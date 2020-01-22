2020 WorldSBK Entry List

Rider Bike Team Jonathan Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Alex Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Chaz Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati Scott Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 PATA YAMAHA WORLDSBK Michael van der Mark Yamaha YZF R1 PATA YAMAHA WORLDSBK Eugene Laverty BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Tom Sykes BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Xavi Fores Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Garrett Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team Federico Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team Loris Baz Yamaha YZF R1 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha TBA Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team Pedercini Racing Leon Camier Ducati Panigale V4 R Barni Racing Team Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R Team GOELEVEN Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki ZX-10RR ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA Takumi Takahashi Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing TBA Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing Alvaro Bautista Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC Leon Haslam Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC Leandro Mercado Ducati Panigale V4 R Motocorsa Racing Sylvain Barrier Ducati Panigale V4 R Brixx Performance

The provisional permanent entry lists for the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World

Championship have been revealed with an expanded grid of 22 riders, as anticipation grows for the start of the new season at Australia’s Phillip Island on February 28.

Leading the charge will once again be the five-time and reigning WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea, who finds himself with a third teamate in as many seasons inside the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK: Alex Lowes, who finished a career best of third in the 2019 standings.

2019’s runner-up Álvaro Bautista will debut a new machine for the second season in a row, as he leads Team HRC’s return to WorldSBK. Sitting on the new CBR1000RR alongside him will be Leon Haslam, the most experienced pair of hands on the 2020 grid.

Chaz Davies will complete his seventh season with the ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati team in

2020. He will be partnered this time by reigning British Superbike champion and former

MotoGP star Scott Redding, a WorldSBK debutant.

Two of 2019’s five race winners will represent the Pata Yamaha in 2020: Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The pair will also enjoy a new model of the YZF R1 this season.

Closing off this quintet of factory teams is the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Tom Sykes will lead the project once again after a promising first year together. His new partner will be the man he battled so fiercely against for the 2013 WorldSBK title: Eugene Laverty.

Moving over to the independent teams and riders, 2020 will see Leon Camier joining the Barni Racing Team on the Ducati V4 R. He replaces Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who switches teams (but not machinery) to Team GoEleven.

There will be another two Ducati V4 Rs on the 2020 grid, bringing the total up to six: Leandro Mercado, who joins the debuting Motocorsa Racing, and two-time STK1000 winner Sylvain Barrier (Brixx Performance).

2019 independent winners Kawasaki Puccetti Racing replace the departing Razgatlioglu with 2018 independent winner Xavi Fores, while Orelac Racing Verdnatura have brought in the current Spanish Superbike champion, Maximilian Scheib. Team Pedercini Racing,

meanwhile, will finally field one rider, still to be confirmed.

The GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team will feature two exciting rookies in 2020: World

Supersport runner-up Federico Caricasulo and American sensation Garrett Gerloff. The final YZF R1 on the grid is that of Ten Kate Racing, who have once again trusted Loris Baz after several promising results last year.

Closing out the grid will be the two members of the MIE Racing team: 30-year-old Takumi Takahashi, a former WorldSBK and MotoGP point-scorer who will be participating in his first full season on the world stage, and a second rider to be announced at a later date.

2020 WorldSSP Entry List

Rider Bike Team Andrea Locatelli Yamaha YZF R6 BARDAHL Evan Bros.Team Jules Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha Corentin Perolari Yamaha YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha Philipp Oettl Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Lucas Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Isaac Viñales Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing Hannes Soomer Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing Randy Krummenacher MV Agusta F3 675 MV Agusta Reparto Corse Raffaele De Rosa MV Agusta F3 675 MV Agusta Reparto Corse Federico Fuligni MV Agusta F3 675 MV Agusta Reparto Corse Patrick Hobelsberger Honda CBR600RR Dynavolt Honda Hikari Okubo Honda CBR600RR Dynavolt Honda Peter Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 OXXO Yamaha Team Toth Loris Cresson Yamaha YZF R6 OXXO Yamaha Team Toth Steven Odendaal Yamaha YZF R6 EAB Ten Kate Racing Galang Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF R6 bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS Andy Verdoïa Yamaha YZF R6 bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS Xavier Navand Yamaha YZF R6 Altogoo Racing Team Tom Toparis Yamaha YZF R6 Benro Racing TBA Yamaha YZF R6 Benro Racing Alejandro Ruiz Carranza Yamaha YZF R6 EMPERADOR Racing Team Manuel Gonzalez Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki ParkinGO Team Lukas Tulovic Yamaha YZF R6 Kiefer Racing Thomas Gradinger Yamaha YZF R6 Kiefer Racing Jaimie van Sikkelerus Yamaha YZF R6 MPM Routz Racing Team Axel Bassani Yamaha YZF R6 Soradis Yamaha Motoxracing Can Alexander Öncü Kawasaki ZX-6R Turkish Racing Team Christoffer Bergman Yamaha YZF R6 Wójcik Racing Team Danny Webb Yamaha YZF R6 WRP Wepol Racing

The 29 riders that will compete in the FIM Supersport World Championship have

been confirmed today with the release of the provisional permanent entry list for the

2020 season.

Reigning Champion Randy Krummenacher remains in the series and will defend his crown throughout the 2020 season. He does however change manufacturers, from Yamaha to MV Agusta, in a bold attempt to become the first rider to take back- to-back titles on different bikes. His will be the third F3 675 on the grid, as Raffaele De Rosaand Federico

Fuligni remain with the MV Agusta Reparto Corse squad. The team will be the only

one with three full-time competitors in 2020.

Jules Cluzel will stay inside the GMT94 Yamaha structure for another year, after missing out on last year’s title by only 13 points. His teammate will once again be Corentin Perolari, forming an all-French challenge for the championship.

The rider who picked up the most points in the second half of last year also remains in place. Lucas Mahias will aim for his second WorldSSP crown alongside Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, with series newcomer Philip Oettl by his side.

Last season’s runaway Teams Champions, Bardahl Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, have also brought in a former Moto2 competitor in Andrea Locatelli, who will be aiming to pick up where the departing Krummenacher and WorldSBK-bound Federico Caricasulo left off last year.

Kallio Racing will place two bikes on the grid this season, with Hannes Soomer joining Isaac Viñales at the Finnish-based squad. So too will Kiefer Racing, who have recruited Thomas Gradinger and Lukas Tulovic for their debut in the WorldSBK paddock. Completing this trio of Yamaha teams is OXXO Yamaha Team Toth, represented in 2020 by Loris Cresson and Peter Sebestyen.

There’s also a return to the series for multiple WorldSSP Champions Ten Kate Racing, who have partnered with EAB to bring Steven Odendaal into the series.

Another team who will be working alongside the Dutch team is the MPM Routz Racing Team, led on track by Jaimie van Sikkelerus.

Several former WorldSSP300 frontrunners have graduated to the middleweight class this year, starting with 2019 WorldSSP300 Champion Manuel González (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team). He is joined by Andy Verdoïa and Galang Hendra Pratama, who will both compete as part of the bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS team.

Kawasaki will feature one more rider on the grid: 16-year-old rookie and Moto3 race winner Can Öncu (Turkish Racing Team).

The rebranded Dynavolt Honda team, meanwhile, will feature Hikari Okubo (fifth in

last season’s standings) alongside series newcomer Patrick Hobelsberger.

2020 will also see the return of former WorldSSP competitors Danny Webb (WRP Wepol

Racing) and Christoffer Bergman(Wójcik Racing Team).

Four riders have also signed up for the European Supersport Cup, which will be up for grabs in the ten European races. These riders are: Xavier Navand (Altogoo Racing Team), Australian Tom Toparis (Benro Racing), Alejandro Ruiz Carranza (Emperador Racing Team) and Axel Bassani(Team Yamaha Motoxracing). A fifth contender, as team-mate for Toparis at Benro Racing, is yet to be announced.

2020 WorldSSP 300 Entry List