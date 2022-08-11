2022 Suzuka 8 Hours

At the end of the 43rd Suzuka 8 Hours race, which is part of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, technical controls have been performed on the machines that classified in the first ten positions.

Some parts have been sent to the FIM Headquarters to be compared with the reference parts of the machines homologated by the FIM.​​​​​​

Until all these parts have been controlled by the FIM, the results of the race remain provisional.

Further information in that respect will be provided in due course.