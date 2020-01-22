2020 WorldSBK Entry List

Rider Bike Team
Jonathan Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Alex Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Chaz Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati
Scott Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati
Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 PATA YAMAHA WORLDSBK 
Michael van der Mark Yamaha YZF R1 PATA YAMAHA WORLDSBK 
Eugene Laverty BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Xavi Fores Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Garrett Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
Federico Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
Loris Baz Yamaha YZF R1 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
TBA Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team Pedercini Racing
Leon Camier Ducati Panigale V4 R Barni Racing Team
Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R Team GOELEVEN
Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki ZX-10RR ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA
Takumi Takahashi Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing
TBA Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing
Alvaro Bautista Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC
Leon Haslam Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC
Leandro Mercado Ducati Panigale V4 R Motocorsa Racing
Sylvain Barrier Ducati Panigale V4 R Brixx Performance

The provisional permanent entry lists for the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World
Championship have been revealed with an expanded grid of 22 riders, as anticipation grows for the start of the new season at Australia’s Phillip Island on February 28.

Leading the charge will once again be the five-time and reigning WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea, who finds himself with a third teamate in as many seasons inside the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK: Alex Lowes, who finished a career best of third in the 2019 standings.

2019’s runner-up Álvaro Bautista will debut a new machine for the second season in a row, as he leads Team HRC’s return to WorldSBK. Sitting on the new CBR1000RR alongside him will be Leon Haslam, the most experienced pair of hands on the 2020 grid.

Leon Haslam Fireblade
Leon Haslam with the new Fireblade on stage at EICMA

Chaz Davies will complete his seventh season with the ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati team in
2020. He will be partnered this time by reigning British Superbike champion and former
MotoGP star Scott Redding, a WorldSBK debutant.

Two of 2019’s five race winners will represent the Pata Yamaha in 2020: Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The pair will also enjoy a new model of the YZF R1 this season.

WorldSBK Michael VanDerMark Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu joins Michael van der Mark in the Pata Yamaha squad

Closing off this quintet of factory teams is the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Tom Sykes will lead the project once again after a promising first year together. His new partner will be the man he battled so fiercely against for the 2013 WorldSBK title: Eugene Laverty.

Moving over to the independent teams and riders, 2020 will see Leon Camier joining the Barni Racing Team on the Ducati V4 R. He replaces Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who switches teams (but not machinery) to Team GoEleven.

There will be another two Ducati V4 Rs on the 2020 grid, bringing the total up to six: Leandro Mercado, who joins the debuting Motocorsa Racing, and two-time STK1000 winner Sylvain Barrier (Brixx Performance).

2019 independent winners Kawasaki Puccetti Racing replace the departing Razgatlioglu with 2018 independent winner Xavi Fores, while Orelac Racing Verdnatura have brought in the current Spanish Superbike champion, Maximilian Scheib. Team Pedercini Racing,
meanwhile, will finally field one rider, still to be confirmed.

The GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team will feature two exciting rookies in 2020: World
Supersport runner-up Federico Caricasulo and American sensation Garrett Gerloff. The final YZF R1 on the grid is that of Ten Kate Racing, who have once again trusted Loris Baz after several promising results last year.

WorldSBK Garrett Gerloff Caricasulo
GRT Yamaha will field Garrett Gerloff and Italian Federico Caricasulo

Closing out the grid will be the two members of the MIE Racing team: 30-year-old Takumi Takahashi, a former WorldSBK and MotoGP point-scorer who will be participating in his first full season on the world stage, and a second rider to be announced at a later date.

 

2020 WorldSSP Entry List

Rider Bike Team
Andrea Locatelli Yamaha YZF R6 BARDAHL Evan Bros.Team
Jules Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha
Corentin Perolari Yamaha YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha
Philipp Oettl Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Lucas Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Isaac Viñales Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing
Hannes Soomer Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing
Randy Krummenacher MV Agusta F3 675 MV Agusta Reparto Corse
Raffaele De Rosa MV Agusta F3 675 MV Agusta Reparto Corse
Federico Fuligni MV Agusta F3 675 MV Agusta Reparto Corse
Patrick Hobelsberger Honda CBR600RR Dynavolt Honda
Hikari Okubo Honda CBR600RR Dynavolt Honda
Peter Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 OXXO Yamaha Team Toth
Loris Cresson Yamaha YZF R6 OXXO Yamaha Team Toth
Steven Odendaal Yamaha YZF R6 EAB Ten Kate Racing
Galang Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF R6 bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS
Andy Verdoïa Yamaha YZF R6 bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS
Xavier Navand Yamaha YZF R6 Altogoo Racing Team
Tom Toparis Yamaha YZF R6 Benro Racing
TBA Yamaha YZF R6 Benro Racing
Alejandro Ruiz Carranza Yamaha YZF R6 EMPERADOR Racing Team
Manuel Gonzalez Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki ParkinGO Team
Lukas Tulovic Yamaha YZF R6 Kiefer Racing
Thomas Gradinger Yamaha YZF R6 Kiefer Racing
Jaimie van Sikkelerus Yamaha YZF R6 MPM Routz Racing Team
Axel Bassani Yamaha YZF R6 Soradis Yamaha Motoxracing
Can Alexander Öncü Kawasaki ZX-6R Turkish Racing Team
Christoffer Bergman Yamaha YZF R6 Wójcik Racing Team
Danny Webb Yamaha YZF R6 WRP Wepol Racing

 

The 29 riders that will compete in the FIM Supersport World Championship have
been confirmed today with the release of the provisional permanent entry list for the
2020 season.

Reigning Champion Randy Krummenacher remains in the series and will defend his crown throughout the 2020 season. He does however change manufacturers, from Yamaha to MV Agusta, in a bold attempt to become the first rider to take back- to-back titles on different bikes. His will be the third F3 675 on the grid, as Raffaele De Rosaand Federico
Fuligni remain with the MV Agusta Reparto Corse squad. The team will be the only
one with three full-time competitors in 2020.

Jules Cluzel will stay inside the GMT94 Yamaha structure for another year, after missing out on last year’s title by only 13 points. His teammate will once again be Corentin Perolari, forming an all-French challenge for the championship.

The rider who picked up the most points in the second half of last year also remains in place. Lucas Mahias will aim for his second WorldSSP crown alongside Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, with series newcomer Philip Oettl by his side.

Last season’s runaway Teams Champions, Bardahl Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, have also brought in a former Moto2 competitor in Andrea Locatelli, who will be aiming to pick up where the departing Krummenacher and WorldSBK-bound Federico Caricasulo left off last year.

WorldSSP Test Jerez Thursday Action Krummenacher
Randy Krummenacher

Kallio Racing will place two bikes on the grid this season, with Hannes Soomer joining Isaac Viñales at the Finnish-based squad. So too will Kiefer Racing, who have recruited Thomas Gradinger and Lukas Tulovic for their debut in the WorldSBK paddock. Completing this trio of Yamaha teams is OXXO Yamaha Team Toth, represented in 2020 by Loris Cresson and Peter Sebestyen.

There’s also a return to the series for multiple WorldSSP Champions Ten Kate Racing, who have partnered with EAB to bring Steven Odendaal into the series.

 

Another team who will be working alongside the Dutch team is the MPM Routz Racing Team, led on track by Jaimie van Sikkelerus.

Several former WorldSSP300 frontrunners have graduated to the middleweight class this year, starting with 2019 WorldSSP300 Champion Manuel González (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team). He is joined by Andy Verdoïa and Galang Hendra Pratama, who will both compete as part of the bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS team.

Kawasaki will feature one more rider on the grid: 16-year-old rookie and Moto3 race winner Can Öncu (Turkish Racing Team).

The rebranded Dynavolt Honda team, meanwhile, will feature Hikari Okubo (fifth in
last season’s standings) alongside series newcomer Patrick Hobelsberger.

2020 will also see the return of former WorldSSP competitors Danny Webb (WRP Wepol
Racing) and Christoffer Bergman(Wójcik Racing Team).

Four riders have also signed up for the European Supersport Cup, which will be up for grabs in the ten European races. These riders are: Xavier Navand (Altogoo Racing Team), Australian Tom Toparis (Benro Racing), Alejandro Ruiz Carranza (Emperador Racing Team) and Axel Bassani(Team Yamaha Motoxracing). A fifth contender, as team-mate for Toparis at Benro Racing, is yet to be announced.

Tom Toparis Benro
Tom Toparis will race a Benro Yamaha in the European rounds of the World Supersport Championship

2020 WorldSSP 300 Entry List

Rider Rider Team
Filippo Rovelli Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki ParkinGO Team
Tom Edwards Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki ParkinGO Team
Jan-Ole Jahnig KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM Junior Team
Oliver König KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM Junior Team
Unai Orradre Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha MS Racing
Sylvain Markarian Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha MS Racing
Alan Kroh Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha MS Racing
Ton Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha MS Racing
Ana Carrasco Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300
Hugo De Cancellis Yamaha YZF-R3 Team TRASIMENO
Dino Iozzo Kawasaki Ninja 400 RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki
Nick Kalinin Kawasaki Ninja 400 RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki
Dorren Loureiro Kawasaki Ninja 400 RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki
Alfonso Coppola Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki GP Project
Kevin Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki GP Project
Bruno Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki GP Project
Jeffrey Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 MTM Racing Team
Koen Meuffels Kawasaki Ninja 400 MTM Racing Team
Yuta Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 MTM Racing Team
Scott Deroue Kawasaki Ninja 400 MTM Racing Team
Christian Stange KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team
Maximilian Kappler KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team
Mika Perez Kawasaki Ninja 400 PRODINA IRCOS Team
Thomas Brianti Kawasaki Ninja 400 PRODINA IRCOS Team
Samuel Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 Leader Team Flembbo
Indy Offer Kawasaki Ninja 400 Scuderia Maranga Racing
Borja Sanchez Kawasaki Ninja 400 Scuderia Maranga Racing
Jarno Ioverno Kawasaki Ninja 400 Scuderia Maranga Racing
Livio Loi Kawasaki Ninja 400 2R Racing
Alessandro Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 2R Racing
Miloslav Hrava Kawasaki Ninja 400 ACCR Czech Talent Team – Willi Race
WSBK Phillip Island Official Test Mon FP WSSP Toparis GB F

Tom Toparis to World Supersport with Benro Yamaha

WSBK Trevor Hedge -
Tom Toparis to World Supersport with Benro Yamaha Goulburn teenager Tom Toparis has confirmed that...
WSBK Australia

Grab your 2020 Phillip Island WSBK tickets for Christmas

WSBK Motorcycle News -
Grab 2020 Australian WSBK tickets for Christmas Phillip Island, Victoria - February 28 - March...
ASBK Rnd SMP RbMotoLens Hunter Ford SS

Hunter Ford heads to Europe on two-year deal

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
Nutec RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki sign Hunter Ford The long-time relationship between team manager...
WSBK Jerez Test Nov Rea

Rea tops Jerez WSBK Test ahead of Razgatlioglu

WSBK Motorcycle News -
2020 WSBK Testing Jerez - November 2019 New motorcycles, team changes and rookie and returning riders...
WorldSBK Test Jerez Thursday Action Rea

Rea leads Razgatlioglu after WSBK Jerez Test Day 1

WSBK Motorcycle News -
Jerez WorldSBK Test - Nov 2019 - Day 1 Day one of the 2020 MOTUL...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR