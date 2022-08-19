MotoGP 2022 – Round 13 – Red Bull Ring

CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

MotoGP Friday Practice

It was Ducati domination overnight in Austria as Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) made it a 1-2-3 for the Bologna brand on Friday, but they’ve got company.

By the end of Day 1, Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was within just 0.040 of the top, and just ahead of key rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Zarco, Miller, Martin, Quartararo and Bagnaia is quite a top five, and the Ducati invasion keeps coming with Marini, Bezzecchi and Bastianini all up next.

There’s more Italian machinery in ninth but this time in the hands of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) as the number 12 keeps his form rolling to take a provisional place in the top ten. That top ten is rounded out by 2021 winner Brad Binder flying the home flag for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in P10.

That leaves Aleix Espargaro a notable name outside the top ten, as well as the likes of Mir and Rins. With the weather seemingly still changeable too, FP3 could be pivotal in the mission to move through to Q2.

On a wet track, Remy Gardner set off for the first time with his KTM RC16 on the new Red Bull Ring, which he admitted he has enjoyed today. Cautious on a drying track, the Australian rode in 1’35.095 this morning, before improving in the afternoon on drier conditions. His personal best of 1’31.324 placed him in P23 at the end of the first day. The rookie admitted feeling good today despite a crash in FP1 without any major damages, and he will look to continue the work on Saturday.

MotoGP Riders Reflect on Day One

Johann Zarco – P1

“I am satisfied and happy with all the work we have done. We are on the right track, I have very positive feelings. We have all the cards on the table to have a very good weekend, the goal is clear.”

Jack Miller – P2

“I felt comfortable right from the first few laps in the wet and, even in the dry, our base setup proved to work very well. We didn’t touch anything on the bike and only worked on the tyre choice and the electronics. I like the new chicane: it lets the bike flow and be aggressive in both changing direction and opening the throttle when exiting the corner. I am satisfied with this first day and confident I can do well again tomorrow.”

Jorge Martín – P3

“I am satisfied with this first day. We improved in the afternoon session, making important steps forward. It is a track that I like a lot and where I feel particularly comfortable. Tomorrow we can do even better.”

Fabio Quartararo – P4

“The pace looks good, but it’s true that we set those laps riding alone. In a group it’s different. It’s a shame that we had some yellow flags, and we weren’t faultless today. I set my fastest lap on lap 3 or 4 with the soft rear tyre, so I think we have a bit of a margin to improve. This new chicane in Sector 1 is much better. It makes it slightly easier, although the chicane feels smaller on the bike than when you walk the track, but that’s okay for us. I’m on the limit, I’m pushing myself to the limit. It won’t be easy, but I feel we have good potential.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P5

“It’s been quite a day; this morning, first on wet tyres and then on slicks, I struggled a bit, but in the afternoon, we managed to improve. We’re still missing something in the corner exit compared to Quartararo, but we know what we need to do to improve. In general, the Ducati Desmosedici GP is a competitive package which works really well at this track. There are a lot of fast Ducati riders here, and they can all aim for the podium on Sunday. This is a great motivation for me, and I’m optimistic for tomorrow’s qualifying session.”

Luca Marini – P6

“A Friday with a lot of data to analyse, also considering that we ride in different conditions, a very useful aspect. I am quite satisfied with the time attack, I did a good lap, while on the race pace I have struggled more, especially with the long run tyre. We will compare our data with the other riders and work to confirm ourselves into the Q2.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“I am happy with the first approach to the track and also to the new section. We did a good job from the FP1 and we were immediately competitive. We still lack something in braking, a very important aspect on this track, to be able to adjust our pace on the long run. For tomorrow we will focus on the tire for the race, it will be crucial.”

Enea Bastianini – P8

“It’s been a positive day: we got up to speed from the get-go and showed a good pace. The feeling is good, and everything comes easy. I don’t think we will make big adjustments tomorrow – except from a few electronic tweaks to exploit the power of the bike. The new chicane is not too bad, but it’s quite a challenging spot also due to the different type of asphalt. Lap cancelled aside I’m not worried, as we can do well tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P9

“I’m satisfied in general, even if it wasn’t an easy day. In the morning, the conditions were a bit complicated with the track drying out, whereas in the afternoon we struggled to find the right grip. I also made a few mistakes braking, but nothing too worrisome. I’m working on braking to be as incisive as possible in the race, because it will be extremely important for overtaking. In the finale of the FP2 session, I was able to repeat my best time, albeit without progressing, but it was enough to stay in the top ten, which provisionally puts me straight through to Q2. I really like the new chicane and we know that we still have plenty of margin for improvement, so we’ll keep working hard tomorrow to try and start from the front rows”.

Aleix Espargaro – P11

“I struggled a bit today, especially interpreting this track. Not just in terms of the chicanes, but this is a very particular circuit that demands a riding style that is just as specific. In any case, toward the end of FP2, I began to feel more competitive. We’re still lacking just a bit on the more hard braking sections but I think we’ll be able to improve tomorrow. I don’t particularly like the new chicane as a rider but I must say that they did an outstanding job in terms of safety and that’s the most important thing”.

Takaaki Nakagami – P12

“Overall, it was quite a positive first day. In both sessions we were able to improve during the sessions and especially in FP2 when we had dry conditions. We finished out of the top 10, in P12, but only four tenths from the top, so the gap is super-tight. We need to improve the small details, especially in sector two we have a lot of room to improve and there are some corners in sector three where I can improve the riding. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully we can have a good session in the morning and definitely be in the top 10, so we can prepare for Q2 and get a good grid position in qualifying.”

Pol Espargaro – P14

“We are not that far from the top, just half a second at a tight circuit like this is a lot better than our position shows. But this is MotoGP so every tenth counts and there are a few tools we can pull out tomorrow to close the gap. We aren’t in Q2 at the moment but if the weather holds tomorrow we will be pushing hard to make the top ten. We are working together inside Honda to improve, Marc was here also today watching and listening to the team talk.”

Álex Márquez – P16

“In the morning we did ok, I had traffic on my final lap and I wasn’t able to improve my time, but we did quite well. In the afternoon, like always, I gave 100% for the team, but we had the same problems we always seem to have. We’re trying to work on them, trying to understand what could be done. I’m enjoying the new chicane, I definitely like the new layout and we’ll keep working hard tomorrow and do our best.”

Franco Morbidelli – P17

“Today, it looked quite positive. The medium tyres felt quite okay, although it looks like will need to use the hard for the race. I felt quite fast on the mediums. On the soft tyre I still wasn’t able to keep the same level going. Let’s see. I will try to improve. We will keep on working for tomorrow.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P18

“This morning we started with a good feeling. The track was a bit difficult, but I felt good. In the afternoon, we did a step in terms of setup, which was positive. But at the same time, I wasn’t able to use the full potential, because I made a lot of mistakes on my fastest lap and we wanted to try the setup, so there was no time to try the hard front tyre. It looks like this is the best option in this moment. Everybody is fast, but I think there is still a lot of work to do. I’m a bit more confident than on the other tracks and I think I can do a step up tomorrow. Let’s also see what the other riders will do.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P19

“It’s a shame that we were unable to make the most of the soft tyre today: there was a lot of traffic, and I made a few too many mistakes, plus the yellow flags also didn’t help so we must keep our fingers crossed for a dry FP3 session. Having said that we didn’t do too bad, and I think tomorrow we will have a clear picture of the direction to follow. We especially have to improve the corner entry as the bike still doesn’t fully feel the way I’d like.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P20

“A good day. We moved forward with our work both to help Aleix and Maverick and also in view of 2023, also managing to be fast. My shoulder isn’t bothering me too much, but it obviously penalises me a bit. I’m pleased because we were able to test everything we had scheduled. The new layout isn’t bad. The chicane is rather slow, but it seems like an acceptable solution.”

Stefan Bradl – P21

“The new chicane is good here, it reduces the speed and they have done a good job. It’s a bit bumpy but the chicane makes the track very different. It was a productive day today, I was able to get some good information and work with HRC and Marc on a few points. We are making good progress, both for this weekend and for the future. Let’s see what happens with the weather, times are very close so a bit of rain can really mix things up.”

Remy Gardner – P23

“The weather was a bit strange today so we were unable to take full advantage of the tyres, but the day was good overall. We know what we need to do for tomorrow, so I look forward to tomorrow already.”

Darryn Binder – P24

“We got a little bit of mixed conditions today. We started in the wet this morning with a drying track and we ventured out on the slicks at the end of FP1. The new chicane is pretty cool, it’s definitely a tricky corner and it adds a little bit to this track’s layout for sure. This afternoon we got lucky enough to get a full dry FP2 and I made a nice step forward from this morning. Overall, I’m feeling pretty happy with how things went today. I’m looking to make a nice step forward tomorrow and catch up to the front boys.”

Raul Fernandez – P25

“The day was good overall despite the tricky conditions. I had a good second free practice session in the afternoon, but I made a small mistake which caused a crash and I was unable to try the soft tyres. Anyway, I am really happy with the steps we have made today on the bike, the feeling is good, so I will work hard tomorrow because I think that we can have a good day.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Zarco DUCATI 1m29.837 2 J.Miller DUCATI +0.024 3 J.Martin DUCATI +0.029 4 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.040 5 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.160 6 L.Marini DUCATI +0.193 7 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.229 8 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.229 9 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.276 10 B.Binder KTM +0.291 11 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.310 12 T.Nakagami HONDA +0.474 13 A.Rins SUZUKI +0.484 14 P.Espargaro HONDA +0.527 15 J.Mir SUZUKI +0.618 16 A.Marquez HONDA +0.672 17 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.780 18 A.Dovizioso YAMAHA +0.802 19 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +0.863 20 L.Savadori APRILIA +1.037 21 S.Bradl HONDA +1.345 22 M.Oliveira KTM +1.478 23 R.Gardner KTM +1.487 24 D.Binder YAMAHA +1.738 25 R.Fernandez KTM +2.141

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 180 2 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 158 3 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 131 4 Enea Bastianini Ducati 118 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 114 6 Jack Miller Ducati 107 7 Brad Binder KTM 98 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 84 9 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 82 10 Miguel Oliveira KTM 81 11 Jorge Martin Ducati 81 12 Joan Mir Suzuki 77 13 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 61 14 Marc Marquez Honda 60 15 Luca Marini Ducati 56 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 45 17 Pol Espargaro Honda 42 18 Alex Marquez Honda 27 19 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 26 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18 21 Darryn Binder Yamaha 10 22 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 10 23 Remy Gardner KTM 9 24 Raul Fernandez KTM 5 25 Stefan Bradl Honda 0 26 Michele Pirro Ducati 0 27 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 0

Moto2 Friday Practice

It’s an Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1-2 heading into qualifying day at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich as Somkiat Chantra beat team-mate Ai Ogura by 0.055s in FP2 to top the Moto2 time-sheets on Day 1.

World Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was 0.311s off the pace in third, with former points leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) down in P15.

Behind the ATC alumini 1-2 and the Championship leader, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) grabbed P4 in the closing stages as both the Italian and fifth place Lopez demoted Dixon down to P6.

Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) is seventh ahead of FP3 and it joined in the top 10 by Fermin Aldeguer (CAG Speed Up), Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2) and Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40).

The last four riders currently on to move through are Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team), Albert Arenas (Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team), Joe Roberts and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team)… leaving Championship challenger Vietti down in P15 and looking for a way through.

Young Aussie Senna Agius was P29 after his first day on the MarcVDS bike and at Red Bull Ring. Agius has been drafted in to replace the injured Sam Lowes for this and the following round.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S.Chantra KALEX 1m34.353 2 A.Ogura KALEX +0.055 3 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.311 4 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.354 5 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.545 6 J.Dixon KALEX +0.647 7 C.Beaubier KALEX +0.669 8 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.734 9 F.Salac KALEX +0.745 10 J.Navarro KALEX +0.795 11 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +0.811 12 A.Arenas KALEX +0.835 13 J.Roberts KALEX +0.864 14 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.911 15 C.Vietti KALEX +0.914 16 M.Schrotter KALEX +0.932 17 P.Acosta KALEX +0.974 18 B.Baltus KALEX +1.132 19 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.208 20 A.Canet KALEX +1.211 21 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.244 22 A.Zaccone KALEX +1.301 23 N.Antonelli KALEX +1.311 24 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.381 25 Z.Van Den Goo KALEX +1.769 26 S.Kelly KALEX +1.803 27 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +2.018 28 R.Skinner KALEX +2.025 29 S.Agius KALEX +2.222 30 T.Hada KALEX +2.316 31 K.Kubo KALEX +2.429

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 171 2 OGURA Ai JPN 158 3 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 4 CANET Aron SPA 127 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 108 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 106 7 DIXON Jake GBR 92 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 88 9 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 75 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 72 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 70 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 61 13 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 55 14 LOWES Sam GBR 51 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 45 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 40 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 19 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 35 20 SALAC Filip CZE 21 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 16 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 FENATI Romano ITA 7 25 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 26 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 6 27 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 28 KUBO Keminth THA 4 29 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 3 30 PASINI Mattia ITA 1

Moto3 Friday Practice

Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia emerged with the fastest after Moto3’s first dry-weather session at the new-look Red Bull Ring. The Italian set a 1:41.774 with the chequered flag out in FP2 at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich to top the session and the day, with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) second with a lap time set just before he was involved in a crash with Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) took third as both AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team riders, Izan Guevara and Sergio Garcia, made it into the top 14, which could be particularly important given the threat of rain when FP3 unfolds on the following morning…

Behind Foggia, Öncü, McPhee and Suzuki, Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed fifth on a 1:42.080, ahead of Sasaki on a 1:42.085, then Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Masia, and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), the latter of whom had light contact with Öncü exiting Turn 2b in the early stages of the session.

Guevara took 12th on a 1:42.193 and Garcia 13th on a 1:42.251, as they continue to battle each other for World Championship supremacy. Kaito Toba (CIP Green power) pipped returning rookie team-mate Joel Kelso by just 0.010 to take the final, provisional place in Q2.

Moto3 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D.Foggia HONDA 1m41.774 2 D.Öncü KTM +0.042 3 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +0.049 4 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.261 5 D.Moreira KTM +0.306 6 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.311 7 S.Nepa KTM +0.311 8 R.Rossi HONDA +0.342 9 J.Masia KTM +0.342 10 D.Muñoz KTM +0.374 11 D.Holgado KTM +0.391 12 I.Guevara GASGAS +0.419 13 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.477 14 K.Toba KTM +0.705 15 J.Kelso KTM +0.715 16 S.Ogden HONDA +0.797 17 C.Tatay CFMOTO +0.868 18 I.Ortolá KTM +0.959 19 A.Migno HONDA +0.974 20 A.Fernandez KTM +1.021 21 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.042 22 M.Aji HONDA +1.067 23 R.Yamanaka KTM +1.130 24 L.Fellon HONDA +1.163 25 E.Bartolini KTM +1.745 26 N.Carraro KTM +1.754 27 T.Furusato HONDA +1.793 28 A.Carrasco KTM +2.505 29 A.Surra HONDA +2.776 30 J.Whatley HONDA +2.817

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 182 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 179 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 140 4 MASIA Jaume SPA 127 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 114 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 113 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 94 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 62 11 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 59 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 57 13 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 54 14 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 48 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 44 16 MCPHEE John GBR 33 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 33 18 MUÑOZ David SPA 32 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 29 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 22 KELSO Joel AUS 22 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 0 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 33 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 36 RUEDA José SPA 0 37 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 38 ALONSO David COL 0

MotoE Qualifying

The FIM Enel MotoE World Cup has resumed after its summer break and Eric Granado has secured a much-needed first pole position of the season at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. The LCR E-Team rider is second in the standings, with just two rounds left to try and overtake Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE), and the 1:41.390 which he set in Q2 at the Red Bull Ring gives him the best possible chance of doing so. Joining Granado on the front row will be Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) and Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE), while Aegerter is set to get away from fifth position in both of this weekend’s races.

After a mixed morning of weather in Spielberg, sunny conditions greeted the MotoE field for qualifying on Friday afternoon. Granado kicked off Q2 with a 1:42.024 which was quickest at that point, and consolidated provisional pole with a 1:41.390 next time through. Casadei set a 1:41.530 on his second flyer to be second-fastest, but neither of those two could relax.

Ferrari was continuing to improve and gradually got his time down to a 1:41.569 with a handful of minutes remaining in the decisive stanza, to be third when the chequered flag came out. A host of riders then set quick sectors in a final bid for pole position, but there would be no further changes to the front row.

Row 2, on the other hand, was firmly still in play. Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) had only got himself out of Q1 with a very late effort to top that session, and did something similar at the end of Q2 when he vaulted himself from eighth to fourth with a 1:41.596. It was also a significant lap in the context of the title race, considering it pushed World Cup leader Aegerter back to fifth position, the Swiss rider having gone as good as a 1:41.642. Joining them on the second row of the grid will be Niccolo Canepa, who rode his WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team entry to a 1:42.029.

Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) was second-quickest out of Q1 and would ultimately claim seventh on the starting grid, ahead of Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team), Alex Escrig (Tech3 E-Racing), and Hector Garzo (Tech3 E-Racing).

Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) was a surprise omission from the top 10 having missed the cut by 0.059 seconds in Q1 and will line up on the middle of Row 4, between Garzo and Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE). Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team) qualified 16th while Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE) has been declared unfit after suffering a fractured metatarsal in his right foot when he crashed in FP1, meaning he will take no further part in the weekend.

Eric Granado – P1

“It was a great day for us! It was raining during the first session in the morning, which was a useful practice in case one of the races happen to be in wet conditions. We were competitive in the wet and also in the dry in FP2. I felt a good “flow” even though I haven’t been riding my Energica for almost two months! The Q2 went very well, I had good rhythm and I could set the fastest lap and an all-new lap time record! It’s always important to start from the first row and this is my first Pole Position of the Season so I’m very happy and motivated to keep this feeling for the weekend!”

MotoE Qualifying Results

Eric Granado – LCR E-Team – Energica – 1’41.390 Mattia Casadei – Pons Racing 40 – Energica – +0.140 Matteo Ferrari – Felo Gresini MotoE™ – Energica – +0.179

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 158 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 126.5 3 FERRARI Matteo ITA 112.5 4 CASADEI Mattia ITA 98 5 PONS Miquel SPA 79 6 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 70.5 7 GARZO Hector SPA 59 8 OKUBO Hikari JPN 57.5 9 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 48.5 10 ESCRIG Alex SPA 39 11 ALCOBA Marc SPA 35.5 12 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 34.5 13 TORRES Jordi SPA 27 14 FORES Xavi SPA 26.5 15 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 25 16 HERRERA Maria SPA 12 17 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 18 FINELLO Alessio ITA 9 19 SMITH Bradley GBR 8 20 CARDELUS Xavi AND 7 21 ROCCOLI Massimo ITA 6 22 ORRADRE Unai SPA 1 23 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich Schedule

Times in AEST

Saturday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 Moto2 FP3 1855 MotoGP FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2 0015 (Sun) MotoE Race 1

Sunday

Time Class Event 170 Moto3 WUP 1720 Moto2 WUP 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2020 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 MotoE Race 2

2022 MotoGP Calendar