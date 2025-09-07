WorldSBK 2025

Round Nine – Magny-Cours

Saturday

WorldSBK Race One Report

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) started the French Round in perfect fashion, converting pole position into a dominant victory in the opening race at Magny-Cours on Saturday. The reigning World Champion controlled proceedings from the very first lap to notch up his tenth straight win of the season.

Razgatlioglu grabbed the holeshot and led Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) by four tenths of a second at the end of the opening lap. Lowes stuck with him for the first few tours, but once Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) moved through to second on Lap 5, Razgatlioglu was already more than two seconds clear. The gap only grew from there, and by the chequered flag the Italian trailed the leader by over eight seconds.

Behind the runaway winner, the Lowes brothers staged a fierce fight for the final podium place. Alex eventually broke free in the second half of the race to secure his second rostrum of the year, while twin brother Sam (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) saw his chances fade after a late crash dropped him to ninth.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) produced one of the rides of the day after starting from the back of the grid, carving through the field to finish fifth, just behind Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team). Their result keeps the battle for third in the standings finely poised.

The race was shaped early on by a dramatic multi-rider incident at Turn 13 involving Jonathan Rea, Andrea Iannone, Yari Montella, Xavi Vierge and Alvaro Bautista. Montella has been handed a double Long Lap Penalty for Sunday’s Superpole Race. Further misfortune struck Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who crashed twice after running inside the top five on Lap 7. Both he and Iannone will undergo fitness checks before deciding whether to continue tomorrow.

With Petrucci, Locatelli and Bautista now split by just 29 points in the fight for third overall, and BMW closing to within 11 points of Ducati in the Manufacturers’ Standings, the French Round is shaping up to be another crucial weekend in the 2025 WorldSBK Championship.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 T. Razgatlioglu Bmw 33m41.298 299.2 2 N. Bulega Duc +8.597 294.3 3 A. Lowes Bim +10.979 294.3 4 D. Petrucci Duc +17.793 295.1 5 A. Locatelli Yam +20.648 292.7 6 R. Gardner Yam +26.031 292.7 7 A. Bassani Bim +26.509 291.9 8 D. Aegerter Yam +28.229 293.5 9 S. Lowes Duc +32.931 286.5 10 B. Sofuoglu Yam +39.617 291.1 11 S. Garcia Hon +40.970 295.1 12 M. Rinaldi Yam +49.714 287.2 13 R. Vickers Duc +57.520 291.1 14 T. Rabat Hon +1m02.585 291.9 15 Z. Zaidi Hon +1m28.759 288.8 16 A. Bautista Duc +3 laps 295.9 17 X. Vierge Hon +5 laps 295.9 NC G. Gerloff Kaw +3 laps 299.2 NC J. Rea Yam +10 laps 291.9 NC M. Van Der Mark Bmw +12 laps 295.9 NC T. Mackenzie Duc +14 laps 287.2 NC Y. Montella Duc 258.4 NC A. Iannone Duc 263.4

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 432 2 N. Bulega 401 3 D. Petrucci 246 4 A. Locatelli 229 5 A. Bautista 217 6 S. Lowes 163 7 A. Lowes 121 8 X. Vierge 112 9 A. Bassani 93 10 I. Lecuona 90 11 A. Iannone 87 12 R. Gardner 86 13 D. Aegerter 86 14 S. Redding 76 15 M. Van Der Mark 70 16 G. Gerloff 67 17 Y. Montella 64 18 J. Rea 37 19 R. Vickers 30 20 B. Sofuoglu 23 21 T. Mackenzie 18 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 T. Rabat 6 24 S. Garcia 5 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 1m34.930 299.2 2 N. Bulega Duc +0.212 297.5 3 S. Lowes Duc +0.352 292.7 4 A. Lowes Bim +0.516 291.1 5 A. Iannone Duc +0.678 287.2 6 Y. Montella Duc +0.698 294.3 7 D. Petrucci Duc +0.826 296.7 8 M. Van Der Mark BMW +0.841 298.3 9 R. Gardner Yam +0.863 291.9 10 A. Bassani Bim +0.982 292.7 11 X. Vierge Hon +1.009 296.7 12 D. Aegerter Yam +1.051 295.9 13 J. Rea Yam +1.140 292.7 14 A. Bautista Duc +1.326 296.7 15 T. Mackenzie Duc +1.484 288.0 16 R. Vickers Duc +1.812 294.3 17 M. Rinaldi Yam +1.815 288.8 18 B. Sofuoglu Yam +1.845 288.8 19 S. Garcia Hon +1.994 297.5 20 T. Rabat Hon +2.576 291.9 21 Z. Zaidi Hon +4.174 289.5 NQ G. Gerloff Kaw 291.1 NQ A. Locatelli Yam 259.0

WorldSSP Race One Report

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) served up another WorldSSP thriller at Magny-Cours, going toe-to-toe for the full 19 laps. The pair broke clear of the chasing pack in the second half of the race, with Manzi making a costly mistake at Turn 13 on the penultimate lap. He regrouped immediately, however, and on the final tour launched a decisive move at the very same corner to snatch back the lead and secure victory.

The race also produced a standout debut for Alberto Surra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team). Starting from the third row, the Italian spent much of the contest battling inside the top four and was rewarded with a podium finish. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-Yamaha) had crossed the line third on home soil, but a penalty for course cutting relegated him down the order and promoted Surra into the rostrum places.

French rider Corentin Perolari (Honda Racing World Supersport) took top honours in the Supersport Challenge, finishing fifth overall after another impressive ride to beat Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing).

Oncu’s consolation was the fastest lap of the race, earning him pole position for Sunday’s second encounter ahead of Manzi and Surra. In the championship picture, Manzi now extends his lead to 64 points over Oncu with seven races remaining, while Booth-Amos moves back into third in the standings following the retirement of Jaume Masia.

Oli Bayliss bagged a few points for his 12th place finish while countryman Luke Power just missed out after finishing 16th.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 S. Manzi Yam 31m59.270 260.2 2 C. Oncu Yam +0.244 260.2 3 A. Surra Yam +4.415 262.8 4 L. Mahias Yam +5.991 259.6 5 C. Perolari Hon +7.257 258.4 6 T. Booth-Amos Tri +8.852 261.5 7 F. Farioli Mva +10.740 263.4 8 J. Alcoba Kaw +12.344 262.8 9 P. Oettl Duc +12.711 266.0 10 B. Bendsneyder Mva +13.286 262.1 11 X. Cardelus Duc +19.744 263.4 12 O. Bayliss Tri +19.933 265.4 13 R. De Rosa Qjm +25.390 262.1 14 O. Vostatek Duc +25.635 258.4 15 N. Antonelli Yam +28.857 257.8 16 L. Power Mva +36.608 259.0 17 Y. Okamoto Yam +40.380 259.0 18 M. Volpi Mva +41.605 258.4 19 L. Arbel Mva +53.809 254.7 20 B. D’Onofrio Duc +53.833 258.4 21 S. Azman Hon +54.320 257.1 22 A. Carrasco Hon +54.770 257.1 23 B. Perrin Yam +59.256 260.9 24 M. Norrodin Hon +1m38.072 248.8 25 S. Jespersen Duc +3 laps 263.4 NC M. Schroetter Duc +7 laps 267.3 NC V. Debise Duc +10 laps 260.9 NC K. Toba Hon +3 laps 262.1 NC F. Caricasulo Duc +5 laps 263.4 NC R. Garcia Yam +7 laps 262.1 NC L. Taccini Duc +10 laps 260.9 NC N. Tuuli Qjm 244.3 NC J. Masia Duc 239.5

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 319 2 C. Oncu 255 3 T. Booth-Amos 198 4 J. Masia 191 5 B. Bendsneyder 178 6 L. Mahias 163 7 V. Debise 119 8 J. Alcoba 115 9 M. Schroetter 103 10 P. Oettl 102 11 A. Mahendra 73 12 O. Bayliss 70 13 X. Cardelus 63 14 C. Perolari 57 15 S. Jespersen 56 16 F. Farioli 56 17 F. Caricasulo 48 18 R. Garcia 41 19 L. Taccini 41 20 M. Casadei 35 21 O. Vostatek 20 22 M. Rinaldi 17 23 A. Surra 16 24 N. Antonelli 13 25 K. Toba 12 26 L. Power 9 27 R. De Rosa 4 28 Y. Okamoto 2 29 G. Van Straalen 2 30 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 C. Oncu Yam 1m39.442 270.0 2 S. Manzi Yam +0.221 262.1 3 L. Mahias Yam +0.394 262.1 4 B. Bendsneyder Mva +0.449 262.8 5 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.643 264.1 6 F. Caricasulo Duc +0.712 264.7 7 A. Surra Yam +0.738 262.8 8 P. Oettl Duc +0.743 270.0 9 C. Perolari Hon +0.830 266.0 10 T. Booth-Amos Tri +0.840 270.7 11 S. Jespersen Duc +0.843 268.7 12 F. Farioli Mva +0.844 266.0 13 N. Tuuli Qjm +1.023 266.0 14 V. Debise Duc +1.075 262.1 15 X. Cardelus Duc +1.279 266.7 16 M. Schroetter Duc +1.292 265.4 17 J. Masia Duc +1.305 271.4 18 O. Vostatek Duc +1.529 265.4 19 R. De Rosa Qjm +1.538 264.7 20 N. Antonelli Yam +1.578 263.4 21 L. Taccini Duc +1.693 270.0 22 M. Volpi Mva +1.855 261.5 23 L. Power Mva +2.609 260.9 24 L. Arbel Mva +2.644 254.7 25 Y. Okamoto Yam +2.819 264.7 26 B. Perrin Yam +2.825 263.4 27 K. Toba Hon +2.884 265.4 28 B. D’Onofrio Duc +3.108 265.4 29 A. Carrasco Hon +3.116 262.8 30 S. Azman Hon +3.424 261.5 NQ M. Norrodin Hon +4.992 257.1 NQ O. Bayliss Tri 265.4 NQ R. Garcia Yam 253.5

WorldSSP300 Race One Report

Loris Veneman’s comeback to WorldSSP300 couldn’t have played out much better.

Starting from pole, the MTM Kawasaki rider found himself in a three-way scrap with teammate Carter Thompson and Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300), with the last corners of the 11-lap race deciding it all.

Thompson made his move from third into Turn 15, but carried too much speed into the downhill right-hander and ran wide. The misjudgment also checked Vannucci’s momentum, and Veneman pounced. Diving aggressively into Turn 16 and the final chicane, the Dutch rider secured his fourth WorldSSP300 victory.

The podium trio had broken clear of the chasing pack, where Phillip Tonn and Jeffrey Buis led the way for Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing. David Salvador (Team ProDina XC) fought back from a Long Lap Penalty to claim sixth.

It was a tougher outing for championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove). Penalised to the 11th row of the grid, the Spaniard could only salvage 11th at the flag, more than 10 seconds off the lead but still banking five points. Vannucci’s consolation was the fastest lap, giving him pole for Race 2 on Sunday.

Despite the setback, Fernandez edges his championship lead out to six points over Julio Garcia, who is sidelined this weekend through injury. In the Manufacturers’ standings, Kawasaki now holds a 45-point advantage over Kove.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 L. Veneman Kaw 20m40.581 207.3 2 M. Vannucci Yam +0.053 190.5 3 C. Thompson Kaw +0.628 201.9 4 P. Tonn KTM +5.690 199.6 5 J. Buis KTM +5.821 198.9 6 D. Salvador Kaw +6.019 203.0 7 M. Gennai Kaw +6.076 204.5 8 J. Osuna Kaw +6.174 200.0 9 D. Mogeda Kaw +6.270 201.5 10 J. Rosenthaler KTM +10.250 198.9 11 B. Fernandez Kov +10.364 200.0 12 H. Maier Yam +10.735 200.4 13 M. Gaggi Yam +10.842 199.6 14 J. Risueno Yam +10.860 200.7 15 A. Torres Kaw +11.022 204.9 16 K. Sabatucci Kaw +11.299 201.9 17 R. Fernandez Kaw +11.663 202.6 18 D. Ocete Kaw +14.157 200.4 19 G. Ibidi Yam +14.491 201.1 20 G. Sanchez Yam +14.676 201.9 21 M. Vich Yam +14.838 199.6 22 E. Ercolani Kaw +15.082 201.1 23 U. Calatayud Yam +20.846 200.7 24 I. Munoz Kaw +24.550 201.9 25 E. Bartolini Yam +24.817 200.0 26 K. Fontainha Yam +24.970 195.3 27 T. Alonso Kaw +26.757 197.1 28 A. Agaska Yam +41.499 201.1 29 E. Cazzaniga Yam +41.873 201.1 30 T. Sovicka Kaw +45.342 179.7 31 G. Zannini Kaw +49.591 200.4 32 P. Perinard Kaw +1m07.459 192.5 NC R. Moneyron Kaw +2 laps 197.1 NC F. Mulya Yam 201.5

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 139 2 J. Garcia 133 3 J. Buis 125 4 D. Salvador 114 5 C. Thompson 109 6 H. Maier 84 7 A. Torres 81 8 M. Vannucci 66 9 M. Gaggi 61 10 J. Osuna 54 11 D. Mogeda 39 12 P. Tonn 31 13 F. Mulya 30 14 K. Fontainha 30 15 M. Gennai 26 16 L. Veneman 25 17 E. Bartolini 22 18 J. Rosenthaler 20 19 K. Sabatucci 19 20 J. Risueno 17 21 T. Alonso 12 22 P. Svoboda 9 23 F. Toreqottullah 4 24 R. Fernandez 3 25 U. Calatayud 3 26 E. Ercolani 2 27 M. Vich 1 28 A. Di Persio 1

WorldSSP300 Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 L. Veneman Kaw 1m50.890 207.3 2 D. Salvador Kaw +0.419 203.0 3 C. Thompson Kaw +0.748 201.9 4 J. Risueno Yam +0.927 200.7 5 B. Fernandez Kov +1.008 200.0 6 H. Maier Yam +1.064 200.4 7 A. Agaska Yam +1.202 201.1 8 J. Buis KTM +1.292 198.9 9 U. Calatayud Yam +1.303 200.7 10 P. Tonn KTM +1.409 199.6 11 M. Gaggi Yam +1.545 199.6 12 D. Mogeda Kaw +1.663 201.5 13 J. Rosenthaler KTM +1.666 198.9 14 A. Torres Kaw +1.677 204.9 15 J. Osuna Kaw +1.690 200.0 16 M. Gennai Kaw +1.723 204.5 17 M. Vich Yam +1.787 199.6 18 F. Mulya Yam +1.898 201.5 19 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.906 202.6 20 K. Fontainha Yam +1.977 195.3 21 E. Ercolani Kaw +2.155 201.1 22 G. Sanchez Yam +2.237 201.9 23 K. Sabatucci Kaw +2.247 201.9 24 E. Bartolini Yam +2.626 200.0 25 I. Munoz Kaw +2.789 201.9 26 G. Ibidi Yam +3.071 201.1 27 E. Cazzaniga Yam +3.108 201.1 28 G. Zannini Kaw +3.183 200.4 29 R. Moneyron Kaw +3.642 197.1 30 D. Ocete Kaw +3.939 200.4 31 T. Alonso Kaw +4.234 197.1 NQ P. Perinard Kaw +5.962 192.5 NQ M. Vannucci Yam 190.5 NQ T. Sovicka Kaw 179.7

WorldWCR Race One Report

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) delivered a commanding performance in Saturday’s Race 1, leading from lights to flag to take her fifth victory of the season. The win strengthens her grip on the WorldWCR championship standings with just three races left on the calendar.

Polesitter Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) kept the pressure on throughout, clocking the fastest lap of the race as she tried to close the gap. In the end, the Brit had to settle for second, just a tenth of a second adrift of Herrera.

Starting fifth, title contender Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) knew a podium was essential. The Spaniard wasted no time in pushing through the pack, eventually sticking with Herrera and Jones to secure third place – and with it, 16 valuable championship points.

Jones’ fastest lap means she’ll start Sunday’s Race 2 from pole again, alongside Herrera and Neila on the front row.

Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) fought her way forward to a strong fourth, tightening her grip on third in the overall standings. French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-Yamaha), enjoying her first front-row start, held fourth for much of the race before eventually crossing the line in fifth.

Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) made the most of her best starting position this year to take sixth, while wildcard Justine Pedemonte (MDS) impressed on debut with a composed ride to seventh – just 20 seconds off the leaders after dropping back early on.

Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) had a steady run to eighth, finishing just half a second from her nearest rival. Behind her, Line Vieillard (FT Racing Academy) got the better of Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) in a close scrap for ninth.

Further back, Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) recovered from a compromised Superpole to climb from 15th to 11th, while Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) staged a spirited charge from the back of the grid to finish 14th and inside the points.

The race wasn’t without drama. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha), Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) and Sonya Lloyd (Team Trasimeno) all crashed out in the early stages. Both Sanchez and Bondi were declared unfit after medical checks – Sanchez suffering fractures to her left hand and Bondi a broken finger.

With her latest win, Herrera now leads the standings on 197 points. Neila remains her closest challenger on 179, with the title fight set to go down to the final round in Jerez. Ponziani holds third on 125, while Jones moves into fourth on 113, two points clear of Sanchez despite her DNF.

WorldWCR Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 M. Herrera Yam 20m33.987 202.2 2 C. Jones Yam +0.130 204.9 3 B. Neila Yam +2.868 206.1 4 R. Ponziani Yam +6.937 207.7 5 L. Boudesseul Yam +7.265 207.7 6 N. Rivera Yam +14.251 206.1 7 J. Pedemonte Yam +20.772 204.5 8 T. Relph Yam +21.222 207.3 9 L. Vieillard Yam +28.435 206.5 10 M. Dobbs Yam +28.524 206.9 11 A. Lewis Yam +28.712 209.3 12 A. Madrigal Yam +38.431 203.0 13 P. Ruiz Yam +41.128 203.0 14 J. Howden Yam +42.641 212.2 15 L. Michel Yam +44.177 204.2 16 C. Liu Yam +47.738 202.6 17 A. Ourednickova Yam +48.250 210.1 18 I. Carreno Yam +53.458 203.0 19 M. Simoes Yam +58.944 207.3 20 O. Ongaro Yam +59.520 207.3 21 K. Hand Yam +1m08.875 205.7 22 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +1m09.277 207.3 23 B. Barbera Yam +1m28.972 201.9 NC S. Sanchez Yam +10 laps 208.1 NC E. Bondi Yam +10 laps 210.9 NC S. Lloyd Yam +10 laps 204.5