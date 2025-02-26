MotoGP 2025

Round One – Thailand GP – Buriram

After two test sessions in Sepang (Malaysia) from February 5 to 7 and Buri Ram (Thailand) on February 12 and 13, the 2025 MotoGP season officially kicks off this weekend at the Chang International Circuit.

Normally, part of the Asia-Oceania leg of the championship is between September and November, but this year, the Thai Grand Prix has been moved to a completely different period. However, the weather should not surprise the paddock, as it remains hot, humid, and unpredictable, with a risk of sudden heavy rainfall. Forecast maximums across the weekend are for the high 30s, with the temperature only expected to dip to a minimum of 25 overnight. Welcome to South East Asia…

Located in the northern part of the country, around 400 km from the capital Bangkok, the Chang International Circuit is also highly demanding due to both its surface and layout. Its 4.554 km track features five left turns and seven right turns, along with two long straights, the longest of which reaches one kilometre.

The Chang International Circuit opened in 2014. Only one year later, the FIM Superbike World Championship started racing at the venue, and in 2018, MotoGP made its debut there. Yamaha has not taken a four-rider line-up to Thailand since 2022.

Just months after reaching the pinnacle of MotoGP by claiming the MotoGP Riders World Championship with Jorge Martin, Paolo Campinoti’s Pramac Racing is embarking on a new chapter with Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP making its official debut with Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, under the team leadership of Gino Borsoi.

Gino Borsoi – Team Director, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“The pre-season tests have already given us very positive signals regarding this new adventure with Yamaha. They have been very interesting tests that have started to give us a better understanding of what the riders need—not only for them to adapt as quickly as possible to the M1 but also to allow Yamaha to accommodate their characteristics to some extent. There is certainly still a lot of work to be done, but the first steps have been extremely positive. During the last two days of testing in Buriram, things went quite well for both Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira. What I now expect is to improve the lap times set three weeks ago but, above all, to work in a way that ensures constant progress for the bike. If these past months have been a period of absolute novelty for us at Pramac Racing, they have been the same for Yamaha, with a new collaboration that already seems to be bearing its first fruits. The commitment from both sides is immense. As I have already said, even though we are two teams that from this weekend will fiercely battle on the track, in the garage, we work as if we were one single team, with a continuous exchange of information that can only help the project grow faster. For Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP, another new element is our rider pairing. I have been very impressed with how Jack and Miguel have approached the new bike, which is already quite different – and better – from the one they first tested in Barcelona. They are two riders with different styles, as well as different approaches and attitudes. But I really like both of them for their mindset and commitment. I‘m very happy to have them on the team because, from what I have observed, both will be able to contribute significantly to the project.”

For Miller, it marks an emotional return to a team he previously called home from 2018 to 2020. Meanwhile, Oliveira is set to celebrate his 100th race in the premier class, a milestone achievement in his career.

Jack Miller

“I’m very excited to start a new season and to do it in Thailand is even more exciting as we were riding in Buriram just a few weeks ago. The pre-season testing has gone well and I am looking forward to seeing the bike in a real race. I can’t wait to get on the grid with all the other bikes and see where we stand. It has been a really good winter for me, every day I have felt more comfortable riding the Yamaha and being back in the Pramac Racing garage has just given me positive vibes. It’s the beginning of a great new adventure for Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP, we’re all very excited and I can’t wait for the first red light of the championship to go off and start racing.”

Miguel Oliveira

“The start of this new season is truly exciting for me. Joining the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team and beginning this adventure with Yamaha represents a great opportunity and a new challenge that I am approaching with great determination. We are working hard to adapt and grow together, and I can‘t wait to get on track to keep improving race after race. Arriving in Buriram and celebrating my 100th Grand Prix in MotoGP makes this moment even more special. It‘s an important milestone that makes me look back with pride while also pushing me to give even more for the future. I‘m ready to give my all for this new season!”

2025 sees an unchanged line-up in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team with Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins keen to start off the season and to see where they stand in the MotoGP pecking order under race conditions.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“I’m happy that the racing season is starting. After the tests we saw some positive signs, but the first race is the real benchmark. Then you really understand where you are. Winter testing already showed us that we improved compared to last year. But as we have previously said, we don’t want to have big expectations. Our strategy is to remain realistic and objective and take the season and each GP as it comes. In term of the general performance of the bike, we are aware that there is room for improvement, which is positive. Like last year, we will use the GPs to further develop the bike. The key difference is that this year we have four riders, which will accelerate the progress. It will take time, but we feel like, for sure, we will have some opportunities this year to fight for good results.”

Fabio Quartararo completed 151 laps at the Buriram Test and enters the Thai GP top fit and highly motivated. The Frenchman’s best result here was in his first Thai premier class race in 2019, when he captured second place. The number-20 rider received a lot of support from local fans during the MotoGP Season Launch Event earlier this month, and he is keen to give back to the fans this weekend by providing some lively racing action.

Fabio Quartararo

“We got a lot of work done during preseason testing and, overall, I think we can be satisfied with what was achieved. But what’s important now is that we keep our feet firmly on the ground. We will use the first Sprint and especially the Race to assess our level. It will be interesting to see where we stand, and it’s always exciting to start a new season. Everyone at Yamaha is super motivated, so let’s see what we can do!”

Following the 2025 preseason testing, Rins is feeling more comfortable on the M1. He is excited to start the season this weekend amidst the passionate cheers of the Thai motorsports fans. The Spaniard has only ridden in Thailand four times before (he missed the 2023 event due to injury) and achieved his best result there in 2019, securing fifth in the MotoGP class. However, having completed 130 laps during the Buriram Test, the number-42 rider is well acquainted with the track and eager to put his 2025 M1 to the test this weekend.

Alex Rins

“It’s finally time to start racing again! I’m certain that the fans are super excited, and so am I. Yamaha and the team have worked well to prepare for the 2025 testing in Sepang and Buriram, and the work we got done there has helped us improve our consistency. It’s going to be a long and exciting championship, so I can’t wait to get started.”

