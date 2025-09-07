WorldSBK 2025
Round Nine – Magny-Cours
Saturday
WorldSBK Race One Report
Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) started the French Round in perfect fashion, converting pole position into a dominant victory in the opening race at Magny-Cours on Saturday. The reigning World Champion controlled proceedings from the very first lap to notch up his tenth straight win of the season.
Razgatlioglu grabbed the holeshot and led Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) by four tenths of a second at the end of the opening lap. Lowes stuck with him for the first few tours, but once Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) moved through to second on Lap 5, Razgatlioglu was already more than two seconds clear. The gap only grew from there, and by the chequered flag the Italian trailed the leader by over eight seconds.
Behind the runaway winner, the Lowes brothers staged a fierce fight for the final podium place. Alex eventually broke free in the second half of the race to secure his second rostrum of the year, while twin brother Sam (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) saw his chances fade after a late crash dropped him to ninth.
Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) produced one of the rides of the day after starting from the back of the grid, carving through the field to finish fifth, just behind Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team). Their result keeps the battle for third in the standings finely poised.
The race was shaped early on by a dramatic multi-rider incident at Turn 13 involving Jonathan Rea, Andrea Iannone, Yari Montella, Xavi Vierge and Alvaro Bautista. Montella has been handed a double Long Lap Penalty for Sunday’s Superpole Race. Further misfortune struck Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who crashed twice after running inside the top five on Lap 7. Both he and Iannone will undergo fitness checks before deciding whether to continue tomorrow.
With Petrucci, Locatelli and Bautista now split by just 29 points in the fight for third overall, and BMW closing to within 11 points of Ducati in the Manufacturers’ Standings, the French Round is shaping up to be another crucial weekend in the 2025 WorldSBK Championship.
WorldSBK Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
Bmw
|
33m41.298
|
299.2
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
+8.597
|
294.3
|
3
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+10.979
|
294.3
|
4
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
+17.793
|
295.1
|
5
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+20.648
|
292.7
|
6
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+26.031
|
292.7
|
7
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+26.509
|
291.9
|
8
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
+28.229
|
293.5
|
9
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+32.931
|
286.5
|
10
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+39.617
|
291.1
|
11
|
S. Garcia
|
Hon
|
+40.970
|
295.1
|
12
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+49.714
|
287.2
|
13
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+57.520
|
291.1
|
14
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+1m02.585
|
291.9
|
15
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+1m28.759
|
288.8
|
16
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+3 laps
|
295.9
|
17
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+5 laps
|
295.9
|
NC
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+3 laps
|
299.2
|
NC
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+10 laps
|
291.9
|
NC
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
Bmw
|
+12 laps
|
295.9
|
NC
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+14 laps
|
287.2
|
NC
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
258.4
|
NC
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
263.4
WorldSBK Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
432
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
401
|
3
|
D. Petrucci
|
246
|
4
|
A. Locatelli
|
229
|
5
|
A. Bautista
|
217
|
6
|
S. Lowes
|
163
|
7
|
A. Lowes
|
121
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
112
|
9
|
A. Bassani
|
93
|
10
|
I. Lecuona
|
90
|
11
|
A. Iannone
|
87
|
12
|
R. Gardner
|
86
|
13
|
D. Aegerter
|
86
|
14
|
S. Redding
|
76
|
15
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
70
|
16
|
G. Gerloff
|
67
|
17
|
Y. Montella
|
64
|
18
|
J. Rea
|
37
|
19
|
R. Vickers
|
30
|
20
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
23
|
21
|
T. Mackenzie
|
18
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
10
|
23
|
T. Rabat
|
6
|
24
|
S. Garcia
|
5
|
25
|
T. Nagashima
|
2
|
26
|
Z. Zaidi
|
1
WorldSBK Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
1m34.930
|
299.2
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
+0.212
|
297.5
|
3
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+0.352
|
292.7
|
4
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+0.516
|
291.1
|
5
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+0.678
|
287.2
|
6
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+0.698
|
294.3
|
7
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
+0.826
|
296.7
|
8
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
BMW
|
+0.841
|
298.3
|
9
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+0.863
|
291.9
|
10
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+0.982
|
292.7
|
11
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+1.009
|
296.7
|
12
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
+1.051
|
295.9
|
13
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+1.140
|
292.7
|
14
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+1.326
|
296.7
|
15
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+1.484
|
288.0
|
16
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+1.812
|
294.3
|
17
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+1.815
|
288.8
|
18
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+1.845
|
288.8
|
19
|
S. Garcia
|
Hon
|
+1.994
|
297.5
|
20
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+2.576
|
291.9
|
21
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+4.174
|
289.5
|
NQ
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
291.1
|
NQ
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
259.0
WorldSSP Race One Report
Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) served up another WorldSSP thriller at Magny-Cours, going toe-to-toe for the full 19 laps. The pair broke clear of the chasing pack in the second half of the race, with Manzi making a costly mistake at Turn 13 on the penultimate lap. He regrouped immediately, however, and on the final tour launched a decisive move at the very same corner to snatch back the lead and secure victory.
The race also produced a standout debut for Alberto Surra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team). Starting from the third row, the Italian spent much of the contest battling inside the top four and was rewarded with a podium finish. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-Yamaha) had crossed the line third on home soil, but a penalty for course cutting relegated him down the order and promoted Surra into the rostrum places.
French rider Corentin Perolari (Honda Racing World Supersport) took top honours in the Supersport Challenge, finishing fifth overall after another impressive ride to beat Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing).
Oncu’s consolation was the fastest lap of the race, earning him pole position for Sunday’s second encounter ahead of Manzi and Surra. In the championship picture, Manzi now extends his lead to 64 points over Oncu with seven races remaining, while Booth-Amos moves back into third in the standings following the retirement of Jaume Masia.
Oli Bayliss bagged a few points for his 12th place finish while countryman Luke Power just missed out after finishing 16th.
WorldSSP Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
31m59.270
|
260.2
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.244
|
260.2
|
3
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+4.415
|
262.8
|
4
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+5.991
|
259.6
|
5
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+7.257
|
258.4
|
6
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+8.852
|
261.5
|
7
|
F. Farioli
|
Mva
|
+10.740
|
263.4
|
8
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+12.344
|
262.8
|
9
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+12.711
|
266.0
|
10
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
Mva
|
+13.286
|
262.1
|
11
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+19.744
|
263.4
|
12
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+19.933
|
265.4
|
13
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
+25.390
|
262.1
|
14
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+25.635
|
258.4
|
15
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+28.857
|
257.8
|
16
|
L. Power
|
Mva
|
+36.608
|
259.0
|
17
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+40.380
|
259.0
|
18
|
M. Volpi
|
Mva
|
+41.605
|
258.4
|
19
|
L. Arbel
|
Mva
|
+53.809
|
254.7
|
20
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+53.833
|
258.4
|
21
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+54.320
|
257.1
|
22
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+54.770
|
257.1
|
23
|
B. Perrin
|
Yam
|
+59.256
|
260.9
|
24
|
M. Norrodin
|
Hon
|
+1m38.072
|
248.8
|
25
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+3 laps
|
263.4
|
NC
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
+7 laps
|
267.3
|
NC
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+10 laps
|
260.9
|
NC
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+3 laps
|
262.1
|
NC
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+5 laps
|
263.4
|
NC
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+7 laps
|
262.1
|
NC
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+10 laps
|
260.9
|
NC
|
N. Tuuli
|
Qjm
|
244.3
|
NC
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
239.5
WorldSSP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
319
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
255
|
3
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
198
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
191
|
5
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
178
|
6
|
L. Mahias
|
163
|
7
|
V. Debise
|
119
|
8
|
J. Alcoba
|
115
|
9
|
M. Schroetter
|
103
|
10
|
P. Oettl
|
102
|
11
|
A. Mahendra
|
73
|
12
|
O. Bayliss
|
70
|
13
|
X. Cardelus
|
63
|
14
|
C. Perolari
|
57
|
15
|
S. Jespersen
|
56
|
16
|
F. Farioli
|
56
|
17
|
F. Caricasulo
|
48
|
18
|
R. Garcia
|
41
|
19
|
L. Taccini
|
41
|
20
|
M. Casadei
|
35
|
21
|
O. Vostatek
|
20
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
17
|
23
|
A. Surra
|
16
|
24
|
N. Antonelli
|
13
|
25
|
K. Toba
|
12
|
26
|
L. Power
|
9
|
27
|
R. De Rosa
|
4
|
28
|
Y. Okamoto
|
2
|
29
|
G. Van Straalen
|
2
|
30
|
H. Voight
|
2
WorldSSP Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
1m39.442
|
270.0
|
2
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+0.221
|
262.1
|
3
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+0.394
|
262.1
|
4
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
Mva
|
+0.449
|
262.8
|
5
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+0.643
|
264.1
|
6
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+0.712
|
264.7
|
7
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+0.738
|
262.8
|
8
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+0.743
|
270.0
|
9
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+0.830
|
266.0
|
10
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+0.840
|
270.7
|
11
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+0.843
|
268.7
|
12
|
F. Farioli
|
Mva
|
+0.844
|
266.0
|
13
|
N. Tuuli
|
Qjm
|
+1.023
|
266.0
|
14
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+1.075
|
262.1
|
15
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+1.279
|
266.7
|
16
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
+1.292
|
265.4
|
17
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+1.305
|
271.4
|
18
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+1.529
|
265.4
|
19
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
+1.538
|
264.7
|
20
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+1.578
|
263.4
|
21
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+1.693
|
270.0
|
22
|
M. Volpi
|
Mva
|
+1.855
|
261.5
|
23
|
L. Power
|
Mva
|
+2.609
|
260.9
|
24
|
L. Arbel
|
Mva
|
+2.644
|
254.7
|
25
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+2.819
|
264.7
|
26
|
B. Perrin
|
Yam
|
+2.825
|
263.4
|
27
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+2.884
|
265.4
|
28
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+3.108
|
265.4
|
29
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+3.116
|
262.8
|
30
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+3.424
|
261.5
|
NQ
|
M. Norrodin
|
Hon
|
+4.992
|
257.1
|
NQ
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
265.4
|
NQ
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
253.5
WorldSSP300 Race One Report
Loris Veneman’s comeback to WorldSSP300 couldn’t have played out much better.
Starting from pole, the MTM Kawasaki rider found himself in a three-way scrap with teammate Carter Thompson and Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300), with the last corners of the 11-lap race deciding it all.
Thompson made his move from third into Turn 15, but carried too much speed into the downhill right-hander and ran wide. The misjudgment also checked Vannucci’s momentum, and Veneman pounced. Diving aggressively into Turn 16 and the final chicane, the Dutch rider secured his fourth WorldSSP300 victory.
The podium trio had broken clear of the chasing pack, where Phillip Tonn and Jeffrey Buis led the way for Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing. David Salvador (Team ProDina XC) fought back from a Long Lap Penalty to claim sixth.
It was a tougher outing for championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove). Penalised to the 11th row of the grid, the Spaniard could only salvage 11th at the flag, more than 10 seconds off the lead but still banking five points. Vannucci’s consolation was the fastest lap, giving him pole for Race 2 on Sunday.
Despite the setback, Fernandez edges his championship lead out to six points over Julio Garcia, who is sidelined this weekend through injury. In the Manufacturers’ standings, Kawasaki now holds a 45-point advantage over Kove.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
20m40.581
|
207.3
|
2
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
+0.053
|
190.5
|
3
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.628
|
201.9
|
4
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+5.690
|
199.6
|
5
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+5.821
|
198.9
|
6
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+6.019
|
203.0
|
7
|
M. Gennai
|
Kaw
|
+6.076
|
204.5
|
8
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+6.174
|
200.0
|
9
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+6.270
|
201.5
|
10
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+10.250
|
198.9
|
11
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+10.364
|
200.0
|
12
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+10.735
|
200.4
|
13
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+10.842
|
199.6
|
14
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+10.860
|
200.7
|
15
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+11.022
|
204.9
|
16
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+11.299
|
201.9
|
17
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+11.663
|
202.6
|
18
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+14.157
|
200.4
|
19
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+14.491
|
201.1
|
20
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+14.676
|
201.9
|
21
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+14.838
|
199.6
|
22
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+15.082
|
201.1
|
23
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+20.846
|
200.7
|
24
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+24.550
|
201.9
|
25
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+24.817
|
200.0
|
26
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+24.970
|
195.3
|
27
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+26.757
|
197.1
|
28
|
A. Agaska
|
Yam
|
+41.499
|
201.1
|
29
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+41.873
|
201.1
|
30
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+45.342
|
179.7
|
31
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+49.591
|
200.4
|
32
|
P. Perinard
|
Kaw
|
+1m07.459
|
192.5
|
NC
|
R. Moneyron
|
Kaw
|
+2 laps
|
197.1
|
NC
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
201.5
WorldSSP300 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Fernandez
|
139
|
2
|
J. Garcia
|
133
|
3
|
J. Buis
|
125
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
114
|
5
|
C. Thompson
|
109
|
6
|
H. Maier
|
84
|
7
|
A. Torres
|
81
|
8
|
M. Vannucci
|
66
|
9
|
M. Gaggi
|
61
|
10
|
J. Osuna
|
54
|
11
|
D. Mogeda
|
39
|
12
|
P. Tonn
|
31
|
13
|
F. Mulya
|
30
|
14
|
K. Fontainha
|
30
|
15
|
M. Gennai
|
26
|
16
|
L. Veneman
|
25
|
17
|
E. Bartolini
|
22
|
18
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
20
|
19
|
K. Sabatucci
|
19
|
20
|
J. Risueno
|
17
|
21
|
T. Alonso
|
12
|
22
|
P. Svoboda
|
9
|
23
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
4
|
24
|
R. Fernandez
|
3
|
25
|
U. Calatayud
|
3
|
26
|
E. Ercolani
|
2
|
27
|
M. Vich
|
1
|
28
|
A. Di Persio
|
1
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
1m50.890
|
207.3
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.419
|
203.0
|
3
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.748
|
201.9
|
4
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.927
|
200.7
|
5
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+1.008
|
200.0
|
6
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+1.064
|
200.4
|
7
|
A. Agaska
|
Yam
|
+1.202
|
201.1
|
8
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+1.292
|
198.9
|
9
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+1.303
|
200.7
|
10
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+1.409
|
199.6
|
11
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+1.545
|
199.6
|
12
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+1.663
|
201.5
|
13
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+1.666
|
198.9
|
14
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+1.677
|
204.9
|
15
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+1.690
|
200.0
|
16
|
M. Gennai
|
Kaw
|
+1.723
|
204.5
|
17
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+1.787
|
199.6
|
18
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+1.898
|
201.5
|
19
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+1.906
|
202.6
|
20
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+1.977
|
195.3
|
21
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+2.155
|
201.1
|
22
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+2.237
|
201.9
|
23
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+2.247
|
201.9
|
24
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+2.626
|
200.0
|
25
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+2.789
|
201.9
|
26
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+3.071
|
201.1
|
27
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+3.108
|
201.1
|
28
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+3.183
|
200.4
|
29
|
R. Moneyron
|
Kaw
|
+3.642
|
197.1
|
30
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+3.939
|
200.4
|
31
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+4.234
|
197.1
|
NQ
|
P. Perinard
|
Kaw
|
+5.962
|
192.5
|
NQ
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
190.5
|
NQ
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
179.7
WorldWCR Race One Report
Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) delivered a commanding performance in Saturday’s Race 1, leading from lights to flag to take her fifth victory of the season. The win strengthens her grip on the WorldWCR championship standings with just three races left on the calendar.
Polesitter Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) kept the pressure on throughout, clocking the fastest lap of the race as she tried to close the gap. In the end, the Brit had to settle for second, just a tenth of a second adrift of Herrera.
Starting fifth, title contender Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) knew a podium was essential. The Spaniard wasted no time in pushing through the pack, eventually sticking with Herrera and Jones to secure third place – and with it, 16 valuable championship points.
Jones’ fastest lap means she’ll start Sunday’s Race 2 from pole again, alongside Herrera and Neila on the front row.
Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) fought her way forward to a strong fourth, tightening her grip on third in the overall standings. French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-Yamaha), enjoying her first front-row start, held fourth for much of the race before eventually crossing the line in fifth.
Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) made the most of her best starting position this year to take sixth, while wildcard Justine Pedemonte (MDS) impressed on debut with a composed ride to seventh – just 20 seconds off the leaders after dropping back early on.
Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) had a steady run to eighth, finishing just half a second from her nearest rival. Behind her, Line Vieillard (FT Racing Academy) got the better of Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) in a close scrap for ninth.
Further back, Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) recovered from a compromised Superpole to climb from 15th to 11th, while Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) staged a spirited charge from the back of the grid to finish 14th and inside the points.
The race wasn’t without drama. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha), Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) and Sonya Lloyd (Team Trasimeno) all crashed out in the early stages. Both Sanchez and Bondi were declared unfit after medical checks – Sanchez suffering fractures to her left hand and Bondi a broken finger.
With her latest win, Herrera now leads the standings on 197 points. Neila remains her closest challenger on 179, with the title fight set to go down to the final round in Jerez. Ponziani holds third on 125, while Jones moves into fourth on 113, two points clear of Sanchez despite her DNF.
WorldWCR Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
Yam
|
20m33.987
|
202.2
|
2
|
C. Jones
|
Yam
|
+0.130
|
204.9
|
3
|
B. Neila
|
Yam
|
+2.868
|
206.1
|
4
|
R. Ponziani
|
Yam
|
+6.937
|
207.7
|
5
|
L. Boudesseul
|
Yam
|
+7.265
|
207.7
|
6
|
N. Rivera
|
Yam
|
+14.251
|
206.1
|
7
|
J. Pedemonte
|
Yam
|
+20.772
|
204.5
|
8
|
T. Relph
|
Yam
|
+21.222
|
207.3
|
9
|
L. Vieillard
|
Yam
|
+28.435
|
206.5
|
10
|
M. Dobbs
|
Yam
|
+28.524
|
206.9
|
11
|
A. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+28.712
|
209.3
|
12
|
A. Madrigal
|
Yam
|
+38.431
|
203.0
|
13
|
P. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
+41.128
|
203.0
|
14
|
J. Howden
|
Yam
|
+42.641
|
212.2
|
15
|
L. Michel
|
Yam
|
+44.177
|
204.2
|
16
|
C. Liu
|
Yam
|
+47.738
|
202.6
|
17
|
A. Ourednickova
|
Yam
|
+48.250
|
210.1
|
18
|
I. Carreno
|
Yam
|
+53.458
|
203.0
|
19
|
M. Simoes
|
Yam
|
+58.944
|
207.3
|
20
|
O. Ongaro
|
Yam
|
+59.520
|
207.3
|
21
|
K. Hand
|
Yam
|
+1m08.875
|
205.7
|
22
|
J. Hanks-Elliott
|
Yam
|
+1m09.277
|
207.3
|
23
|
B. Barbera
|
Yam
|
+1m28.972
|
201.9
|
NC
|
S. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+10 laps
|
208.1
|
NC
|
E. Bondi
|
Yam
|
+10 laps
|
210.9
|
NC
|
S. Lloyd
|
Yam
|
+10 laps
|
204.5
WorldWCR Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
197
|
2
|
B. Neila
|
179
|
3
|
R. Ponziani
|
125
|
4
|
C. Jones
|
113
|
5
|
S. Sanchez
|
111
|
6
|
P. Ruiz
|
73
|
7
|
L. Boudesseul
|
71
|
8
|
A. Madrigal
|
65
|
9
|
A. Lewis
|
63
|
10
|
T. Relph
|
59
|
11
|
J. Howden
|
35
|
12
|
N. Rivera
|
32
|
13
|
O. Ongaro
|
24
|
14
|
M. Dobbs
|
20
|
15
|
I. Carreno
|
19
|
16
|
L. Michel
|
18
|
17
|
E. Bondi
|
15
|
18
|
J. Pedemonte
|
9
|
19
|
S. Varon
|
9
|
20
|
A. Ourednickova
|
8
|
21
|
L. Vieillard
|
7
|
22
|
C. Liu
|
4
|
23
|
D. Dal Zotto
|
4
WorldWCR Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
C. Jones
|
Yam
|
1m51.868
|
204.5
|
2
|
M. Herrera
|
Yam
|
+0.058
|
212.6
|
3
|
L. Boudesseul
|
Yam
|
+0.182
|
210.5
|
4
|
S. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+0.398
|
208.1
|
5
|
B. Neila
|
Yam
|
+0.433
|
212.6
|
6
|
N. Rivera
|
Yam
|
+1.143
|
208.9
|
7
|
L. Vieillard
|
Yam
|
+1.164
|
213.4
|
8
|
R. Ponziani
|
Yam
|
+1.229
|
210.1
|
9
|
J. Pedemonte
|
Yam
|
+1.370
|
206.9
|
10
|
T. Relph
|
Yam
|
+1.517
|
212.2
|
11
|
J. Howden
|
Yam
|
+1.845
|
211.8
|
12
|
M. Dobbs
|
Yam
|
+2.171
|
209.3
|
13
|
A. Madrigal
|
Yam
|
+2.223
|
206.9
|
14
|
P. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
+2.535
|
204.9
|
15
|
E. Bondi
|
Yam
|
+2.736
|
212.6
|
16
|
A. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+2.830
|
211.4
|
17
|
C. Liu
|
Yam
|
+3.170
|
210.9
|
18
|
I. Carreno
|
Yam
|
+3.341
|
208.1
|
19
|
L. Michel
|
Yam
|
+3.744
|
215.1
|
20
|
O. Ongaro
|
Yam
|
+4.157
|
208.1
|
21
|
A. Ourednickova
|
Yam
|
+4.173
|
209.3
|
22
|
S. Lloyd
|
Yam
|
+4.456
|
209.3
|
23
|
J. Hanks-Elliott
|
Yam
|
+4.635
|
210.1
|
24
|
M. Simoes
|
Yam
|
+5.602
|
209.3
|
25
|
K. Hand
|
Yam
|
+6.056
|
211.4
|
26
|
B. Barbera
|
Yam
|
+7.240
|
203.4
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X