FIM JuniorGP World Championship

2025 Permanent Entry lists

The permanent entry lists for the four categories that make up the FIM JuniorGP World Championships are presented below.

The minimum entry age for all classes is 16, apart from the European Talent Cup, where the minimum age is 14. There is also an upper age limit in place for the categories.

FIM Junior GP

For the FIM JuniorGP, the maximum age is 25 years old at the 1st of January of the corresponding Championship year.

This category race Moto3 style 250 cc four-stroke singles with a maximum bore of 81 mm and a rev limit of 13,500 rpm.

The only allowed Electronic Control Unit (ECU) is the Race version of Dellorto DoPE 2.0, DoPE 3.0 and Do Power 1 ECU. Minimum total weight of Motorcycle + Rider is 151 kg.

17-year-old Marianos Nikolis is the sole Australian entrant in the Junior GP category. Nikolis won the Oceania Junior Cup in 2020 and has recently competed in the Asia Talent Cup. Last year, Marianos competed in the European Talent Cup division, but this season moves into the Junior GP ranks.

Marianos Nikolis

“I’m really excited to be racing my first world championship in the JuniorGP—just one step away from my ultimate goal. Last year, I competed in the European Talent Cup with Team Estrella Galicia and had a strong season. Joining AGR for this new chapter is something I’m looking forward to, as they have a strong history of success with international riders. I can’t wait to get on the KTM Moto3 for the first time and start working with the team. AGR team owner Anscari Nadal has a lot of confidence in me and my ability, and he is eager for me to join his rider training program, which will be a great opportunity for my development. “This pre-season preparation in Australia has also been very productive—I have put in a lot of hard work, training with Wayne Maxwell, and gained valuable experience racing on a 600, which has brought me a lot of success. I feel confident, well-prepared, and ready to take on the season ahead. “As I continue this journey, I will reside in Barcelona and be based with the team, ensuring I am fully immersed in the best environment for my growth and performance.”

Moto2 European Championship

For Moto2 European Championship, the limit for the maximum age finishes at the end of the year in which the rider reaches the age of 50.

This category sees competitors race Moto2 machines powered by Triumph 765 cc triples as sealed from the engine supplier with no modifications permitted.

A Control ECU is also adopted and this ECU must remain unmodified in hardware and software as delivered by the ECU Supplier, with the exception of the normal tuning adjustments allowed only by the standard software “Setting Tool” supplied.

Minimum total weight of Motorcycle + Rider is 217 kg.

Senna Agius won the series in 2023 before graduating to the Moto2 World Championship. This year Harrison Voight is the sole representative in the category.

Stock European Championship

For the Stock European Championship, the limit for the maximum age finishes at the end of the year in which the rider reaches the age of 50.

Stock motorcycles require an FIM homologation. Eligible models are dictated by the FIM and race with for the most part completely standard engines and intake systems.

The following engine configurations comprise the Stock class:

Over 400 cc up to 637 cc – 4-stroke 4 cylinders

Over 500 cc up to 675 cc – 4-stroke 3 cylinders

Over 600 cc up to 750 cc – 4-stroke 4 2 cylinders

JuniorGP reserves the right to applying balancing to the machines in the Stock class as they see fit in order to maintain equality amongst machines. Methods may include but are not limited to the following:

Rev Limit

Weight limit change

Eligible Parts

The minimum weight for each model is calculated by FIM by determining the “dry weight” of the homologated motorcycle.

The “dry” weight of a homologated motorcycle is defined as the total weight of the empty motorcycle as produced by the manufacturer (after removal of fuel, vehicle number plate, tools and main stand and side stand when fitted but with oil and radiator liquid at prescribed level). To confirm the “dry” weight a minimum of three (3) motorcycles are weighed and compared. The result will be rounded off to the nearest digit.

The minimum weight for each model will be calculated by reducing the dry weight” of the motorcycle in 12 kg.

At any time of the event, the weight of the whole machine (including the tank and its contents) must not be lower than the minimum weight. There is no tolerance on this minimum weight.

Two Australians are on the permanent entry list in the category for 2025.

19-year-old Declan Van Rosmalen grew up in Melbourne but in recent years has predominantly resided in America, between bouts of racing here in ASBK.

Declan Van Rosmalen

“I am really excited to start my season over in Spain for the FIM juniorGP stock 600 and the ESBK stock 600 with the team. Me and the team have made a lot of progress last year and this year we are really looking forward to getting started with season we have a lot of work to do. I’m going to be based close to Alicante in Spain to be close to my crew chief to do training together. I think me and the team are going to have a great year and hopefully put it on the box if we can but a lot of steps forward.”

Archie McDonald won the opening round of the 2025 Australian Supersport Championship on a Stop & Seal YZF-R6 last weekend . The now 18-year-old will also be on an R6 in the Stock European Championship in 2025. Archie took a win in the category last season and says he is ready to win it this year.

Archie McDonald

“This will be my third year in the Stock European Championship. In 2025 I will race with the R6 PS Racing Team. I will again live in Mallorca and regularly train with my coach Angel Poyatos and on the same tracks as MotoGP world champions. I feel more prepared and focussed than ever before and am ready to win.”

European Talent Cup

For the European Talent Cup, the maximum age is 19 years old at the 1st of January of the corresponding Championship year.

The only model homologated is Honda NSF 250 R (Type MR03) and are raced largely as standard.

Minimum total weight of Motorcycle + Rider: 147 kg.

There are no Australian entrants in the European Talent Cup this year.

Junior GP World Championship Entry List

No Rider Nat Team Bike 2 L Schönrock GER F Koch Rennsport KTM 4 S Mounsey GBR Aspar Jr CFM 5 L Rammerstorfer AUT MTA Jr KTM 8 E Bertola ITA Eagle-1 KTM 9 V Pratama INA Astra Honda HON 11 D González SPA AC Racing KTM 13 H Danish MAL SIC Racing KTM 19 L Lörinc HUN STV Laglisse HUS 20 O van Trigt NED AGR KTM 21 E Michielon ITA Echovit Pasini KTM 25 L Abruzzo ITA MTA Jr KTM 26 P Alsina SPA Estrella Galicia HON 27 R Salmela FIN Estrella Galicia HON 28 K Farkas HUN SeventyTwo Artbox KTM 29 L Brown GBR British Talent HON 31 G Pugliese ITA Aspar Jr CFM 32 Z Mitani JPN Asia Talent HON 33 E Bellon FRA CIP Green Power KTM 34 C Tiezzi ITA Eagle-1 KTM 37 M Nikolis AUS AGR KTM 45 K Mononyane RSA AGR KTM 47 D Boggio ITA ASD Eagle-1 KTM 48 L Phommara SWI MTA Jr KTM 51 B Uriarte SPA SeventyTwo Artbox KTM 52 E Belford GBR MLav HON 54 J Ríos SPA Finetwork MIR KTM 57 L Zanni ITA Finetwork MIR KTM 67 C O’Gorman IRL Estrella Galicia HON 72 E Liguori ITA AC Racing KTM 78 J Esteban SPA Aspar Jr CFM 81 P Olivares SPA BOE Jr KTM 85 K Singhapong THA Honda Racing Thailand HON 90 L Agostinelli VIE AC Racing KTM 91 K Uchiumi JPN MTA Jr KTM 92 J Wojciechowski POL KidzGP by Covacha KTM 97 M Morelli ARG MLav HON

Moto2 European Championship Entry List

No Rider Nat Team Bike 2 L Sommariva ITA Promoracing KAL 4 E Fernández SPA FAU55 Tey BOS 5 L Fellon FRA SF Racing KAL 7 J Gimbert FRA Promoracing KAL 8 M Tapia SPA Stylobike Yamaha PH KAL 10 U Orradre SPA Ciatti Boscoscuro BOS 11 A Cruces SPA Finetwork BOS 14 M Pawelec POL AGR KAL 17 D Muñoz SPA Swiss Superbike FOR 18 J Eisenkolb GER F Koch Rennsport KAL 19 A Morosi ITA Eagle-1 KTM 23 Y Hosaka JPN MDR Competición KAL 27 M Toth USA Cardoso KAL 28 G Emmanuel IND Easyrace BOS 29 H Voight AUS Cardoso KAL 30 G Divittori ITA FAU55 Tey BOS 31 R García SPA Cardoso KAL 36 C Lolli ITA Stylobike Yamaha PH KAL 38 O Granshagen NOR Easyrace BOS 49 F Mongiardo ITA FAU55 Tey BOS 51 J Uriostegui MEX STV Laglisse KAL 54 A Ferrández SPA Finetwork BOS 57 F Palomera SPA STV Laglisse KAL 64 E Krsevan SLO Ciatti Boscoscuro BOS 67 A Surra ITA Andifer American KAL 70 J Whatley GBR Cardoso KAL 71 A Sorhmat MAR STV Laglisse KAL 77 M Volpi ITA Ciatti Boscoscuro BOS 82 M Mayor SPA GV Racing Moto2 BOS 85 X Zurutuza SPA Andifer American KAL 89 D Mihaila ITA Face Racing KAL 91 B Jimenez SPA FAU55 Tey KAL 92 R Moor USA MMR KAL 94 F Llambias URU Estrella Galicia KAL 97 J Kim KOR Mission Grand Prix KAL 99 O Gutiérrez SPA GV Racing Moto2 BOS

European Talent Cup Entry List

No Rider Nat Team Bike 1 C Cano SPA SeventyTwo Artbox HON 2 L Martinazzi ITA Echovit Pasini HON 4 G Tesini ITA AC Racing HON 7 C Borrelli ITA Echovit Pasini HON 8 N Miroslavov BUL Estrella Galicia HON 9 A Nativi FRA JEG Take Off HON 10 A Almeida POR AGR HON 11 O Cantos SPA Estrella Galicia HON 12 G Pérez SPA Frando VHC HON 13 M Rostagni FRA BRS Brechon HON 14 E Gutiérrez SPA AC Racing HON 15 G Pio FRA BRS Brechon HON 17 C Mulot FRA JEG Racing HON 18 M Tamburini ITA MIR Finetwork HON 20 F Kratochwil GER SeventyTwo Artbox HON 21 G Barbagallo ITA Echovit Pasini HON 22 A Fernández SPA Angeluss HON 23 I Galán SPA Impala HON 26 A Enríquez ECU QRG Escudería HON 27 M Marulanda COL Estrella Galicia HON 29 R Truchot FRA Ilusion HON 31 E Savino ITA MIR Finetwork HON 32 K Ramadhipa INA Honda Asia-Dream HON 36 E Boxberger FRA JEG Take Off HON 37 J van Crugten NED MRE Talent HON 38 J Pons SPA Larresport HON 41 Y Cerpa SPA Ilusion HON 42 J Frellsen DEN MLav HON 45 A Longarela SPA Igaxteam HON 46 A Lucas SPA Aspar Jr HON 48 A Garcia SPA Igaxteam HON 49 I Rodríguez SPA ETG Racing HON 51 A Daquigan PHI Honda Asia-Dream HON 52 V Cubeles SPA SF Racing HON 53 K Veijer NED AGR HON 54 J Cea SPA Face Racing HON 55 M Lou USA Andifer American HON 62 E Sparks GBR MRE Talent CDE HON 64 C Belluzzo ITA ETG Racing HON 69 F Bujosa SPA AC Racing HON 70 Y Karpushin KGZ Frando VHC HON 72 D da Costa FRA JEG Take Off HON 77 K Tinez SPA Aspar Jr HON 78 H Mignot FRA JEG Racing HON 81 M Gabarrini VEN Echovit Pasini HON 82 K Payne GBR Ilusion HON 89 E Ruz SPA Ilusion HON 92 T Borg MLT MLav HON 94 E Osorio SPA Frando VHC HON 95 A Iorio ITA SF Racing HON 99 R Sanjuan FRA Larresport HON

Stock European Championship Entry List

No Rider Nat Team Bike 0 J Diaz SPA MDR Competición YAM 2 N Bevilacqua ITA Yamaha GV Racing YAM 4 P Echeverry COL Face Racing YAM 7 C Malterre FRA Viñales Racing YAM 10 J Cretaro ITA SF Racing YAM 10 F Fuligni ITA Promoracing YAM 11 I Garcia SPA Yamaha GV Racing YAM 13 C Darliano ITA FMTorrent YAM 16 Á Fuertes SPA Andotrans Torrentó YAM 19 S Li CHN PS Racing YAM 22 D van Rosmalen AUS IUM Motorsports YAM 25 B Kecskés HUN MDR Competición YAM 26 F Ruiz SPA Zivimotor YAM 28 A Linares COL Pitformance VRS YAM 31 A García SPA Honda Laglisse HON 32 R Valente POR Viñales School YAM 33 P Venturini ITA AC Racing YAM 35 Y Saiz SPA Kawasaki Palmeto KAW 37 D Jiménez SPA MDR Competición YAM 39 A Bettin ITA Face Racing YAM 43 A Brinton GBR Promoracing YAM 47 T Varga HUN IUM Motorsports YAM 48 L Dalla Porta ITA Pitformance VRS YAM 49 J Aparisi SPA Zivimotor YAM 61 J del Olmo SPA Kawasaki Palmeto KAW 62 B Trias SPA Yamaha GV Racing YAM 69 A McDonald AUS PS Racing YAM 71 R Romero SPA Face Racing YAM 76 G Capote POR Promoracing YAM 80 A Viu SPA Honda Laglisse HON 81 J Santos SPA Yamaha GV Racing YAM 86 K Nestola SWI SF Racing YAM 88 S Pylypenko UKR Andotrans Torrentó YAM 96 D Sanchis SPA MRE Talent YAM

2025 FIM JuniorGP Calendar