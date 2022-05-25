SX Global Announces Four of Ten Exclusive Race Teams

SX Global, the Australian company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced four of the 10 exclusive team licences it will issue for its inaugural global championship.

Manufacturer participation in the series is strong with up to six represented in the FIM World Championship. The four teams include American-based MotoConcepts Honda and Pipes Motorsports Group, along with France’s Bud Racing Kawasaki and GSM Yamaha.

A model unprecedented in supercross yet utilised amongst the majority of thriving sports leagues and motorsports series around the world, WSX features an exclusive team ownership structure that allows each team to increase its value over time, while also enabling a host of commercial opportunities on global and regional levels for international and local events.

This unique model, combined with SX Global’s allocation of $50 million specifically for team and rider support over the Championship’s first five years, has driven widespread interest for the coveted 10-team allotment, as evidenced by more than 40 ownership applications submitted from suitors across the globe.

Over the coming weeks, all ten teams will be announced, but here are the first four.

MotoConcepts Honda

Mike Genova

At the helm of the MotoConcepts Honda team is successful businessman, Mike Genova, who runs one of the top teams participating in the AMA Supercross championship in the United States. Regularly performing well in the series, Genova is a mainstay in the supercross world and currently works with talented riders, including Vince Friese and Justin Brayton.

Pipes Motorsports Group

Dustin Pipes

Led by Dustin Pipes, who brings an extensive background in AMA Supercross and Motocross competition both as an athlete and team manager with Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports, the Pipes Motorsports Group is supported by the power of Suzuki Motor Company in Japan and the ambition of bringing supercross racing to a truly global stage.

Bud Racing Kawasaki

Stéphane Dassé

Bud Racing Kawasaki is one of the most faithful team in the GP paddock (since 2007), present in the World class and European Championship, featuring some of the sports hottest up-and-coming riders. As team principal, Dassé has amassed a long list of accolades, playing a key role in developing some of the most successful racers in the game, including Marvin Musquin, Gautier Paulin, and Dylan Ferrandis.

GSM Yamaha

Serge Guidetty

Supported by Yamaha France, Guidetty’s team is one of two French racing teams participating in the FIM World Supercross Championship. A prominent supercross and motocross rider himself, Guidetty and the GSM Yamaha team are the current French Supercross Champions.

This team announcement is just one of many ongoing development efforts that will continue to elevate and solidify the FIM World Supercross Championship. The global series will feature the richest championship prize purses in the sport’s history, with a total of $250,000 up for grabs at each round.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including up to four events in 2022, from late September through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023.

From 2023, and subsequent years, will see the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

For more information and updates news and announcements from SX Global and the FIM World Supercross Championship visit SXGlobal.com