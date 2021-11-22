2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup – Mandalika

The Asia Talent Cup visited Mandalika International Street Circuit over the weekend, for a four-race round, split between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, offering maximum track time and 100 championship points, with Danial Sharil the most likely contender to reign in Taiyo Furusato.

The grids for Races 1 and 2 were set from qualifying last weekend when the subsequent races were postponed until this weekend, so it was Danial Sharil on pole, Carter Thompson second – the Australian within a tenth of Danial Sharil – and Masaya Hongo completing the front row.

Race 1 turned out to be another classic, with a victory for Taiyo Furusato. It all came down to a duel against Danial Sharil and the last two corners, with Furusato sweeping round the outside to take back the lead and then defend to the flag. It was another 25 points for the 16-year-old Japanese rider and his five victories in a row put him 46 points clear ahead of Race 2, meaning he could wrap up the crown on Saturday. Gun Mie completed the rostrum after only just losing touch with the lead duo on the last couple of laps.

Furusato then made it six on the trot in Saturday’s Race 2, the rider claiming the 2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup title with the result. He was pushed all the way by Danial Sharil as the two put on another spectacular duel, and once again Gun Mie completed the podium as he proved the only rider able to go with the two at the front.

After a cancelled Race 3 on Saturday, Furusato made it a clean sweep on Sunday with another win. It was another duel against Danial Sharil, however, with the Malaysian incredibly close over the line but not quite able to take to the top step. After a huge group battle for the rostrum just behind the two, it was once again Gun Mie coming out on top for third – but the number 5 had his work cut out on Sunday.

The Mandalika round saw Furusato crowned champion ahead of Sharil and Mie, with 14-year-old Aussie Carter Thompson fourth overall in the standings.

Carter Thompson – P4 (Championship)

“Fourth overall in the championship, unfortunately didn’t end the way I would like with a DNF in the last race, but happy to end the championship with fourth overall. What an amazing two weeks we had in Indonesia. As the 2021 ATC season ends and my bike is packed away, I would like to thank everyone involved in this championship. The work everyone puts in to get us there and on track is unbelievable. What an amazing experience it is and one I am extremely grateful to be a part of. Thank you for a great season.”

Fellow Aussie Marianos Nikolis finished the season 11th, while Tom Drane was 14th.

Tom Drane – P14 (Championship)

“Finishing 14th in the Asia Talent Cup championship for 2021. I am extremely grateful for the experience and opportunity. It has been a great two weeks, finishing the last race in P12 and doing a PB. Well done to my Aussie team mates on their placings and Furusato for taking out the championship. See you all back in the land of Oz.”

ATC Race 1

At lights out it was Danial Sharil who took the holeshot from pole, the Malaysian quick off the line ahead of Masaya Hongo and Carter Thompson.

There was a close shuffle just behind, including for Furusato, but everyone got away cleanly and soon enough, there was a lead group forming: Danial Sharil, Hongo, Thompson, Furusato, Hakim Danish, Azryan Dheyo, Gun Mie and Herjun Firdaus.

Early drama for Kanta Hamada then saw one experienced runner out of the race, with the Japanese rider suffering contact at Turn 10 and going down. Back at the front, it was now a six rider train too as Firdaus and Dheyo lost touch with the leaders.

Drama for Danial Sharil then saw the Malaysian suffer a moment and run wide, slotting back in at the back of that group and two seconds off the lead – just as Furusato remained steadfast at the front, shadowed by Gun Mie.

The group lost another frontrunner not long after though as Hongo crashed out, making it five riders in contention for three spots on the podium and one victory.

By five to go, Danial Sharil was back with Furusato and Mie at the front as Thompson and Danish ended up in a lonelier fight for fourth. By three to go though, Furusato was pulling the pin. The Japanese rider was pushing on in his quest for a fifth win from five, but Danial Sharil was able to go with him – setting up another classic duel between the duo.

Furusato led onto the last lap as Danial Sharil shadowed, and the Malaysian waited patiently for the right time to strike: Turn 13. Slicing up the inside and taking over, all he had to do was defend – but Furusato was ready to attack.

Sailing around the outside of Turn 16, the Japanese rider hit back in some serious style, then able to close the door at the final corner and keep it pinned to the line. That’s five races, five wins, and a 46-point lead.

Danial Sharil takes another podium in second and will be looking to hit back on Saturday, with Mie also back on the rostrum despite losing touch in the latter stages. Thompson takes fourth after duelling Danish, the Malaysian crashing out from behind the Australian on the penultimate lap.

Wildcard Reykat Fadillah took fifth a little ahead of a group battle, with Firdaus taking P6 ahead of Sharul Sharil and another home hero and wildcard in Veda Pratama. Tetsuta Fujita took P9 in some clear air, with Thurakij Buapa, who beat Rei Wakamatsu on the drag to the line, completing the top ten.

Aussies Drane and Nikolis came home in 13th and 14th respectively.

Dheyo and Fadillah Aditama crashed out from the second group late on, with Herlian Dandi and Watcharin Tubtimon also suffering DNFs.

ATC Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 T. FURUSATO JPN – 2 D. SHARIL MAS 0.218 3 G. MIE JPN 1.453 4 C. THOMPSON AUS 8.465 5 R. FADILLAH INA 20.456 6 H. FIRDAUS INA 21.323 7 S. SHARIL MAS 21.533 8 V. PRATAMA INA 21.858 9 T. FUJITA JPN 31.180 10 T. BUAPA THA 37.716 11 R. WAKAMATSU JPN 37.865 12 T. LAKHARN THA 39.660 13 T. DRANE AUS 46.897 14 M. NIKOLIS AUS 1’19.376

ATC Race 2

At lights out, Danial Sharil held the hole shot and it was another clean getaway for the field, but the breakaway began early: the Malaysian put the pedal to the metal to start making a gap, with only Furusato and Mie able to tag on and hunt him down. That left a huge group fight behind and a trio in the lead.

At one point Danial Sharil had nearly a second in hand, but the two on the chase were able to reel the Malaysian back in to create another as-you-were. Mie was hanging in there too, the Japanese rider still close as the final lap began.

Onto that last lap, Furusato led Danial Sharil and forced the Malaysian to take to the outside, the number 15 holding firm and the number 21 suffering a small twitch too.

They stayed glued together until the next key chance, Turn 10, and this time Danial Sharil chose the outside, looking for the switchback. But he couldn’t quite make it stick, instead lining up another attack through 12 and 13 and making it through – briefly.

But Furusato answered straight back and sliced up the inside, the number 15 then able to keep the door firmly shut and stay ahead on the drag to the line, taking win six of six.

Danial Sharil was forced to settle for second and will be gunning to convert race his last chance at the top step on Sunday, with Mie losing some ground on the final lap after a big wobble behind the leading duo.

The huge group fight behind split into some different battles by the flag, with Masaya Hongo beating Carter Thompson and Herjun Firduas in a three-way fight for fourth.

Tetsuya Fujita had a lonelier finish in P7, ahead of another close trio completing the top ten: wildcard Reykat Fadillah, Rei Wakamatsu and Herlian Dandi, with Sharul Sharil just missing out in P11.

Drane finished 15th, with Nikolis nine-seconds further in arrears in 16th.

Fadillah Aditama crashed out, as did wildcard Veda Pratama, riders ok.

Saturday’s second race cancelled

The third race of the weekend was due to be held Saturday afternoon, however severe weather conditions caused the cancellation of Race 3. The ATC therefore gets back on track on Sunday for their third and final race of the weekend. The grid will be set by the results of the qualifying session that took place earlier on Saturday.

ATC Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 T. FURUSATO JPN – 2 D. SHARIL MAS 0.146 3 G. MIE JPN 2.039 4 M. HONGO JPN 10.648 5 C. THOMPSON AUS 10.957 6 H. FIRDAUS INA 10.986 7 T. FUJITA JPN 12.480 8 R. FADILLAH INA 13.582 9 R. WAKAMATSU JPN 13.600 10 H. DANDI INA 13.782 11 S. SHARIL MAS 14.165 12 T. BUAPA THA 23.541 13 A. DHEYO INA 23.808 14 W. TUBTIMON THA 24.019 15 T. DRANE AUS 24.108 16 M. NIKOLIS AUS 33.731 17 T. LAKHARN THA 34.326

ATC Race 3

Danial Sharil got the holeshot from second on the grid, with Furusato slotting into second and a small gap opening up for the Malaysian in the lead. That only got bigger as the number 21 got the hammer down, with Furusato leading the chase.

Carter Thompson and Tetsuya Fujita were early crashers, and that left the group a little smaller but with Furusato at the front of it as Danial Sharil continued his breakaway. Bit by bit, the gaps got bigger in the freight train though, and soon enough it was that familiar duel at the front.

It stayed that way as Furusato was able to tag onto the back of the number 21 machine in the lead, and this time the fireworks started a little earlier as the two traded positions.

Over the line to start the last lap it was Furusato back into the lead though, and at Turn 1 Danial Sharil held off and held station, planning a different attack on take three…

The plan was forced to change, however, as the Malaysian headed well wide at Turn 10, and it looked like it could be over then and there. But he dug deep for the rest of the lap to get back on terms with Furusato, and coming out of the final corner on the drag to the line it was incredibly close.

Not quite close enough though, and once more he was forced to settle for second as Furusato took the flag for a magnificent seventh win.

As they duelled at the front, the smaller groups behind had become one big fight for third, and it was Mie who came out on top, seeing off an early attack from Masaya Hongo and then able to make a little breathing space over the line.

Home hero Herjun Firdaus made some moves on the last lap to take fourth too, with less than a tenth in hand over Hongo. Fadillah Aditama was within a tenth too, and it stayed close in the freight train as Herlian Dandi, Reykat Fadillah and Veda Pratama took seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

Drane had his best result of the weekend in 12th, but unfortunately Thompson was a DNF.

Rei Wakamatsu completed the top ten, getting the better of Sharul Sharil in that duel.

ATC Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 T. FURUSATO JPN – 2 D. SHARIL MAS 0.061 3 G. MIE JPN 5.946 4 H. FIRDAUS INA 6.328 5 M. HONGO JPN 6.404 6 F. ADITAMA INA 6.478 7 H. DANDI INA 6.612 8 R. FADILLAH INA 6.735 9 V. PRATAMA INA 6.924 10 R. WAKAMATSU JPN 14.830 11 S. SHARIL MAS 14.921 12 T. DRANE AUS 21.205 13 M. NIKOLIS AUS 23.677 14 A. DHEYO INA 24.132 15 T. BUAPA THA 24.197 16 W. TUBTIMON THA 24.445 17 T. LAKHARN THA 31.491 RET 6 C. THOMPSON AUS –

2021 Asia Talent Cup Standings