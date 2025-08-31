2025 FIM Speedway GP

Round Nine – Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw

Brady Kurtz pledged to “enjoy the experience, no matter what the outcome” as he set up a nail-biting finale to the Speedway GP World Championship race.

Kurtz became only the second rider in Speedway GP history to win four SGP rounds on the bounce as he won the DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw on Saturday, triumphing ahead of title rival Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland in second, Britain’s Dan Bewley in third and Australia’s Jack Holder in fourth place.

After finishing third in the afternoon sprint race, won by Bewley, Zmarzlik maintained the three-point lead he took into Saturday’s event at a sold-out Olympic Stadium.

First or second place at the series-closing Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens on September 13 will guarantee Zmarzlik a record-equalling sixth gold medal, matching the mark achieved by New Zealand legend Ivan Mauger and Swedish great Tony Rickardsson. He also hopes to become the first rider in the sport’s history to win four world titles in as many years.

Meanwhile, Kurtz heads to Vojens hoping to become the first rider since Speedway GP was launched in 1995 to win the world title in their debut series.

Victory at his Polish home track in Wroclaw, added to wins in Gorzow (June 21), Malilla (July 5) and Riga (August 2), saw him become only the second Speedway GP rider to win four rounds in a row – matching the quartet won by Rickardsson on his way to a sixth world title in 2005.

Having already secured the Speedway GP silver medal, Kurtz is determined to enjoy his world-title showdown with Zmarzlik at Vojens’ Weekend of Champions on September 13.

Brady Kurtz

“Not many people get to battle Bartek for the world title at the final round of the GP series, so I’ll take a moment to take that in and hopefully enjoy the experience, no matter what the outcome. “I don’t really know what to say after winning four in a row. All I know is the only chance I had to win was to keep winning rounds really. I’ve won one more, and now it’s one round to go. Before the season, I just wanted to enjoy it. I didn’t want to say anything about my goals or what I wanted to do. It has been a hell of a season, and my team has been unbelievable. They have been absolutely perfect from start to finish. “Gorzow was special, being my first win, but this one definitely felt cool. It was unbelievable to see how much support I had in the stands at a Polish GP. It was nice to win. I just love this stadium, and I love the city. Thank you so much to all of the fans who were here.”

Kurtz last appeared at Vojens Speedway Center when he made his professional debut for Danish club Holsted at the age of 16 in 2013.

He admits he will have to adapt quickly if he is to make the ultimate return and become Speedway GP world champion at Denmark’s national speedway stadium. He said: “We will see what happens in Vojens. I haven’t raced there in a very long time, so I will have to learn quickly in free practice hopefully. I just want to enjoy the experience.”

Runner-up Zmarzlik raced to a fantastic 15-point maximum in the heats and was pleased to maintain his three-point lead as he faced off with Wroclaw home riders Kurtz and Bewley in an epic final.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I think it was a nice day for everyone. We put on a really good show, with many good races. I am happy because it’s the first time I have scored 15 points in the heats. I was second in the final – congrats to Brady, Dan and Jack. It was a big battle in the final. I was very close, but I am second and I am really happy because I was a little bit nervous before the meeting. I have not had the best results in the last two or three SGPs here. But I was feeling really fast. I did everything well. When you go to a track against home riders like Brady and Dan, it’s not easy. Brady has been king all year here. He won today also and did an unbelievable job. Maybe I made a small mistake with the gate selection, but you never know before the final. The final is always 50/50 with the gates as to which one will be the best. I am really happy with second. I would have 100 percent taken this place before the meeting.”

Third-placed Bewley surged five points ahead of Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren in the battle for the Speedway GP World Championship bronze medal.

After starting the day nine points behind the current world No.3, Bewley won the sprint race to claim four championship points, before bagging another 16 for third place in the DeWalt FIM Wroclaw Speedway GP.

2025 FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw Results

Brady Kurtz 20 Bartosz Zmarzlik 18 Dan Bewley 16 Jack Holder 14 Jason Doyle 12 Andzejs Lebedevs 11 Mikkel Michelsen 10 Anders Thomsen 9 Macej Janowski 8 Max Fricke 7 Fredrik Lindgren 6 Jan Kvech 5 Kai Huckenbeck 4 Martin Vaculik 3 Robert Lambert 2 Dominik Kubera 1

FIM Speedway GP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 B. Zmarzlik Pol 165 2 B. Kurtz Aus 162 3 D. Bewley GB 128 4 F. Lindgren Swe 123 5 J. Holder Aus 112 6 A. Ļebedevs Lat 86 7 M. Fricke Aus 75 8 R. Lambert GB 72

Images Taylor Lanning and Jarek Pabijan