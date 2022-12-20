FIST Chapter 20 arrives in Australia

CHAPTER 20 IS HERE!

Another insane chapter from FIST Handwear, just in time for the gifting season! With NEW graphics, in adult, youth, kids and toddler sizing, you’ll be able to grip it in style.

FIST has teamed up with the best, to create an unforgettable range this chapter. Check out Medium Boy with his latest Fizzy treat, Robbie Maddison dropping in to play some Madd-games, and Natalya Diehm rep with pride. There’s even Colin Scummy Morrison here to shake up the establishment, DJ Brandt to show us a little Mercy, and as always you’re a Wizard Harry Bink!

There’s more to love, check out the full range here:

THE CATALOGUE

Check out some of the highlights of Chapter 20:

AEROBIX

Let’s get FISTical with some 80’s fluro flavour. This glove comes with a FREE matching headband and sweatband to complete your look. Available in Adult, Youth, Lil Fists and Fist-Mitts sizing so the whole family can get involved. Aerobix graphic comes in socks, brace socks, a cap, t-shirt and grips.

IGNITE – CAROLINE BUCHANAN

Another signature glove from Caroline Buchanan, with proceeds go to Caroline’s Ignite projects helping young female action sports athletes reach their full potential. Available in Adult, Youth & Lil Fist sizes, in matching gloves, socks, and brace socks.

KIDS EXCLUSIVE #REDLABEL

A first for the FIST #redlabel range, with kids exclusive signature designs from Moto/BMX rider Lynx Lacey with his Slime glove, and BMX phenom Connor Stitt’s Dream Big glove.

RIDE FREE – COLBY RAHA

Moto Legend Colby Raha is ridin’ and livin’ free with his first signature FIST glove. Th #redlabel Ride Free glove perfectly personifies Colby’s vibe. Available in adult sizes.

FIST Chapter 20-F-GF-00522_3 FIST Chapter 20-F-GB-00521_4 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00510_3 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00511_6 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00511_4 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00513_5 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00512_4 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00511_5 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00514_5 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00515_5 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00515_4 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00516_4 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00517_3 FIST Chapter 20-F-GSY-00523_5 FIST Chapter 20-F-GS-00520_3 FIST Chapter 20-F-SC-00509_2 FIST Chapter 20-F-SM-00509_4 FIST Chapter 20-FT0019_4

Check out the full FIST range at the Ficeda Accessories website.