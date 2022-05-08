2022 MXGP of Maggiora, Italy – Round 7

Round 7 of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship has seen Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts take the wins in the MXGP and MX2 classes respectively, making it back-to-back wins for both riders.

The heavy rainfall in the night and some more throughout the day made for some tough conditions but the top MXGP and MX2 stars took on the challenge and produced some intense racing that saw Stephen Rubini of Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz celebrate his first podium in MX2 and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing claim a 2-3 podium with Jeremy Seewer and Maxime Renaux.

With Jed Beaton still out with injury, Mitch Evans was the sole Aussie in the MXGP class, but struck bad-luck on lap one getting tangled with other riders and had to battle his way back from the back of the pack to finish the race in 13th. Evans had a better showing in race two, pushing hard to make his way back from a mid-pack start to finish the race in sixth, giving Evans ninth overall.

Mitch Evans – P9

“Other than my starts, I had a good couple of races, especially race two where I came from 14th on lap one, to finish in sixth place. This was my best moto result of the season and it was such a nice confidence boost to be passing guys, coming through the field and pushing right until the very end. Of course, I’d prefer to be up front to begin with, but I know that will come as I am doing all the right things off the grid, so I’m just going to keep working hard and I’m sure next weekend in Riola will be much better.”

MXGP Race 1

In the opening MXGP race of the Italian Grand Prix, the first Fox Holeshot went to Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen, who led Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux and Jeremy Seewer, as well as Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass.

Renaux then slipped by Gajser as he took over second place on the opening lap and the pair then battled closely for much of the race, with Gajser making several attempts to pass. While the two fought for second, Vlaanderen was looking pretty comfortable in the lead, until lap six when Renaux went through and lap or so later so did Gajser.

In that time, Seewer found his way past Jonass and could then put in a couple of good laps in order to close in on Vlaanderen, Gajser and Renaux.

As the fight between Renaux and Gajser intensified, the pair came within touching distance as they almost made contact, but it was the Slovenian who came out on top and became the new race leader on lap 11.

Seewer then upped his pace as he worked his way around Vlaanderen on lap 11, after battling with the Dutchman for four laps. Towards the final laps of the race, Seewer passed Renaux and then crashed with two laps to go but managed to get going quickly to maintain second position.

Gajser won the race, Seewer was second ahead of Renaux, Vlaanderen and Jonass.

MXGP Race 2

In the second race, it was Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Ben Watson who secured his first Fox Holeshot of the 2022 season and led Jonass, Seewer and Gajser.

Gajser was quick to pass Seewer as Jonass took the lead away from Watson on lap two. The Brit then came under more pressure from Gajser and Seewer, and eventually dropped to fourth by the third lap.

SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Alberto Forato was looking good as he challenged Renaux for his position and eventually took fifth away from the Frenchman. He looked solid for a couple of more laps before crashing and finishing the race in 13th position.

On lap five we saw a change for the lead, as Gajser got around Jonass, while Seewer remained close. Moments later the Swiss got around the Latvian who crashed five or so laps later and dropped back to 8th.

From then on it was a steady race for Gajser, as Seewer got comfortable in second, while Watson was looking good in third. Renaux was on a mission though, as he looked to fight back and score some solid points. On lap 12 the Frenchman sensed an opportunity to get Watson and took it with both hands and solidified his spot on the box.

Gajser won the race with a 20.264 second advantage over Seewer. Renaux was third ahead of Watson and Fernandez.

Gajser went on to claim his sixth overall win of the season, with Seewer finally making a comeback on the box since Matterley Basin to secure the second spot ahead of his teammate Renaux who celebrated his fourth podium in MXGP.

With Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado out for the Italian GP, this now means that Gajser leads by 81 points as Renaux moves into second in the championship standings ahead of Seewer who is third.

Tim Gajser – P1

“Yeah, it was a good weekend, I was really enjoying those days. It was completely different, we had rain during the night so it was completely different and more technical let’s say. It was a good day and also good starts, then I took the time to find some nice lines to pass the guys in front of me, then could make a comfortable lead and then control the race. I really enjoyed the race and look forward to next weekend.”

MXGP of 2022 Round Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 25 50 2 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 22 22 44 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 20 20 40 4 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 18 14 32 5 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 15 16 31 6 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 11 18 29 7 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 16 13 29 8 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 14 12 26 9 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 8 15 23 10 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 13 9 22 11 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 9 10 19 12 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 12 7 19 13 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 10 6 16 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 4 11 15 15 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 0 8 8 16 Zaragoza, Jorge ESP HON 3 5 8 17 Lupino, Alessandro ITA BET 7 0 7 18 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 2 4 6 19 Philippaerts, David ITA KAW 6 0 6 20 Charlier, Christophe FRA YAM 5 0 5 21 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 0 3 3 22 Zonta, Filippo ITA GAS 1 2 3 23 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HON 0 1 1

MXGP Standings after Round 6

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 336 2 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 255 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 231 4 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 220 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 199 6 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 194 7 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 173 8 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 166 9 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 149 10 Forato, A. ITA GAS 132 11 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 130 12 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 128 13 Evans, M. AUS HON 114 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 105 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 93 16 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 82 17 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 80 18 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 73 19 Koch, Tom GER KTM 41 20 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 39 21 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 23 22 Lupino, A. ITA BET 18 23 Zaragoza, J. ESP HON 12 24 Rolando, N. URU SUZ 10 25 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 10 26 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HON 9 27 Monticelli, I. ITA HON 7 28 Villaronga, S. CHL HON 6 29 Philippaerts, D. ITA KAW 6 30 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 6 31 Arco, V. ARG SUZ 6 32 Martin, H. VEN HUS 5 33 Charlier, C. FRA YAM 5 34 Trossero, M. ARG YAM 4 35 Toro, Lautaro ARG KTM 4 36 Carrasco, A. ARG YAM 4 37 Zonta, Filippo ITA GAS 4 38 Galletta, P. ARG YAM 3 39 Jasikonis, A. LTU YAM 3 40 Lapucci, N. ITA FAN 3 41 Guarise, I. ITA KTM 2 42 Paturel, B. FRA HON 2 43 Lefrancois, C. FRA HON 1 44 Cabarcos, F. ARG SUZ 1

MX2 Race 1

As the gate dropped for MX2 race one, the first Fox Holeshot of the weekend went to Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini who immediately crashed in the third corner and that also stopped Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle in his tracks and allowed Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts into the lead!

Geerts then led Kay Karssemakers of Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee, Stephen Rubini of Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz as well as Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf started well too along with Diga Procross KTM Racing’s Liam Everts who was running well inside the top 10.

Rubini then moved into second place as Guadagnini crashed once more. The Italian did not finish the rest of the race.

Everts then passed de Wolf to move into fifth place, as Gifting passed Karssemakers. The Dutchman then crashed which allowed Everts to move into fourth. By that point Vialle was in seventh and catching up to de Wolf and the pair then battled intensely.

While at the front of the field, Rubini was looking impressive and was the fastest rider on the track for a while. The Frenchman consistently improved upon his lap times as he closed the gap to Geerts. This is when backmarkers started to play their part, as Rubini got help up which allowed Geerts to pull away.

At around the mid-way stage of the race, Everts found himself in the sights of de Wolf which meant that he could not afford any mistakes or a moment to relax. Eventually on lap 12, de Wolf was able to get by Everts, though crashed just two laps after that which handed fourth place back to Everts. By that point Vialle also picked up the pace as he got within striking distance of Everts.

In the end, Geerts went on to win race one with Rubini crossing the line in second place ahead of Gifting, while Everts kept Vialle at bay to secure fourth.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, the Fox Holeshot went to Karssemakers who led Vialle, Geerts, de Wolf and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder. de Wolf dropped down to seventh as Längenfelder got by and so did Adamo and Guadagnini.

Geerts and Längenfelder then got by Karssemakers, as Längenfelder set the fastest lap of the race and looked to close the gap down between him and the Belgian ahead of him.

Adamo was next to go after the Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee of Kay Karssemakers but pushed too hard and crashed. The Italian got going again in 11th but then slipped down to 16th by the end of the race.

Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup, Rubini and F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo were locked in a close battle for seventh as they pushed their way closer to Guadagnini and de Wolf just ahead. Karssemakers was still ahead, with de Wolf pushing to get by but a mistake saw him drop to fifth, with Rubini and Haarup looming in his shadow.

Eventually de Wolf was able to get himself into fourth, as Karssemakers found himself being urged on by Rubini. As the Frenchman focused on the KTM rider ahead of him, Haarup was able to seize his own opportunity to get by, catching Rubini off by surprise, as did Horgmo who shortly after passed him too.

Back with the leaders, Geerts kept things close to Vialle who was still the rider in the lead. In the final few laps the Belgian really stepped up his game as he applied the pressure onto his championship rival, though it was not enough to spook Vialle who ended up winning the race. Geerts was second, Längenfelder third, de Wolf finished fourth ahead of Haarup.

A 1-2 result of Geerts, compared to Vialle’s 5-1 gave Geerts the overall victory, with Vialle second on the box ahead of Rubini who celebrated his first ever podium in the world championship.

As it stands, Geerts leads the MX2 Championship with a 6-point advantage over Vialle. Längenfelder is third, five points ahead of de Wolf and Haarup who are tied on points in fourth and fifth.

Jago Geerts – P1

“Yeah it was a really good day for me. First race, I got a good start and I was feeling good. Didn’t make too many mistakes. And then the second heat, in the first 15 minutes I was struggling a bit with the track, but after that I found some good lines and in the end had a battle with Tom but I finished second. Really happy about today and looking forward to the next race in Sardegna.”

MXGP of MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 25 22 47 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 16 25 41 3 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 22 15 37 4 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 15 20 35 5 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 12 18 30 6 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 14 16 30 7 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 20 9 29 8 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 18 8 26 9 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 9 14 23 10 Karssemakers, Kay NED KTM 10 12 22 11 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 6 13 19 12 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 11 5 16 13 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 13 0 13 14 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 2 10 12 15 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 5 7 12 16 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 8 4 12 17 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA GAS 0 11 11 18 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR HON 3 6 9 19 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 7 2 9 20 Nilsson, Samuel ESP KTM 4 0 4 21 Rizzi, Joel GBR YAM 0 3 3 22 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE HUS 1 1 2

MX2 Standings