2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Two – Assen

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was first on Friday in the combined standings, setting his fastest time in the afternoon session with a late lap time seeing him under the circuit record. “It’s been a positive day for us because it’s been three years since I’ve been with Ducati on this track, so it was important to get the feeling back. This morning, I struggled a bit with the colder conditions, but we worked on small details like electronic and did few more changes on the suspension. This afternoon, we tried the hard tyre option, and I like it more than in Aragon. It could be an option for the race. We also worked with the SCX to be able to use it for the long race. But we need to make some adjustments to make the life of the tyre longer,” he explained. Bautista has won both races at Assen in 2019 for Ducati, but he expects the battle for the win: “to be harder than in Aragon, because Toprak and Jonathan want to get back the first place in the Championship standings. But I hope to be there.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) finished Friday in second place, 0.084s behind Bautista’s best time. “After Aragon, we improved the bike set up and I am now feeling much better,” he said. Razgatlioglu set his fastest time in FP1 having been under the race lap record right from the start, as he did a long run on the SCX tyre in the afternoon session. “This morning we started really good with a very great lap time on the SC0 tyre. This afternoon, we did a race simulation which was very positive.” He will be chasing his first WorldSBK victory at the TT Circuit Assen he explained: “We are really strong at this track, and I am also coming to fight for the win. I feel we are ready for the race. But in the race, it’s always difficult because Alvaro and Jonny are really fast.”

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) concluded Friday in third place, 0.298s behind Bautista. The six-time WorldSBK Champion set his fastest lap in FP2. Rea began a flying lap right at the end of FP2 but was losing most of his time, in comparison to Bautista, in the fourth sector, with about a tenth and a half to find in that area. “In FP1, I felt like we lost the session a little bit with our setup. The bike didn’t quite feel like my bike. It’s a setup we’ve been using since the start of the year so something back to like a halfway house compared to the Assen setup we had and what we had at the start of the season. I felt much more comfortable in FP2, it was almost like starting again, so I feel like tomorrow we can try to make a step, finetune the bike a little bit.” Rea, who will be looking at adding more wins to the 15 claimed in Assen said: “I feel optimistic but talking about winning is so difficult now, WorldSBK is in a really competitive place right now but that’s our target. Our target is to win, but it’s not as simple as that. You still need to go out there and do that. I feel like we have good tools out there to do it and it’s kind of up to me now.”

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was fourth overall after being third in FP2, “we had a couple of things to try in FP2 but I did get too many laps. But the feeling on the bike has been pretty good since the first exit this morning. It’s nice to be a bit more on the pace than in Aragon. I’m looking forward to FP3 to try to do some consistent laps and finalize the balance of the bike,” he said. “The target is to be closer than the three guys in front. The target for me is to get my first podium of the year this weekend.”

Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) ended Friday in fifth, claiming his personal best lap time in the morning session whilst being just over four tenths behind FP1 leader Toprak Razgatlioglu. In FP2, the Spanish rider suffered a fall at Turn 3 which brought out a red flag. he was back out in the final 17 minutes to take to the track, not improving his lap time. He explained “Overall, I feel good! I didn’t expect this speed; I worked alone, improved lap by lap and I think the pace I have is very positive for the race. In FP2, I have a massive highside at Turn 3. I lost the front and saved it, but then lost the rear and had a highside. Thanks to the team who repaired the bike very fast, so I could go out again and work in FP2. I think we have a good pace for tomorrow.”

Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) completed Friday’s top six. “I don’t feel too bad on the bike. There was a lot of wind today and it made it a bit difficult for me and I kind of felt like I was fighting the bike in general. In the end, we were still able to do decent times. I think our consistency could be a lot better, but it’s not horrible,” he said. “I don’t know how much closer but I do expect to be closer. Last year, I felt great here and we had a really good set up. We have the set up we have now, which is not too bad, but which is pretty far from where we were last year so at least we have lot of options to try to improve things.”

Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finished in 20th place for his first day back on the BMW M1000RR following his winter injury. He explained “I’m really happy to be back on the bike. It’s my first time on the bike since December. The main goal for us this weekend is to stay calm and do laps.”

For his first appearance in 2022, Leon Haslam (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) was 14th at the end of Friday.

WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m34.382 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.084 3 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.298 4 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.390 5 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.502 6 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +0.617 7 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.634 8 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +0.938 9 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.089 10 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.186 11 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +1.189 12 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.341 13 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.717 14 L. Haslam Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.778 15 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.851 16 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +1.918 17 G. Ruiu BMW M1000RR +2.213 18 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +2.295 19 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +2.316 20 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +2.338 21 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +2.490 22 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.586 23 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.637 24 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +3.018 25 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.495

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 57 2 Jonathan Rea 54 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 39 4 Michael Rinaldi 32 5 Iker Lecuona 18 6 Xavi Vierge 18 7 Andrea Locatelli 16 8 Alex Lowes 15 9 Loris Baz 14 10 Garrett Gerloff 14 11 Axel Bassani 13 12 Eugene Laverty 10 13 Illia Mykhalchyk 9 14 Lucas Mahias 7 15 Philipp Oettl 6 16 Luca Bernardi 4 17 Roberto Tamburini 2 18 Scott Redding 1

WorldSSP600

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing) topped the combined times by around three-tenths of a second from Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) on the opening day of practice at Assen. He was one of just three riders not to improve their time in FP2. “We had a good Friday in Assen, with sunny weather but a bit windy. We have a good pace and set the fastest lap time this morning,” he said. “We have some good data from last year and we tested here, even though the conditions were very cold. The first lap was quite fast and the lap time too. I couldn’t really improve this afternoon. We tried some small settings this afternoon, but the wind increased, and we struggled a little bit more. We changed a little bit the tyre, suspension and gearing to see how the bike reacts. We also made some run simulation to see and be ready for the race. We are quite strong and are on the good way to do something similar to last year. It won’t be easy with the competition of different riders and bikes which are very close.”

Despite having led the afternoon session, Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) ended Friday in second place. He set his best time, a 1’37.958s, in FP2 although he was still a couple of tenths down on Aegerter’s best time of the day.

In third and fourth place in the combined classification were Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team). Bulega was third, finishing three tenths down on Aegerter in the combined standings, whilst Baldassarri finished fourth posting a best time of 1’38.143s.

Home rider Glenn van Straalen’s (EAB Racing Team) impressive start to the 2022 campaign continued with fifth place on Friday. Jules Cluzel (GTM94 Yamaha) completed the top six 0.633s behind Aegerter.

Oli Bayliss was P27 on combined times on Friday – “I tried to get as many laps as possible because Assen is not only a new circuit for me but also a very demanding layout. We had more or less the same set-up as at Aragon because the goal was to spend on the track as much time as possible, and wealready have identified some changes for tomorrow that can help us improve.”

WorldSSP600 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 1m37.753 2 C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.205 3 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.282 4 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +0.390 5 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.483 6 JCluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +0.633 7 N Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.760 8 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.786 9 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +0.861 10 S Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +0.973 11 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +1.071 12 P Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.263 13 Y Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.272 14 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.322 15 H Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +1.405 16 L Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +1.430 17 P Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +1.518 18 U Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +1.626 19 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.657 20 K Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +1.722 21 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +1.742 22 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.903 23 J Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.139 24 J Van Sikkelerus Yamaha YZF R6 +2.196 25 O Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +2.532 26 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +2.618 27 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +2.884 28 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.970 29 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +3.111 30 R Mcmanus Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.481 31 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +4.382 32 AZetti Yamaha YZF R6 +5.383

WorldSSP600 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 45 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 45 3 Nicolo Bulega 27 4 Glenn Van Straalen 26 5 Niki Tuuli 21 6 Stefano Manzi 17 7 Can Oncu 16 8 Federico Caricasulo 12 9 Adrian Huertas 12 10 Hannes Soomer 11 11 Jules Cluzel 10 12 Yari Montella 9 13 Patrick Hobelsberger 9 14 Raffaele De Rosa 7 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu 6 16 Thomas Booth-Amos 4 17 Peter Sebestyen 2 18 Andy Verdoia 1

WorldSSP300

Home rider Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) led the first day of the Motul Dutch Round and was the only rider to lap in the 1’48s. Steeman explained: “It’s nice to be in Assen as it’s a good track for me. In FP1, I did only one late time because we had an issue with the bike, which has been fixed. In FP2, I tried to find the limit, and in the first laps I was a bit over the limit, and I knew what my limit was and I could find my pace.” In 2021, Steeman secured pole position at Assen when riding for KTM and he will aim to get a solid result on Saturday: “I think we can do a great job. Tomorrow morning, I’ll try to beat my own lap record, because I still own it here. In Aragon Race 2, I was in front almost all the time before I crashed when I was hit by another rider. So I think tomorrow the podium is realistic.”

Steeman’s team-mate, Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) was second in the combined standings, three tenths behind the Dutchman. The Japanese rider was able to improve in FP2 as he improved by about half-a-second compared to his FP1 time. He will be looking at claiming his first podium of 2022 for his team home round.

Despite having led the FP1 session, Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) finished third at the end of Friday. His fastest time was set in the morning session while he was 18th in FP2. Having finished just outside the podium in Aragon Race 2, he will aim for his first podium finish since 2019.

Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing), Ruben Bijman (MTM Kawasaki) and Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) completed the top six.

First and second in the Championship standings, Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) and Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) concluded Friday in seventh and ninth place, as they are both hoping to become Yamaha’s first winner at the Dutch venue in WorldSSP300.

Young Aussie Harry Khouri started his weekend in P22.

WorldSSP300 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 V Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 1m48.937 2 Y Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.333 3 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.362 4 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +0.538 5 R Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.644 6 H De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.682 7 M. Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.850 8 I Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.852 9 A Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.909 10 T Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.920 11 D Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.188 12 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.244 13 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.445 14 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.521 15 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.578 16 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.675 17 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.808 18 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.022 19 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.135 20 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.208 21 I Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.226 22 H Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.270 23 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.363 24 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.437 25 F Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.477 26 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.499 27 S Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.517 28 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.730 29 S Doornenbal Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.768 30 T Molenaar Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.345 31 I Offer Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.163 32 D Conte Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.790

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 45 2 Marc Garcia 45 3 Lennox Lehmann 32 4 Inigo Iglesias 21 5 Bruno Ieraci 19 6 Mirko Gennai 18 7 Victor Steeman 13 8 Marco Gaggi 13 9 Yuta Okaya 11 10 Samuel Di Sora 11 11 Ton Kawakami 11 12 Matteo Vannucci 9 13 Kevin Sabatucci 8 14 Hugo De Cancellis 8 15 Petr Svoboda 5 16 Iker Garcia Abella 5 17 Dirk Geiger 3 18 Fenton Seabright 2 19 Gabriele Mastroluca 1

2022 WorldSBK Calendar

Date Track Class Apr 8-10 Aragon SBK/SSP/SSP300 Apr 22-24 Assen SBK/SSP/SSP300 May 20-22 Estoril SBK/SSP/SSP300 Jun 10-12 Misano SBK/SSP/SSP300 July 15-17 Donington Park SBK/SSP July 29-31 Autodrom Most SBK/SSP/SSP300 Sept 9-11 Magny-Cours SBK/SSP/SSP300 Sept 23-25 Catalunya SBK/SSP/SSP300 Oct 7-9 Algarve SBK/SSP/SSP300 Oct 21-23 Circuito San Juan Villicum SBK/SSP Nov 11-13 Mandalika SBK/SSP Nov 18-20 Phillip Island SBK/SSP

2022 WSBK Round Two – Assen schedule