2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Four – Albury-Wodonga

With Anthony Mariniello – Images by RbMotoLens

The fourth and penultimate round of the 2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series was staged at the Albury-Wodonga Kart Club last weekend, a brand-new venue for the championship.

The technical circuit produced edge-of-the-seat racing across all categories, with riders adapting quickly to the unfamiliar layout. With just one round left in Port Melbourne this September, the battles for World Final qualification and national titles were at fever pitch.

FIM MiniGP Australia 160 (10–14 years)

The 160cc class was all about Chaz Williams. The 11-year-old Queenslander delivered a flawless weekend with double victories, officially clinching the 2025 FIM MiniGP Australia 160cc crown with one round still to run.

However, Chaz didn’t have it all his own way, with Austin Attard pushing him at times and finishing runner-up in both races after applying constant pressure on Williams, particularly in the opening laps where he looked ready to pounce.

A little further back, Archie Pope enjoyed a breakthrough weekend, earning back-to-back third places by fending off spirited attacks from Cooper Horne and Ethan Ayad. Both Horne and Ayad showed flashes of speed, but errors cost them podium spots.

FIM MiniGP Australia 160 (10–14 years)

Round Four Podium

Chaz Williams Austin Attard Archie Pope

FIM MiniGP Australia 160 (10–14 years)

Series Standings (after Round 4)

Chaz Williams – 170 pts Austin Attard – 134 pts Cooper Horne – 122 pts Archie Pope – 114 pts Ethan Ayad – 110 pts

World Final Hunt (Top Two Qualify)

Williams has secured his ticket to Valencia once again, but the battle for second is still wide open with Attard (134) holding the advantage over Horne (122), Pope (114), and Ayad (110). All are still in mathematical contention with 50 points up for grabs at Port Melbourne next month. Expect fireworks as four riders fight for one spot on the world stage.

FIM MiniGP Australia 190 (12–16 years)

The 190cc class reached a new level of intensity at this penultimate round with spectacular battles between Judd Plaisted and Jake Paige that featured multiple lead changes.

Plaisted ultimately prevailed, taking two hard-fought victories and stamping his authority on the championship. Judd’s metronomic precision contrasted perfectly with Paige’s relentless, hard-charging style, producing thrilling racing that’s well worth a replay on Ohvale Australia’s Facebook livestream.

The battle for the final podium spot brought plenty of drama, with Isaac Ayad, Phoenix O’Brien, and Nikolas Lazos all in the mix. Ultimately, it was Ayad who emerged strongest, banking vital points to keep his World Final hopes alive.

FIM MiniGP Australia 190 (12–16 years)

Round Four Podium

Judd Plaisted Jake Paige Isaac Ayad

FIM MiniGP Australia 190 (12–16 years)

Series Standings (after Round 4):

Judd Plaisted – 172 pts Jake Paige – 156 pts Isaac Ayad – 124 pts Phoenix O’Brien – 114 pts Bodie Paige – 100 pts Nikolas Lazos – 87 pts

World Final Hunt (Top Three Qualify)

Plaisted is confirmed for Valencia. Jake Paige (156) holds a strong grip on the second ticket, but the fight for the final spot will go to the wire. Ayad (124) is in position, yet faces fierce pressure from O’Brien (114). Meanwhile, Bodie Paige (100) and Lazos (87) remain mathematically alive, making Port Melbourne a high-stakes showdown for the last two tickets.

MiniGP 110 (6–10 years)

Introduced this year, the 110 class for six- to ten-year-olds continues to grow rapidly in popularity and is set to expand into a full national series in 2026. The youngest riders in the paddock produced some of the weekend’s most exciting racing.

Two new names lit up the class this weekend: Tanner Murray and Xavier Tonna. Murray was the standout, taking all three race wins in commanding style.

Tonna was never far behind, pushing Murray in each heat and confirming himself as a future frontrunner.

Championship leaders Liam Fogli and Finn Bradbury fought hard to limit the damage, with Bradbury securing a podium to keep the title fight alive.

MiniGP 110 (6–10 years)

Round Four Podium

Tanner Murray Xavier Tonna Finn Bradbury

MiniGP 110 (6–10 years)

Series Standings (After Round 4):

Liam Fogli – 145 pts Finn Bradbury – 138 pts Tanner Murray – 100 pts

Pro / Amateur Class (16+)

The Pro/Am Class featured some of Australia’s brightest young talents alongside developing amateur riders.

The Pro field was stacked with star names: ASBK Superbike gun Cameron Dunker, ASBK Supersport rookie Levi Russo, and Moto3 Junior World Championship racer Marianos Nikolis. The trio produced dozens of overtakes in fierce wheel-to-wheel action, with all three scoring race wins. Dunker ultimately claimed the round victory, though Russo and Nikolis proved he won’t have things his own way heading into the finale.

In the Amateur class, Mitch Welsh continued his unbeaten season, taking a clean sweep of wins.

Pro / Amateur Class (16+)

Round 4 Podium (Pro)

Cameron Dunker Levi Russo Marianos Nikolis

Pro / Amateur Class (16+)

Round 4 Podium (Amateur)

Mitch Welsh Stephen Brayshaw Billy Subasi

Pro / Amateur Class (16+)

Series Standings (after Round 4):

Pro : Cameron Dunker – 360 pts, Levi Russo – 304.5 pts, Jai Russo – 270.5 pts

: Cameron Dunker – 360 pts, Levi Russo – 304.5 pts, Jai Russo – 270.5 pts Amateur: Mitch Welsh – 190pts, Stephen Brayshaw 146, Billy Subasi 58

Veterans Class (35+)

The veterans put on another show, with James Wrigley sweeping both races in commanding style.

Defending champion Alessandro Fogli secured enough points to retain his title, with Billy Subasi and Chris Angelopoulos making their podium debut, while Buzz Kiely lit up the paddock with a popular podium return.

Veterans Class (35+)

Round 4 Podium

James Wrigley Billy Subasi Chris Angelopoulos

Veterans Class (35+)

Series Standings (After Round 4):

Alessandro Fogli – 162 pts (Champion) Nick Angelopoulos – 103 pts Chris Angelopoulos – 102 pts

Teams Feature Race

The ever-popular Mini Bikes Teams Feature Race provided plenty of laughs and thrills. The unique format saw riders complete 10 laps before leaping off their bikes for a 50m sprint around the pit area. Cameron Dunker and Billy Subasi combined brilliantly to dominate the event.

With the Levi Russo and Stephen Brayshaw team in second and the team Greece combo of Marianos Nikolas and Andreas Makroyiannis in third.

What’s Next?

The Grand Finale

All eyes now turn to the final round in Port Melbourne, Victoria (12–14 September). With World Final spots on the line in the 160cc and 190cc categories, plus unfinished battles across the 110cc and Pro class, the championship deciders promise to deliver some of the most spectacular racing of the season.

Fans are encouraged to make the trip to Port Melbourne to witness the drama unfold in person – it’s set to be a weekend not to be missed.