FCR Triumph Bobber

French custom house FCR recently shared with us these images of their latest commission. We share those with you here, along with some bullet notes on the build.

Bodywork

Original fuel tank, debadged and painted in Pearl Grey, featuring black design and logos

Side covers removed

FCR Original front mudguard with arches, gloss black finish

Modified original rear mudguard, gloss black finish

FCR Original side-mounted licence plate holder, satin black

FCR Original headlight bracket, black anodised

Original engine covers, satin black

FCR Original sump guard, satin black

Radiator grille with returns, satin black

Custom-made seat in vintage tobacco leather with brown stitching

Motogadget Classic mirrors, black anodised

Dakar black grips

Billet aluminium fuel cap, black anodised

Relocated ignition bracket on the right-hand side, satin black

Engine

K&N cone air filter

Intake covers removed

FCR Original Street exhaust system – black finish

Belt drive conversion – black anodised

FCR Original chain guard – satin black

FCR Original engine badges – gloss black

Chassis

17” spoked wheels, satin black finish with stainless steel spokes

Michelin Road 6 tyres (120/70R17 front – 180/55R17 rear)

Thruxton inverted fork, black anodised

FCR Original upper and lower triple clamps, black anodised

Shock Factory adjustable rear shocks, black, custom-tuned for this build

Brembo front braking system with Wave discs, performance pads and aviation hoses

LSL handlebar and risers, satin black / black anodised finish

Electrical System