Fist ‘Chapter 16’ Handwear
The latest chapter from Fist Handwear has just been revealed, with a host of new MX, MTB and BMW gloves, with something to suit every rider, plus matching grips, t-shirts, moto and screw socks also available, for those who want to bling themselves out fully.
Enter another dimension with Robo VS Dino, enjoy summer goodness with a Pina Colada or a sweet Slushie. Or maybe all you need is Pot & Parmy to cover your FIST cravings.
Not only does this chapter look good, FIST designs its range with pre-curved Clarino palms for superior wear without sacrificing feel. Clarino was chosen because it is one of the most durable man-made synthetic leathers on the market.
For a smooth performance, FIST gloves offer a sublimated four-way stretch twill spandex uppers to allow for full breathability and comfort in the form fitted gloves.
What’s new? Check out the list below:
- Robo VS Dino
- Pina Colada
- Tiger
- Slushie
- Floral
- Tiger Shark – Todd Waters
- Los Taka – Taka Higashino
- Pot & Parmy – Jatz Richo
- Ink City – Rival Ink
- Flaming Plug – Mike Metzger
- Tagger – Tagger
- Ice Cube
- Cloud
- Reflector
- Showtime – Hard Court Series
- The Garden – Hard Court Series
- Windy City – Hard Court Series
Like what you see? Join the #FISTARMY and start every adventure right. Youth sizes also available (design & pricing may vary). For more info see the catalogue or shop the latest range online.
Check out the designs below: