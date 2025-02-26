FIM JuniorGP World Championship
2025 Permanent Entry lists
The permanent entry lists for the four categories that make up the FIM JuniorGP World Championships are presented below.
The minimum entry age for all classes is 16, apart from the European Talent Cup, where the minimum age is 14. There is also an upper age limit in place for the categories.
FIM Junior GP
For the FIM JuniorGP, the maximum age is 25 years old at the 1st of January of the corresponding Championship year.
This category race Moto3 style 250 cc four-stroke singles with a maximum bore of 81 mm and a rev limit of 13,500 rpm.
The only allowed Electronic Control Unit (ECU) is the Race version of Dellorto DoPE 2.0, DoPE 3.0 and Do Power 1 ECU. Minimum total weight of Motorcycle + Rider is 151 kg.
17-year-old Marianos Nikolis is the sole Australian entrant in the Junior GP category. Nikolis won the Oceania Junior Cup in 2020 and has recently competed in the Asia Talent Cup. Last year, Marianos competed in the European Talent Cup division, but this season moves into the Junior GP ranks.
Marianos Nikolis
“I’m really excited to be racing my first world championship in the JuniorGP—just one step away from my ultimate goal. Last year, I competed in the European Talent Cup with Team Estrella Galicia and had a strong season. Joining AGR for this new chapter is something I’m looking forward to, as they have a strong history of success with international riders. I can’t wait to get on the KTM Moto3 for the first time and start working with the team. AGR team owner Anscari Nadal has a lot of confidence in me and my ability, and he is eager for me to join his rider training program, which will be a great opportunity for my development.
“This pre-season preparation in Australia has also been very productive—I have put in a lot of hard work, training with Wayne Maxwell, and gained valuable experience racing on a 600, which has brought me a lot of success. I feel confident, well-prepared, and ready to take on the season ahead.
“As I continue this journey, I will reside in Barcelona and be based with the team, ensuring I am fully immersed in the best environment for my growth and performance.”
Moto2 European Championship
For Moto2 European Championship, the limit for the maximum age finishes at the end of the year in which the rider reaches the age of 50.
This category sees competitors race Moto2 machines powered by Triumph 765 cc triples as sealed from the engine supplier with no modifications permitted.
A Control ECU is also adopted and this ECU must remain unmodified in hardware and software as delivered by the ECU Supplier, with the exception of the normal tuning adjustments allowed only by the standard software “Setting Tool” supplied.
Minimum total weight of Motorcycle + Rider is 217 kg.
Senna Agius won the series in 2023 before graduating to the Moto2 World Championship. This year Harrison Voight is the sole representative in the category.
Stock European Championship
For the Stock European Championship, the limit for the maximum age finishes at the end of the year in which the rider reaches the age of 50.
Stock motorcycles require an FIM homologation. Eligible models are dictated by the FIM and race with for the most part completely standard engines and intake systems.
The following engine configurations comprise the Stock class:
- Over 400 cc up to 637 cc – 4-stroke 4 cylinders
- Over 500 cc up to 675 cc – 4-stroke 3 cylinders
- Over 600 cc up to 750 cc – 4-stroke 4 2 cylinders
JuniorGP reserves the right to applying balancing to the machines in the Stock class as they see fit in order to maintain equality amongst machines. Methods may include but are not limited to the following:
- Rev Limit
- Weight limit change
- Eligible Parts
The minimum weight for each model is calculated by FIM by determining the “dry weight” of the homologated motorcycle.
The “dry” weight of a homologated motorcycle is defined as the total weight of the empty motorcycle as produced by the manufacturer (after removal of fuel, vehicle number plate, tools and main stand and side stand when fitted but with oil and radiator liquid at prescribed level). To confirm the “dry” weight a minimum of three (3) motorcycles are weighed and compared. The result will be rounded off to the nearest digit.
The minimum weight for each model will be calculated by reducing the dry weight” of the motorcycle in 12 kg.
At any time of the event, the weight of the whole machine (including the tank and its contents) must not be lower than the minimum weight. There is no tolerance on this minimum weight.
Two Australians are on the permanent entry list in the category for 2025.
19-year-old Declan Van Rosmalen grew up in Melbourne but in recent years has predominantly resided in America, between bouts of racing here in ASBK.
Declan Van Rosmalen
“I am really excited to start my season over in Spain for the FIM juniorGP stock 600 and the ESBK stock 600 with the team. Me and the team have made a lot of progress last year and this year we are really looking forward to getting started with season we have a lot of work to do. I’m going to be based close to Alicante in Spain to be close to my crew chief to do training together. I think me and the team are going to have a great year and hopefully put it on the box if we can but a lot of steps forward.”
Archie McDonald won the opening round of the 2025 Australian Supersport Championship on a Stop & Seal YZF-R6 last weekend . The now 18-year-old will also be on an R6 in the Stock European Championship in 2025. Archie took a win in the category last season and says he is ready to win it this year.
Archie McDonald
“This will be my third year in the Stock European Championship. In 2025 I will race with the R6 PS Racing Team. I will again live in Mallorca and regularly train with my coach Angel Poyatos and on the same tracks as MotoGP world champions. I feel more prepared and focussed than ever before and am ready to win.”
European Talent Cup
For the European Talent Cup, the maximum age is 19 years old at the 1st of January of the corresponding Championship year.
The only model homologated is Honda NSF 250 R (Type MR03) and are raced largely as standard.
Minimum total weight of Motorcycle + Rider: 147 kg.
There are no Australian entrants in the European Talent Cup this year.
Junior GP World Championship Entry List
|
No
|
Rider
|
Nat
|
Team
|
Bike
|
2
|
L Schönrock
|
GER
|
F Koch Rennsport
|
KTM
|
4
|
S Mounsey
|
GBR
|
Aspar Jr
|
CFM
|
5
|
L Rammerstorfer
|
AUT
|
MTA Jr
|
KTM
|
8
|
E Bertola
|
ITA
|
Eagle-1
|
KTM
|
9
|
V Pratama
|
INA
|
Astra Honda
|
HON
|
11
|
D González
|
SPA
|
AC Racing
|
KTM
|
13
|
H Danish
|
MAL
|
SIC Racing
|
KTM
|
19
|
L Lörinc
|
HUN
|
STV Laglisse
|
HUS
|
20
|
O van Trigt
|
NED
|
AGR
|
KTM
|
21
|
E Michielon
|
ITA
|
Echovit Pasini
|
KTM
|
25
|
L Abruzzo
|
ITA
|
MTA Jr
|
KTM
|
26
|
P Alsina
|
SPA
|
Estrella Galicia
|
HON
|
27
|
R Salmela
|
FIN
|
Estrella Galicia
|
HON
|
28
|
K Farkas
|
HUN
|
SeventyTwo Artbox
|
KTM
|
29
|
L Brown
|
GBR
|
British Talent
|
HON
|
31
|
G Pugliese
|
ITA
|
Aspar Jr
|
CFM
|
32
|
Z Mitani
|
JPN
|
Asia Talent
|
HON
|
33
|
E Bellon
|
FRA
|
CIP Green Power
|
KTM
|
34
|
C Tiezzi
|
ITA
|
Eagle-1
|
KTM
|
37
|
M Nikolis
|
AUS
|
AGR
|
KTM
|
45
|
K Mononyane
|
RSA
|
AGR
|
KTM
|
47
|
D Boggio
|
ITA
|
ASD Eagle-1
|
KTM
|
48
|
L Phommara
|
SWI
|
MTA Jr
|
KTM
|
51
|
B Uriarte
|
SPA
|
SeventyTwo Artbox
|
KTM
|
52
|
E Belford
|
GBR
|
MLav
|
HON
|
54
|
J Ríos
|
SPA
|
Finetwork MIR
|
KTM
|
57
|
L Zanni
|
ITA
|
Finetwork MIR
|
KTM
|
67
|
C O’Gorman
|
IRL
|
Estrella Galicia
|
HON
|
72
|
E Liguori
|
ITA
|
AC Racing
|
KTM
|
78
|
J Esteban
|
SPA
|
Aspar Jr
|
CFM
|
81
|
P Olivares
|
SPA
|
BOE Jr
|
KTM
|
85
|
K Singhapong
|
THA
|
Honda Racing Thailand
|
HON
|
90
|
L Agostinelli
|
VIE
|
AC Racing
|
KTM
|
91
|
K Uchiumi
|
JPN
|
MTA Jr
|
KTM
|
92
|
J Wojciechowski
|
POL
|
KidzGP by Covacha
|
KTM
|
97
|
M Morelli
|
ARG
|
MLav
|
HON
Moto2 European Championship Entry List
|
No
|
Rider
|
Nat
|
Team
|
Bike
|
2
|
L Sommariva
|
ITA
|
Promoracing
|
KAL
|
4
|
E Fernández
|
SPA
|
FAU55 Tey
|
BOS
|
5
|
L Fellon
|
FRA
|
SF Racing
|
KAL
|
7
|
J Gimbert
|
FRA
|
Promoracing
|
KAL
|
8
|
M Tapia
|
SPA
|
Stylobike Yamaha PH
|
KAL
|
10
|
U Orradre
|
SPA
|
Ciatti Boscoscuro
|
BOS
|
11
|
A Cruces
|
SPA
|
Finetwork
|
BOS
|
14
|
M Pawelec
|
POL
|
AGR
|
KAL
|
17
|
D Muñoz
|
SPA
|
Swiss Superbike
|
FOR
|
18
|
J Eisenkolb
|
GER
|
F Koch Rennsport
|
KAL
|
19
|
A Morosi
|
ITA
|
Eagle-1
|
KTM
|
23
|
Y Hosaka
|
JPN
|
MDR Competición
|
KAL
|
27
|
M Toth
|
USA
|
Cardoso
|
KAL
|
28
|
G Emmanuel
|
IND
|
Easyrace
|
BOS
|
29
|
H Voight
|
AUS
|
Cardoso
|
KAL
|
30
|
G Divittori
|
ITA
|
FAU55 Tey
|
BOS
|
31
|
R García
|
SPA
|
Cardoso
|
KAL
|
36
|
C Lolli
|
ITA
|
Stylobike Yamaha PH
|
KAL
|
38
|
O Granshagen
|
NOR
|
Easyrace
|
BOS
|
49
|
F Mongiardo
|
ITA
|
FAU55 Tey
|
BOS
|
51
|
J Uriostegui
|
MEX
|
STV Laglisse
|
KAL
|
54
|
A Ferrández
|
SPA
|
Finetwork
|
BOS
|
57
|
F Palomera
|
SPA
|
STV Laglisse
|
KAL
|
64
|
E Krsevan
|
SLO
|
Ciatti Boscoscuro
|
BOS
|
67
|
A Surra
|
ITA
|
Andifer American
|
KAL
|
70
|
J Whatley
|
GBR
|
Cardoso
|
KAL
|
71
|
A Sorhmat
|
MAR
|
STV Laglisse
|
KAL
|
77
|
M Volpi
|
ITA
|
Ciatti Boscoscuro
|
BOS
|
82
|
M Mayor
|
SPA
|
GV Racing Moto2
|
BOS
|
85
|
X Zurutuza
|
SPA
|
Andifer American
|
KAL
|
89
|
D Mihaila
|
ITA
|
Face Racing
|
KAL
|
91
|
B Jimenez
|
SPA
|
FAU55 Tey
|
KAL
|
92
|
R Moor
|
USA
|
MMR
|
KAL
|
94
|
F Llambias
|
URU
|
Estrella Galicia
|
KAL
|
97
|
J Kim
|
KOR
|
Mission Grand Prix
|
KAL
|
99
|
O Gutiérrez
|
SPA
|
GV Racing Moto2
|
BOS
European Talent Cup Entry List
|
|
No
|
Rider
|
Nat
|
Team
|
Bike
|
1
|
C Cano
|
SPA
|
SeventyTwo Artbox
|
HON
|
2
|
L Martinazzi
|
ITA
|
Echovit Pasini
|
HON
|
4
|
G Tesini
|
ITA
|
AC Racing
|
HON
|
7
|
C Borrelli
|
ITA
|
Echovit Pasini
|
HON
|
8
|
N Miroslavov
|
BUL
|
Estrella Galicia
|
HON
|
9
|
A Nativi
|
FRA
|
JEG Take Off
|
HON
|
10
|
A Almeida
|
POR
|
AGR
|
HON
|
11
|
O Cantos
|
SPA
|
Estrella Galicia
|
HON
|
12
|
G Pérez
|
SPA
|
Frando VHC
|
HON
|
13
|
M Rostagni
|
FRA
|
BRS Brechon
|
HON
|
14
|
E Gutiérrez
|
SPA
|
AC Racing
|
HON
|
15
|
G Pio
|
FRA
|
BRS Brechon
|
HON
|
17
|
C Mulot
|
FRA
|
JEG Racing
|
HON
|
18
|
M Tamburini
|
ITA
|
MIR Finetwork
|
HON
|
20
|
F Kratochwil
|
GER
|
SeventyTwo Artbox
|
HON
|
21
|
G Barbagallo
|
ITA
|
Echovit Pasini
|
HON
|
22
|
A Fernández
|
SPA
|
Angeluss
|
HON
|
23
|
I Galán
|
SPA
|
Impala
|
HON
|
26
|
A Enríquez
|
ECU
|
QRG Escudería
|
HON
|
27
|
M Marulanda
|
COL
|
Estrella Galicia
|
HON
|
29
|
R Truchot
|
FRA
|
Ilusion
|
HON
|
31
|
E Savino
|
ITA
|
MIR Finetwork
|
HON
|
32
|
K Ramadhipa
|
INA
|
Honda Asia-Dream
|
HON
|
36
|
E Boxberger
|
FRA
|
JEG Take Off
|
HON
|
37
|
J van Crugten
|
NED
|
MRE Talent
|
HON
|
38
|
J Pons
|
SPA
|
Larresport
|
HON
|
41
|
Y Cerpa
|
SPA
|
Ilusion
|
HON
|
42
|
J Frellsen
|
DEN
|
MLav
|
HON
|
45
|
A Longarela
|
SPA
|
Igaxteam
|
HON
|
46
|
A Lucas
|
SPA
|
Aspar Jr
|
HON
|
48
|
A Garcia
|
SPA
|
Igaxteam
|
HON
|
49
|
I Rodríguez
|
SPA
|
ETG Racing
|
HON
|
51
|
A Daquigan
|
PHI
|
Honda Asia-Dream
|
HON
|
52
|
V Cubeles
|
SPA
|
SF Racing
|
HON
|
53
|
K Veijer
|
NED
|
AGR
|
HON
|
54
|
J Cea
|
SPA
|
Face Racing
|
HON
|
55
|
M Lou
|
USA
|
Andifer American
|
HON
|
62
|
E Sparks
|
GBR
|
MRE Talent CDE
|
HON
|
64
|
C Belluzzo
|
ITA
|
ETG Racing
|
HON
|
69
|
F Bujosa
|
SPA
|
AC Racing
|
HON
|
70
|
Y Karpushin
|
KGZ
|
Frando VHC
|
HON
|
72
|
D da Costa
|
FRA
|
JEG Take Off
|
HON
|
77
|
K Tinez
|
SPA
|
Aspar Jr
|
HON
|
78
|
H Mignot
|
FRA
|
JEG Racing
|
HON
|
81
|
M Gabarrini
|
VEN
|
Echovit Pasini
|
HON
|
82
|
K Payne
|
GBR
|
Ilusion
|
HON
|
89
|
E Ruz
|
SPA
|
Ilusion
|
HON
|
92
|
T Borg
|
MLT
|
MLav
|
HON
|
94
|
E Osorio
|
SPA
|
Frando VHC
|
HON
|
95
|
A Iorio
|
ITA
|
SF Racing
|
HON
|
99
|
R Sanjuan
|
FRA
|
Larresport
|
HON
Stock European Championship Entry List
|
|
No
|
Rider
|
Nat
|
Team
|
Bike
|
0
|
J Diaz
|
SPA
|
MDR Competición
|
YAM
|
2
|
N Bevilacqua
|
ITA
|
Yamaha GV Racing
|
YAM
|
4
|
P Echeverry
|
COL
|
Face Racing
|
YAM
|
7
|
C Malterre
|
FRA
|
Viñales Racing
|
YAM
|
10
|
J Cretaro
|
ITA
|
SF Racing
|
YAM
|
10
|
F Fuligni
|
ITA
|
Promoracing
|
YAM
|
11
|
I Garcia
|
SPA
|
Yamaha GV Racing
|
YAM
|
13
|
C Darliano
|
ITA
|
FMTorrent
|
YAM
|
16
|
Á Fuertes
|
SPA
|
Andotrans Torrentó
|
YAM
|
19
|
S Li
|
CHN
|
PS Racing
|
YAM
|
22
|
D van Rosmalen
|
AUS
|
IUM Motorsports
|
YAM
|
25
|
B Kecskés
|
HUN
|
MDR Competición
|
YAM
|
26
|
F Ruiz
|
SPA
|
Zivimotor
|
YAM
|
28
|
A Linares
|
COL
|
Pitformance VRS
|
YAM
|
31
|
A García
|
SPA
|
Honda Laglisse
|
HON
|
32
|
R Valente
|
POR
|
Viñales School
|
YAM
|
33
|
P Venturini
|
ITA
|
AC Racing
|
YAM
|
35
|
Y Saiz
|
SPA
|
Kawasaki Palmeto
|
KAW
|
37
|
D Jiménez
|
SPA
|
MDR Competición
|
YAM
|
39
|
A Bettin
|
ITA
|
Face Racing
|
YAM
|
43
|
A Brinton
|
GBR
|
Promoracing
|
YAM
|
47
|
T Varga
|
HUN
|
IUM Motorsports
|
YAM
|
48
|
L Dalla Porta
|
ITA
|
Pitformance VRS
|
YAM
|
49
|
J Aparisi
|
SPA
|
Zivimotor
|
YAM
|
61
|
J del Olmo
|
SPA
|
Kawasaki Palmeto
|
KAW
|
62
|
B Trias
|
SPA
|
Yamaha GV Racing
|
YAM
|
69
|
A McDonald
|
AUS
|
PS Racing
|
YAM
|
71
|
R Romero
|
SPA
|
Face Racing
|
YAM
|
76
|
G Capote
|
POR
|
Promoracing
|
YAM
|
80
|
A Viu
|
SPA
|
Honda Laglisse
|
HON
|
81
|
J Santos
|
SPA
|
Yamaha GV Racing
|
YAM
|
86
|
K Nestola
|
SWI
|
SF Racing
|
YAM
|
88
|
S Pylypenko
|
UKR
|
Andotrans Torrentó
|
YAM
|
96
|
D Sanchis
|
SPA
|
MRE Talent
|
YAM
2025 FIM JuniorGP Calendar
- May 4 – Estoril
- June 1 – Jerez
- July 6 – Magny-Cours
- July 27 – Aragon
- September 21 – Misano
- November 2 – Catalunya
- November 23 – Valencia