FCR Triumph Bobber
French custom house FCR recently shared with us these images of their latest commission. We share those with you here, along with some bullet notes on the build.
Bodywork
- Original fuel tank, debadged and painted in Pearl Grey, featuring black design and logos
- Side covers removed
- FCR Original front mudguard with arches, gloss black finish
- Modified original rear mudguard, gloss black finish
- FCR Original side-mounted licence plate holder, satin black
- FCR Original headlight bracket, black anodised
- Original engine covers, satin black
- FCR Original sump guard, satin black
- Radiator grille with returns, satin black
- Custom-made seat in vintage tobacco leather with brown stitching
- Motogadget Classic mirrors, black anodised
- Dakar black grips
- Billet aluminium fuel cap, black anodised
- Relocated ignition bracket on the right-hand side, satin black
Engine
- K&N cone air filter
- Intake covers removed
FCR Original Street exhaust system – black finish
- Belt drive conversion – black anodised
- FCR Original chain guard – satin black
- FCR Original engine badges – gloss black
Chassis
- 17” spoked wheels, satin black finish with stainless steel spokes
- Michelin Road 6 tyres (120/70R17 front – 180/55R17 rear)
- Thruxton inverted fork, black anodised
- FCR Original upper and lower triple clamps, black anodised
- Shock Factory adjustable rear shocks, black, custom-tuned for this build
- Brembo front braking system with Wave discs, performance pads and aviation hoses
- LSL handlebar and risers, satin black / black anodised finish
Electrical System
- Original handlebar switches, satin black finish
- Original headlight, repainted, clear glass
- Motogadget Blaze front indicators, black anodised (clear or smoked glass)
- Mini-Bates 3-in-1 rear lights and indicators, black anodised
- Original speedometer, repainted with satin black bracket