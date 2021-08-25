Fist ‘Chapter 16’ Handwear

The latest chapter from Fist Handwear has just been revealed, with a host of new MX, MTB and BMW gloves, with something to suit every rider, plus matching grips, t-shirts, moto and screw socks also available, for those who want to bling themselves out fully.

Enter another dimension with Robo VS Dino, enjoy summer goodness with a Pina Colada or a sweet Slushie. Or maybe all you need is Pot & Parmy to cover your FIST cravings.

Not only does this chapter look good, FIST designs its range with pre-curved Clarino palms for superior wear without sacrificing feel. Clarino was chosen because it is one of the most durable man-made synthetic leathers on the market.

For a smooth performance, FIST gloves offer a sublimated four-way stretch twill spandex uppers to allow for full breathability and comfort in the form fitted gloves.

What’s new? Check out the list below:

Robo VS Dino

Pina Colada

Tiger

Slushie

Floral

Tiger Shark – Todd Waters

Los Taka – Taka Higashino

Pot & Parmy – Jatz Richo

Ink City – Rival Ink

Flaming Plug – Mike Metzger

Tagger – Tagger

Ice Cube

Cloud

Reflector

Showtime – Hard Court Series

The Garden – Hard Court Series

Windy City – Hard Court Series

Like what you see? Join the #FISTARMY and start every adventure right. Youth sizes also available (design & pricing may vary). For more info see the catalogue or shop the latest range online.

Check out the designs below: