came into being last year.

Maxwell’s life has gone full circle to now be one of the guardians of the expansion of junior racing in Australia as the series is another avenue for kids to chase their dreams on the “Road To MotoGP”. He is the first to admit that without his grounding in junior racing he wouldn’t be where he is now in the position to give back to the sport.

Back then Maxwell was on track with the likes of Wayne Gardner, Garry McCoy, Anthony West, Broc Parkes, Peter Galvin, Cath Thompson, and yours truly(!). That event was also the launching pad for a few juniors such as Josh Brookes as well as Russell Holland and the late Reece Bancell.

Times have changed, the entry age may be younger than those years, but the dreams remaim the same.

Now, instead of the two-strokes, the bike of international choice for rider advancement is the Italian Ohvale GP-0 160cc four-speed for the MiniGP class, while there are larger 190cc capacity bikes with 10” or 12” wheels, for the big kids to play on.

For 2022, 16 countries make up the FIM MiniGP series with the winner of each national series invited to Spain in November to contest the FIM MiniGP World Cup, an event that will be held alongside the final round of the MotoGP World Championship at Valencia.

The victor of that final race is guaranteed a ride in any one of a number of championships run by Dorna including the Spanish Championships (CEV) and Northern Talent Cup The opportunities for kids these days are remarkable. Is there any other sport that offers a similar and well-structured pathway?

16 kids, aged between 10 and 14 years old, took part in the pair of thoroughly entertaining 18-lap FIM MiniGP races, the young ‘uns going hard and demonstrating remarkable dexterity and skill, especially in the second race where a rain shower just before the due start time, saw the nerves ratchet up. A red flag after four laps added to the angst.

Besides the two races for the FIM MiniGP class, there were seven different categories with four races each for the supports; the combined 190cc capacity Ohvale GP0 and GP2 classes, Supermoto 250 and 450s as well as a mini-moto/Grom class and a Veterans class that compete solely on the Ohvales.

In the FIM MiniGP class, it was a 14th birthday celebration to remember for Harrison Watts (Evolution Sports Group) with his 1-2 results winning the round and promoting him into the lead of the five-round title.

Second overall on the day was debutant Rikki Henry with Judd Plaisted third ahead of round one victor, Teerin Fleming. The pair finished on equal points with Plaisted grabbing the trophy thanks to his better result in the second leg.

Saturday’s practice commenced on a dodgy damp and very slippery track with fog, and channels of water across the track in a number of places after yet another few days of rain in the “Emerald City” to add to the challenge.

Watts – who leads the Oceania Junior Cup after three rounds – claimed pole from fellow OJC rider Levi Russo and the diminutive Jake Paige (younger brother of another OJC rider) third fastest.

Round one victor Teerin Fleming crashed in practice and suffered gearbox problems but still managed to qualify fifth behind Judd Plaisted.

FIM MiniGP Race One

Harry Watts was straight into the lead from Russo and Plaisted slipping into third when race one got underway but Watts then started to pull away from the field. Plaisted moved ahead of Russo as the battle for that second place intensified with six riders line-astern with Henry, Paige, Fleming (another OJC competitor) and 10 year-old Jed Fyffe.

Just as the intensity lifted a level with Russo gaining on Watts, Russo had an off track excursion and dropped back into the following freight train for a six-rider battle for second spot. On the sixth lap Xavier Curmi crashed which brought out the red flag.

Watts cleared away again at the 10 lap race re-start and this time around things were a little more processional after the first two laps, as Watts went on to take the win by almost seven-seconds from Fleming, with Plaisted a further 3.6 seconds away in third.

FIM MiniGP Race Two

There was plenty of drama before the start of race two when a decent shower hit the track delaying the start by 10 minutes so wet weather tyres could be fitted.

In the pits the nerves from the parents and some of the riders were palpable as the bikes were prepped, while a few kids were keen to get out in the conditions.

The rain ceased by the time the lights went out for the start, but the track was treacherously slippery and momentum was a lot slower as the field gingerly negotiated turn one. Watts again taking the lead from Russo and Plaisted, the trio less than a second apart after the first lap.

It was impressive to witness the youngsters becoming more comfortable in the conditions, no more so than South Australian, Rikki Henry, who was making his debut in the class after missing the first round due to the dreaded Covid. Starting from seventh on the grid, Henry was soon up to fourth and hunting the leaders with his lap times faster than anyone else, climbing up to second on the fifth lap ahead of Russo and Plaisted, but again the red flag was unfurled after Darius Hamod crashed, his bike laying stricken in the middle of the track.

It was another 10-lap race res-tart with grid positions determined by the race positions when the race was halted. When the lights went out, Henry grabbed the lead from the front row with Watts right behind. That pair steadily gapped the field to have a 10-second gap after five laps. It was a remarkable demonstration from Henry who has never raced on the dirt, and has limited bike experience compared to Watts, with exactly zilch wet weather riding.

Watts stalked his rival, all onlookers waiting for him to make a pass, showing a wheel here and there, but in a mature, level headed ride didn’t push too hard. It was easy to see the kids having a few moments on the changing surface characteristics of the track.

The same must be said for Henry as for all of Watts’ efforts, Henry was not to be denied as he fought off all the challenges to take the win by just 0.263 sec. Judd Plaisted a further 21-seconds away in the final podium position.

FIM MiniGP Round Two Summary

The buzz in the pits afterwards by all the families, officials and the many onlookers was a fair reflection of the talent and riding skills that these young kids possess amd everyone was very impressed with what they witnessed.

It would be a mistake not to mention the efforts of 13-year-old Ella McCausland. The only young lady in the field she is definitely a rising talent. “Stellar” Ella finished the day with an impressive fifth in race one, mixing it in that freight train battle with six bikes. In the second leg Ella was very cautious to finish ninth but impressively carded the fourth fastest lap of the re-start after her confidence seemed to increase after each lap.

With Watts’ 1-2 results he now moves into the series lead ahead of Fleming by just two points, with Russo third outright.

After two successful events, there is now a great foundation to build on as series co-organiser Wayne Maxwell explained. “It’s been a very satisfying weekend. It’s the baby of Dimitrios Papaconstantinou and Nick Angelopoulos. They have worked for a number of years to get to where we are and have continued when they could find little support for their concept. I am only too happy to come on board to grow this category as I know first-hand that without my grounding in junior racing, I wouldn’t have achieved what I have in the sport. This class gives opportunities for young kids to chase their dream. I think we are onto something good for the future of Australian road racing by providing an avenue for younger riders and the talent of the kids out there racing is extremely impressive. Everyone that has a part of this from the officials to all concerned should be very proud.”

2022 FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Two – Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Harrison WATTS (QLD) 8:30.428 2 Teerin FLEMING (VIC) 6.702 3 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 10.341 4 Rikki HENRY (SA) 14.208 5 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) 15.574 6 William HUNT (NSW) 20.213 7 Issac AYAD (NSW) 52.016 8 Levi RUSSO (NSW) 1 Lap 9 Jed FYFFE (NSW) 1 Lap 10 Ethan AYAD (NSW) 1 Lap 11 Jackson MACDONALD (VIC) 1 Lap NC Jake PAIGE (QLD) 4 Laps DNF Darius HAMOD (NSW) 8 Laps

2022 FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Two – Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Rikki HENRY (SA) 9:32.760 2 Harrison WATTS (QLD) 0.263 3 Levi RUSSO (NSW) 21.638 4 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 26.102 5 Jake PAIGE (QLD) 26.678 6 Jed FYFFE (NSW) 30.001 7 Teerin FLEMING (VIC) 38.586 8 William HUNT (NSW) 38.805 9 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) 39.947 10 Jackson MACDONALD (VIC) 1 Lap 11 Issac AYAD (NSW) 1 Lap 12 Xavier CURMI (NSW) 1 Lap 13 Ethan AYAD (NSW) 2 Laps

2022 FIM MiniGP Australia Series Round Two Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Harrison WATTS 25 20 45 2 Rikki HENRY 13 25 38 3 Judd PLAISTED 16 13 29 4 Teerin FLEMING 20 9 29 5 Levi RUSSO 8 16 24 6 William HUNT 10 8 18 7 Ella McCAUSLAND 11 7 18 8 Jed FYFFE 7 10 17 9 Issac AYAD 9 5 14 10 Jake PAIGE 11 11 11 Jackson MACDONALD 5 6 11 12 Ethan AYAD 6 3 9 13 Xavier CURMI 4 4

2022 FIM MiniGP Australia Series Points

(After two rounds)

Pos Rider Total 1 Harrison WATTS 81 2 Teerin FLEMING 79 3 Levi RUSSO 53 4 Judd PLAISTED 49 5 Jed FYFFE 40 6 Rikki HENRY 38 7 Issac AYAD 34 8 Ella McCAUSLAND 29 9 William HUNT 18 10 Jackson MACDONALD 17 11 Ethan JOHNSON 17 12 Nixon FROST 17 13 Darius HAMOD 13 14 Jake PAIGE 11 15 Ethan AYAD 9 16 Xavier CURMI 4

2022 FIM MiniGP Australia Series Support Class Results:

OHVALE GP-0 Results

Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 Marcus HAMOD – – 25 25 50

Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Marcus HAMOD 120 2 Alex PHILLIS 100 3 Glenn NELSON 80 4 Jai RUSSO 52 5 Jason CARRICK 49 6 Brad LEWIS 47 7 Oliver WATKINS 44

OHVALE GP-2

Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 Glenn ALLERTON – 25 25 25 75 2 Buzz KIELY – 17 20 18 55 3 Rikki WATT – 18 18 17 53 4 Paul WATKINS – 16 17 16 49 5 Cameron RENDE – 15 16 15 46 6 Adam BANNER – 14 14 14 42 7 Matt WATKINS – 13 – 20 33 8 Nathan SPITERI – 12 15 – 27 9 Lachlan EPIS – 20 – – 20 10 Nick ANGELOPOULOS – – – 13 13

OHVALE GP-2 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Rikki WATT 113 2 Adam BANNER 105 3 Buzz KIELY 103 4 Scott CHARLTON 88 5 Chandler COOPER 83 6 Matt WATKINS 82 7 Glenn ALLERTON 75 8 Glenn NELSON 71 9 Paul WATKINS 49 10 Paul ROSE 49 11 Cameron RENDE 46 12 Nathan WEBB 28 13 Nathan SPITERI 27 14 Wayne HEPBURN 24 15 Lachlan EPIS 20 16 Nick ANGELOPOULOS 13 17 Wally COSSUTTA 12 18 Warren GATT 11

MINI MOTARD/GROM

Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 Reece OXLEY 20 20 20 25 85 2 Loic BARBOT 25 25 25 – 75 3 Max DUFFY 16 18 18 20 72 4 Kenji YAMADA 18 17 17 17 69 5 Craig ARNOLD 17 16 16 18 67

MINI MOTARD/GROM Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Craig ARNOLD 135 2 Reece OXLEY 85 3 Loic BARBOT 75 4 Ritchie ABOLINS 75 5 Max DUFFY 72 6 Kenji YAMADA 69 7 Andrew BAGNATO 62 8 Paul VALENTA 49.5

Veterans

Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 Matt WATKINS 18 18 20 25 81 2 Glenn ALLERTON 25 25 25 – 75 3 Buzz KIELY 20 16 14 20 70 4 Rikki WATT 16 17 17 18 68 5 Nick ANGELOPOULOS 12 14 15 17 58 6 Dean OUGHTRED 17 20 – – 37 7 Paul ROSE 15 – 18 – 33 8 Paul WATKINS 14 – 16 – 30 9 Nathan SPITIRI 13 15 – – 28 10 Nathan WEBB – 13 – – 13 11 Jack DUNLOP – 12 – – 12 12 Wayne HEPBURN 11 – – – 11

Veterans Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Matt WATKINS 166 2 Rikki WATT 132 3 Buzz KIELY 115 4 Nick ANGELOPOULOS 115 5 Scott CHARLTON 95 6 Glenn ALLERTON 75 7 Nathan WEBB 72 8 Paul ROSE 66 9 Wally COSSUTTA 66 10 David PORTELLI 48 11 Brad LEWIS 47 12 Jason CARRICK 43 13 Wayne HEPBURN 41 14 Dean OUGHTRED 37 15 Paul WATKINS 30 16 Nathan SPITIRI 28 17 Warren GATT 20 18 Jack DUNLOP 12

SuperMoto Pro 250

Round Overall & Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 Joshua McLEAN 25 25 25 25 100 2 Marcus HAMOD 20 – 20 – 40

SuperMoto Pro 450

Round Overall & Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 Joshua SODERLAND 25 25 25 25 100 2 Zackary JOHNSON 20 20 20 20 80 3 Loic BARBOT 18 18 18 16 70 4 Liam COLBY 16 17 17 18 68 5 Gergely NAGY 15 16 16 17 64 6 Reece OXLEY 17 – – – 17

