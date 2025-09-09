Fumpa Moto

Power Gauge – Pressure Gauge & Air Compressor

The Fumpa Moto is a super-accurate, pocket-sized power gauge for motorbike riders. When we say ‘power gauge’ we mean it, with a powerful inbuilt rechargeable air compressor in a device the size of a regular digital pressure gauge.

You can use it before every ride to check your pressures, making sure they’re spot-on for safety, performance and fuel economy, but if they’re not quite right, just press the ‘play’ button to bring them back to bang-on, which you can preset in the Moto’s memory.

Compact enough to carry it around with you, the Fumpa Moto is ready to reinflate a tyre to get you home. And because it’s USB-C rechargeable you can top the Fumpa Moto up from your bike’s USB power outlet (as long as it has one, of course), giving you the unlimited ability to reinflate tyres while out riding.

The built-in flexible nozzle works for Schrader valves (the ones found on most motorbikes), pivoting and rotating to fit in under brake disks and drive chains to reach the valve, locking onto the valve with an audible ‘click’. The locking button on the side releases it, so there’s no need to hold the Fumpa Moto on the valve.

Beautifully designed and hand-made in Melbourne, Australia, you can extend the pump’s lifespan over and over with automatic gauge recalibration and user-replaceable batteries.

Fumpa Moto features

Internal rechargeable 400mAh battery (replaceable)

Digital pressure gauge and air compressor

Will fully inflate one motorbike tyre per recharge

120 PSI max pressure (8.3 Bar)

One-hour USB-C fast charge

L x W x H – 68 x 32 x 56 mm

Weight – 185 grams

Price – $199 RRP

Included: Fumpa Moto gauge/pump USB Type-C recharge cable Schrader-specific flexible nozzle with pivoting elbow joints Carry bag Quickstart guide for new owners



Head to the official Fumpa website for more information: fumpapumps.com.au