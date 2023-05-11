2023 BMW R 12 nineT

Ten years after the launch of the R nineT BMW now unveil its successor, the new R 12 nineT.

Whereas the ‘nine’ in R nineT represented 90 years of BMW Motorrad, the new model, unveiled in the 100th year of BMW Motorrad, uses 12 in its moniker to represent the engine capacity, despite it presumably having the same 1170 cc engine capacity as the R nineT, then still uses nineT in the model name also. I guess there is some logic in there, somewhere…

Dr. Markus Schramm – Head of BMW Motorrad

“The R nineT and its customising concept established the new Heritage experience for BMW Motorrad’s 90th birthday and has become an indispensable cornerstone of our model range. The new R 12 nineT consistently continues the successful heritage story surrounding the legendary BMW boxer engines with an even more classic, reduced design language, even greater degrees of freedom when it comes to customising and, last but not least, new and innovative technology.”

BMW Motorrad have indicated that they will publish further information on the new BMW R 12 nineT in the second half of 2023.