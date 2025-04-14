2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Five – MXGP of Trentino

Crossdromo “Il Ciclamino”

Crowds flocked to the Dolomites’ “Il Ciclamino” circuit for the 2025 MXGP of Trentino, marking round five of the Motocross World Championship. The event offered great racing on an unpredictable surface.

Tim Gajser took his record sixth GP victory at the circuit with a perfect 1-1 for Honda HRC, in front of a legion of his flag-waving supporters who responded accordingly.

Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre put up spirited resistance and took second overall in front of the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine of Glenn Coldenhoff.

The first MX2 race of the day saw a historic first GP Race win for the Triumph manufacturer, as Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s lone wolf Camden McLellan took a Fox Holeshot to chequered flag masterclass, earning the South African his first win at this level.

However, for the third straight year in MX2, the overall victory went to a rider who didn’t win either race, as Andrea Adamo survived last lap passes in each outing to keep Italian fans happy and claim his fourth career victory.

Championship leader Kay de Wolf kept the red plate with second overall ahead of race two winner Thibault Benistant.

Both the EMX250 and EMX125 classes delivered edge-of-your-seat action across the weekend, in EMX250, it was Francisco Garcia who shone the brightest combining a dominant win in the opening race followed by a measured and smart second race to take the overall victory.

It was a day of frustration for Kawasaki rider Jake Cannon, running a comfortable tenth for the first half of race one until he crashed off the side of the track; costing the Australian teenager nearly a minute before he rejoined the race to eventually finish 25th. Cannon pushed forward from a mid-pack start in the second bout and was eyeing up the top-ten until a mid-moto fall cost him several places; after recovering to thirteenth the Australian teenager had the heartbreak of bogging down in deep mud at the very last turn of the race when a rock jammed his drivechain.

Meanwhile, in EMX125, consistency was king as Mano Faure claimed the top step of the podium by a single point, fending off a hungry field that included Niccolo Mannini and Francesco Bellei. On Saturday morning, New Zealander Levi Townley broke his leg during Time Practice, ruling him out of the rest of the meet.

MXGP of Trentino Video Highlights

MXGP Race One

Romain Febvre got off to the best start when the flag dropped. Maxime Renaux gave chase before losing traction around the second corner and being passed on either side by Gajser and Glenn Coldenhoff.

By the end of the first full lap, Lucas Coenen moved up, passing Renaux and looked set on chasing down the leaders, but Febvre and Gajser set a blistering pace out in front, and Coldenhoff went with them.

Ruben Fernandez fought in the top ten for Honda HRC and had the two Ducati riders chasing, Jeremy Seewer passing the ‘retired’ Cairoli for seventh by the end of lap one.

Lap six saw Coenen make a move on Coldenhoff for third, and Renaux got past the Dutchman a lap later. They would hold those positions for the rest of the race.

Fernandez dropped his bike and handed Seewer sixth, which he would hold to the flag, the Spaniard having to fight back up to seventh with passes on Cairoli, Stauffer, and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Calvin Vlaanderen, who would finish eighth.

Jan Pancar took ninth, and Jeffrey Herlings looked to be in a better position with a fighting tenth, squeezing past Stauffer with three laps to go.

A patient Gajser had stalked Febvre at the front for 13 laps, before finally hounding the Frenchman into a mistake in the middle of the circuit, diving inside the Kawasaki man in the next corner.

Febvre was not done, and nearly crashed on a couple of occasions fighting back to the Honda’s rear wheel with the fastest lap of the whole race on the penultimate lap.

Febvre pushed too hard however, falling at the top of the hill, bringing a roar of ecstatic relief from the Slovenian fans near the finish line as their man cruised to victory.

Australia’s Mitch Evans finished the race in 26th.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Gajser Hon 34m50.568 2 R. Febvre Kaw +17.678 3 L. Coenen KTM +34.468 4 M. Renaux Yam +42.879 5 G. Coldenhoff Fan +44.042 6 J. Seewer Duc +45.141 7 R. Fernandez Hon +45.540 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam +1m04.347 9 J. Pancar KTM +1m10.324 10 J. Herlings KTM +1m12.767 11 M. Stauffer KTM +1m16.669 12 B. Watson Bet +1m17.022 13 A. Cairoli Duc +1m19.043 14 K. Horgmo Hon +1m21.723 15 J. Geerts Yam +1m28.228 16 A. Bonacorsi Fan +1m30.734 17 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1m32.569 18 A. Sterry KTM +1m33.940 19 T. Koch Bet +1m55.639 20 J. Gilbert Hon 1 Lap 21 N. Ludwig KTM 1 Lap 22 T. Kohut KTM 1 Lap 23 N. Lapucci Kaw 1 Lap 24 E. Alberio Gas 1 Lap 25 J. Adamson Hon 1 Lap 26 M. Evans Hon 1 Lap 27 M. Scheu Hus 1 Lap 28 C. Nickel Hus 1 Lap 29 F. Zonta KTM 1 Lap 30 V. Alonso Hon 1 Lap 31 V. Giarrizzo Yam 1 Lap 32 A. Lüning Hus DNF 33 I. Monticelli Kaw DNF 34 K. Brumann Hus DNF 35 E. Bidzans Hon DNF 36 V. Guillod Yam DNF 37 J. Teresak Hon DNF

MXGP Race Two Fernandez grabbed the early lead and Gajser charged around the outside at the following corner to make it a Honda HRC 1-2, before emerging as the leader by the end of lap one. Seewer was left to pick up his machine after a first corner crash that left the Swiss with more than just a torn race shirt. With the full gate of riders to work through, he’d only make his way back to 22nd, three places behind Cairoli, who hadn’t started much better. Febvre took his time to work through the pack, and it wasn’t until lap five that he moved past Renaux for fifth, then chasing down Lucas Coenen. Coenen drove forward to pass Coldenhoff for third, but came up against the bullish Fernandez, who defied the Belgian’s attempts to get past. In similar fashion, Coldenhoff was keeping Febvre at bay, and for four thrilling laps the quartet circulated together. The cycle was only broken by Coenen, whose front wheel washed out on a slick section, holding up “The Hoff” long enough to allow Febvre past into third. It took the Frenchman a further lap to dispose of Fernandez, by which time Gajser was over 11 seconds up the track. That saw Gajser take a six-second win from Febvre, while Coldenhoff rounded out the race two podium in third, well clear of Fernandez. Kevin Horgmo had started the weekend sixth in the series, was again on the pace, and inherited fifth with Coenen’s crash, pushing the Belgian back to sixth in the race. Renaux could get no higher than seventh, Pancar eighth, Bonacorsi fighting through a few riders to get to ninth, and Jago Geerts taking tenth with a last lap pass on Herlings. The Round overall saw Gajser on a perfect 50-points, to Febvre’s 44, with Coldenhoff rounding out the podium on 36 points, just clear of Coenen on 35. Fenandez rounded out the top five, but was tied on points with sixth placed Renaux – both on 32. Gajser now leads on 274-points to Febvres 235, Coldenhoff third on 196-points. Aussie Mitch Evans holds a solitary point. Tim Gajser – P1 “Very happy with how the weekend went. It wasn’t easy, and I wasn’t so good yesterday but today we made some changes and it really worked out. I need to thank all the team for the work they did to help me and it’s great to get both the wins today. I’d also like to thank all the fans who come to support me and make this into a ‘home’ GP for me. It is so nice to see so many in front of me when I stand on the podium and I am thankful for each of them. Now, onwards to Switzerland to try and keep this momentum going!” Romain Febvre – P2 “The last two weeks has been all about Tim and me, and one of us has to win; last week it was me, this week it was him. In the first moto I took the holeshot, which always makes life easier. It was close between us but I was feeling confident even if the gap was quite small. We had two yellow flags for fallen lappers and maybe I slowed down too much which let Tim get closer and then I left the door wide open; I really don’t know why I went outside in that turn where he passed me because I had gone inside the lap before. I was the fastest so I thought I could manage to come back at him and I tried everything, making the fastest laps, but I crashed when I lost the front end in a soft rut. My second start was also good but Fernandez came from the inside and pushed me wide; there was chaos in the first few turns and I was tenth or something. I knew I needed to pass quickly as I could see Tim was in front but it’s difficult to pass here and it took me too long to get to second; by then the gap was too big to first. I will take the second but I need to win more often to close the points gap.” Glenn Coldenhoff – P3 “Not bad for a 34-year-old, I think! I struggled a bit all weekend and was off the pace but starts are everything. I got my second holeshot of the year and that made a big difference. I was freer, could follow Tim for a while, and just felt much better. It’s my third podium in five rounds—that’s crazy. Big thanks to the team, they’ve been amazing. Hopefully we can keep this going.” Ruben Fernandez – P4 “Overall I have to happy with how this weekend went, to get a fourth place in race two and to get fifth overall. I felt like my pace was good all weekend and it was nice to run first and second with Tim for a long period of that second race. There were a few moments over the weekend that I wish I could change but that happens sometimes in motocross. The positives definitely outweighed those moments though and I’m excited to keep building for Switzerland next weekend.” Lucas Coenen – P6 “I didn’t feel so good on Saturday and the incident with the gate in the Heat race meant I had to ride from last to 11th. I knew I needed good starts today but couldn’t turn to the inside as much as I wanted. 3rd was good in the first moto though and then I was chasing for 2nd in the next race and thought I saw my opportunity. I made a small mistake and had to pick up for 6th. I’m mad…but we’ll get over it.” Maxime Renaux – P7 “A difficult day. Racing with my injuries is not easy but I still give it 100% like always. I gave my best today but for sure it’s not where I want to be, so the focus is to continue with my recovery and then I can get back to where I should be.” Jeffrey Herlings – P9 “10-11 and 9: not too bad for an old man who has only been on the bike a couple of weeks. We’ll keep working and trying to build from here. We’ll wait and see what we can do in Switzerland now. I just want to give my best every weekend Calvin Vlaanderen – P12 “Not where I wanted to be today. I felt good yesterday, but today I couldn’t get into a good rhythm. I really wanted a strong second race after finishing eighth in the first one, but I had two big crashes, and thankfully I’m okay. Now it’s time to regroup and head to Switzerland.” Jago Geerts – P14 “I’m really happy with how I rode today, although the results don’t show it. In the first race, I started around 20th, got up to 12th, but then crashed on the second-to-last lap. I then crashed in the first turn of Race Two, but came all the way back to 10th, so that was really good, and I felt great on the bike the whole time. My speed is there, I just need to be getting better starts, and then I’ll be back where I should be finishing in the races.”

Jeremy Seewer – P15

“Not the way I wanted to end what was actually a very positive weekend. Like I said last week in Riola, we made a lot of progress in the second moto, and we brought that momentum here. Finishing P3 in the qualifying race was a big step forward. The first moto went really well. I put in some strong laps, felt better and better as the race went on, and was able to keep the front guys in sight. The second moto was a shame. I had a great start, running third into the first corner, but then someone’s roost hit my front wheel, and I lost it – nothing I could do. I ended up riding the entire moto without a front brake, trying to salvage some points, but it just wasn’t possible. Overall, it was a very positive weekend, and we can continue building speed and confidence from here.”

Antonio Cairoli – P16

“The weekend started off positively, and I was feeling good. The start was really important here, and unfortunately on Saturday, while fighting for sixth place, I came up short on the triple and broke the rear wheel. That was a shame because starting from the last gate on this track is really tough. In the first moto, we still managed a great start – this bike is fantastic off the line – and I was in the top 10 into the first corner. Then, a slide caused by arm pump made me lose some ground, and I finished 13th, which is a good result considering how long it’s been since I last lined up at the gate. In race two, I got another strong start, but I was closed off at the first corner and found myself at the back. I managed to recover a few positions, but fatigue set in, and I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. Scoring points and collecting data was our main goal, and I’m happy I had the chance to do that. A big thank you to all the fans who came out to support us – it’s been years since we’ve seen so many people here.”

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Gajser Hon 34m52.569 2 R. Febvre Kaw +5.958 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan +8.216 4 R. Fernandez Hon +17.086 5 K. Horgmo Hon +21.747 6 L. Coenen KTM +38.862 7 M. Renaux Yam +43.142 8 J. Pancar KTM +44.644 9 A. Bonacorsi Fan +47.053 10 J. Geerts Yam +48.613 11 J. Herlings KTM +51.099 12 B. Watson Bet +53.148 13 M. Stauffer KTM +1m03.025 14 T. Koch Bet +1m07.000 15 I. Monticelli Kaw +1m10.258 16 C. Vlaanderen Yam +1m12.426 17 K. Brumann Hus +1m17.269 18 A. Sterry KTM +1m25.506 19 A. Cairoli Duc +1m31.120 20 M. Evans Hon +1m33.408 21 N. Lapucci Kaw +1m35.817 22 J. Seewer Duc +1m42.338 23 J. Teresak Hon +1m49.990 24 F. Zonta KTM +1m55.080 25 E. Bidzans Hon 1 Lap 26 V. Alonso Hon 1 Lap 27 C. Nickel Hus 1 Lap 28 E. Alberio Gas 1 Lap 29 T. Kohut KTM 1 Lap 30 M. Scheu Hus 1 Lap 31 A. Lüning Hus 2 Laps 32 J. Gilbert Hon 4 Laps 33 N. Ludwig KTM DNF 34 V. Giarrizzo Yam DNF 35 J. Adamson Hon DNF 36 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM DN

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 25 25 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 22 22 44 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 16 20 36 4 L. Coenen KTM 20 15 35 5 R. Fernandez Hon 14 18 32 6 M. Renaux Yam 18 14 32 7 J. Pancar KTM 12 13 25 8 K. Horgmo Hon 7 16 23 9 J. Herlings KTM 11 10 21 10 B. Watson Bet 9 9 18 11 M. Stauffer KTM 10 8 18 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 13 5 18 13 A. Bonacorsi Fan 5 12 17 14 J. Geerts Yam 6 11 17 15 J. Seewer Duc 15 0 15 16 A. Cairoli Duc 8 2 10 17 T. Koch Bet 2 7 9 18 I. Monticelli Kaw 0 6 6 19 A. Sterry KTM 3 3 6 20 K. Brumann Hus 0 4 4 21 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 4 0 4 22 M. Evans Hon 0 1 1 23 J. Gilbert Hon 1 0 1 24 N. Lapucci Kaw 0 0 0 25 J. Teresak Hon 0 0 0 26 F. Zonta KTM 0 0 0 27 E. Bidzans Hon 0 0 0 28 V. Alonso Hon 0 0 0 29 C. Nickel Hus 0 0 0 30 E. Alberio Gas 0 0 0 31 T. Kohut KTM 0 0 0 32 M. Scheu Hus 0 0 0 33 A. Lüning Hus 0 0 0 34 N. Ludwig KTM 0 0 0 35 V. Giarrizzo Yam 0 0 0 36 J. Adamson Hon 0 0 0 37 V. Guillod Yam 0 0 0 38 B. Van doninck Hon 0 0 0 39 I. Gifting Yam 0 0 0 40 C. Toendel Hon 0 0 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 274 2 R. Febvre Kaw 235 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 196 4 L. Coenen KTM 176 5 M. Renaux Yam 164 6 R. Fernandez Hon 148 7 K. Horgmo Hon 137 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan 122 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam 102 10 J. Seewer Duc 99 11 P. Jonass Kaw 86 12 B. Watson Bet 85 13 M. Guadagnini Duc 84 14 I. Gifting Yam 78 15 J. Pancar KTM 71 16 J. Geerts Yam 68 17 B. Bogers Fan 61 18 V. Guillod Yam 59 19 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 40 20 J. Herlings KTM 36 21 A. Sterry KTM 29 22 K. Brumann Hus 25 23 T. Koch Bet 24 24 M. Stauffer KTM 18 25 M. Spies KTM 13 26 N. Ludwig KTM 11 27 A. Cairoli Duc 10 28 J. Gilbert Hon 9 29 C. Toendel Hon 7 30 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 31 F. Aparecido dos Santos Yam 5 32 A. Forato Hon 2 33 R. Pape Yam 2 34 M. Evans Hon 1 35 M. Scheu Hus 1 36 C. Nickel Hus 1

MX2 Race One

Qualifying Race winner Liam Everts carried the feel-good factor into a damp morning warm up session with the fastest time, ahead of Rick Elzinga and De Wolf.

Then it was Triumph’s McLellan who shot out of the centre of the start gate to earn his first career Fox Holeshot Award, and began to streak away from fast-starting Valerio Lata.

Adamo and Everts gave chase in third and fourth, while De Wolf had to initally battle from outside the top ten. After five minutes he worked past David Braceras for fifth, while teammates Sacha Coenen and Simon Laengenfelder were battling from further back.

To the roar of the home crowd, who maybe sensed that a home win was more likely to come from the former World Champion, Adamo squeezed past Lata on lap nine, with Everts and De Wolf following suit quickly.

Lata was able to hold onto fifth to the flag, ahead of the Cas Valk, Laengenfelder able to make a pass on Elzinga for seventh three laps from the end, hurting his Championship challenge at a track where he was expected to do well.

Coenen took ninth ahead of disappointed Ferruccio Zanchi, Benistant suffering a late crash and only salvaging 12th.

As has often been the case in MX2, the top positions changed hands in the later laps, De Wolf passing his teammate for third on lap 12, then setting after Adamo with intent, the home rider struggling with lapped riders. Finally, the reigning Champion took advantage of his predecessor’s confusion and charged around the outside of a tight left-hander.

There was no catching McLellan however, as he controlled nerves to claim his first career race win by just over three seconds, the first for the British manufacturer Triumph since its entry into MX2.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Mc Lellan Tri 35m08.624 2 K. de Wolf Hus +3.027 3 A. Adamo KTM +4.610 4 L. Everts Hus +11.910 5 V. Lata Hon +36.882 6 C. Valk KTM +39.842 7 S. Längenfelder KTM +42.869 8 R. Elzinga Yam +51.174 9 S. Coenen KTM +53.425 10 F. Zanchi Hon +57.018 11 D. Braceras Hon +57.453 12 T. Benistant Yam +1m08.080 13 Q. Prugnieres KTM +1m33.829 14 J. Mikula TM +2m03.832 15 O. Oliver KTM 1 Lap 16 M. Smith KTM 1 Lap 17 S. Nilsson Tri 1 Lap 18 M. Grau KTM 1 Lap 19 J. Walvoort KTM 1 Lap 20 F. Olsson KTM 1 Lap 21 S. Soulimani TM 1 Lap 22 K. Reisulis Yam 1 Lap 23 P. Rathousky KTM 1 Lap 24 O. Brix KTM 2 Laps 25 D. Zampino KTM 2 Laps 26 L. Van Drunen Yam 2 Laps 27 R. Bicalho KTM 2 Laps 28 C. Wohnhas Hus 2 Laps 29 N. Vennekens KTM 2 Laps 30 L. Albers KTM 3 Laps

MX2 Race Two Coenen dived across the Fox Holeshot Award line for his third black plate of the year, just ahead of Laengenfelder and Adamo in a factory KTM 1-2-3. Benistant was next, but there was disaster for Everts, just a few places behind, as he clipped his teammate’s rear wheel and fell on the exit of turn two, causing enough damage to end his race. Laengenfelder dropped back to fourth as Adamo and Benistant got past him on the opening lap, McLellan passing Oriol Oliver to run in fifth, keeping his chances of overall victory alive. As has happened so often this season, Coenen crashed out of the lead, this time right in front of the local fans who roared as Adamo took the top spot. The young Belgian restarted in eighth behind Valk, who climbed to fifth by lap five at a circuit he looked good on all weekend. Oliver claimed sixth in race two after only managing 15th in the opener. A move up the field for Valk was partly down to a big crash for McLellan, smashing any chance of the overall win for both him and Triumph. He looked to be struggling to restart, but eventually got back on and would see out the race in 16th, putting him sixth overall behind Valk. Lata was unable to advance beyond 14th this time, leaving him tenth overall, just a point behind his teammate Zanchi. Elzinga took eighth overall behind Coenen. De Wolf tried time and time again to get past Laengenfelder, but the German held strong to the close to at least keep De Wolf’s points lead down to 12. The crowd’s eyes were all on Adamo out front, however, as Benistant was at his flowing, flying best, and beginning to catch the Italian hero. Once again, Adamo’s frustration at lapped riders, on a difficult track to pass on, got the better of him, and the Frenchman struck at the end of Pit Lane, cementing the move by clearing the uphill triple jump while Adamo could not. It was Thibault’s first GP race win since his home Grand Prix in May 2023, and knocked Laengenfelder off the podium in the process. De Wolf’s second place overall increased his Championship lead as Laengenfelder and Adamo both moved past Everts, who is now 28 behind his teammate in fourth. Benistant moved past Coenen into fifth in the series. Adamo’s fourth career GP win was a welcome one for his fans, and leaves him just 18 points down on the leader. Andrea Adamo – P1 “Amazing! A solid day but again, we had issues with the lappers. It was a bummer not to win the second moto and after putting in a solid gap when I was in the lead. Anyway…I’m super-happy to win the GP that’s the most important thing and to give the fans what they deserved for their support. I hope we can keep this momentum now. We are doing good.” Kay de Wolf – P2 “I felt strong all weekend and showed great speed in both motos. The starts weren’t ideal, so I had to fight through the pack each time, but I stayed calm, made good passes, and kept things consistent. I’m happy to take second overall and, most importantly, extend my lead in the championship. I’ve still got the red plate and I’m already looking forward to keeping that momentum going in Switzerland.” Thibault Benistant – P3 “A strange day for me with a bad first race, but then a win in the second one. Who can believe that a 12-1 would be enough for a place on the podium, but I can’t complain, and I’ll take it. Moving forward I need to work on being better in the first races of the day as I don’t ride my best, so I need to figure this out really soon. Thanks to the team for their hard work as always.” Simon Laengenfelder – P4 “I finished 3rd on Saturday but the track was really difficult, lots of square edges but also soft patches. It wasn’t easy. Then unfortunately in the first race I didn’t have a great start and struggled to pass. I could only get back to 7th. In the second race I started in 3rd and finished in 3rd! Just missed the podium. We are there…we just need consistent starts.”

Camden McLellan – P6

“It’s been a very positive weekend for me here in Italy as I picked up my first-ever race win! From the get-go on Saturday, I felt good, and my bike was working perfectly. My starts were also good all weekend and to holeshot and then win race one was amazing. The second race was going good until I hit neutral before a jump and crashed – that ruled out any chance of getting on the overall podium. I want to thank the team for what they do and helping me to get this win, and now the focus is on Switzerland next weekend.”

Sacha Coenen – P7

“I didn’t have a great feeling in practice on the track but it was getting better and better as the GP went on. I had a really bad start in the first moto! But I made a lot of passes as fast as I could. I got up to 8th but then made a mistake near the end and had to take 9th. A holeshot in the second moto, and that was almost the biggest part of the job. I led for five laps and had a seven second lead but I got kicked-off from a bump and didn’t have the strength to hold the front-end. So, not the weekend we were expecting…but we did our best and we should have been on the podium. We’ll work to be 100% for Switzerland.”

Rick Elzinga – P8

“I felt good today. The rain overnight changed the track a lot and it played into my favour. My speed was good and I was second in Warm-up, so that was a good start to the day. I didn’t get the best of starts in Race One, somewhere around 20th, but came through to eighth, so that was quite good despite my start. Then in the second one that was the best ride of the season so far. I fell in turn one then came through for ninth. My riding and speed were good, and I was able to make a lot of passes, so it was an enjoyable moto being able to charge forward for the whole race.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P9

“Coming into today, I knew it would be tough because of the gate-pick. This isn’t an easy track to pass on, and with last gate-pick I knew I had to do the best I could early-on in the race to get as far forward as possible. I managed to get just outside the top 10 in the first few laps and then gradually worked my way forward. 10-8 isn’t what I’m after but in these circumstances, it wasn’t too bad. Next weekend, I want to be challenging much nearer the front though.”

Valerio Lata – P10

“I felt really good this weekend and I think I showed that in some of my riding. To be in second place for a lot of laps in moto one was a big confidence boost for me, and confirms that I do have the pace of the top riders. Now I need to keep going for the whole race and keep focusing on what I’m doing. Race two didn’t go as well, and there were a couple of moments I wish I could change, but I’m moving in the right direction and excited for Switzerland.”

Liam Everts – P13

“It’s frustrating to end the weekend like that, especially after such a strong qualifying and a solid first moto. I felt good on the bike and was confident going into the second moto, but unfortunately, after the crash on the first lap, the throttle cable was damaged and I couldn’t continue. It’s tough to take, but that’s racing sometimes. I’m staying focused – there’s a long season ahead and I’ll come back fighting in Switzerland.”

Karlis Reisulis – P17

“Today was interesting to say the least. My speed is good and I felt great on the bike but I just had a little bit of bad luck, I guess. I had to pull into the pits to change the rear wheel in the first race then in the second one I didn’t get a good start, then someone came across me and I fell. All the pieces of the puzzle are there, I just need to put them all together on the day now.”

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Benistant Yam 34m47.031 2 A. Adamo KTM +1.822 3 S. Längenfelder KTM +3.514 4 K. de Wolf Hus +4.468 5 C. Valk KTM +32.127 6 O. Oliver KTM +36.412 7 S. Coenen KTM +45.012 8 F. Zanchi Hon +51.405 9 R. Elzinga Yam +52.984 10 K. Reisulis Yam +55.422 11 D. Braceras Hon +1m12.872 12 M. Grau KTM +1m19.513 13 Q. Prugnieres KTM +1m23.940 14 V. Lata Hon +1m25.076 15 J. Mikula TM +1m47.183 16 C. Mc Lellan Tri +1m48.513 17 M. Smith KTM +1m54.321 18 S. Nilsson Tri 1 Lap 19 S. Soulimani TM 1 Lap 20 F. Olsson KTM 1 Lap 21 J. Walvoort KTM 1 Lap 22 P. Rathousky KTM 1 Lap 23 D. Zampino KTM 1 Lap 24 N. Vennekens KTM 1 Lap 25 O. Brix KTM 1 Lap 26 R. Bicalho KTM 1 Lap 27 L. Van Drunen Yam 2 Laps 28 L. Albers KTM 2 Laps 29 C. Wohnhas Hus DNF 30 L. Everts Hus DNF

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 20 22 42 2 K. de Wolf Hus 22 18 40 3 T. Benistant Yam 9 25 34 4 S. Längenfelder KTM 14 20 34 5 C. Valk KTM 15 16 31 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 25 5 30 7 S. Coenen KTM 12 14 26 8 R. Elzinga Yam 13 12 25 9 F. Zanchi Hon 11 13 24 10 V. Lata Hon 16 7 23 11 O. Oliver KTM 6 15 21 12 D. Braceras Hon 10 10 20 13 L. Everts Hus 18 0 18 14 Q. Prugnieres KTM 8 8 16 15 J. Mikula TM 7 6 13 16 M. Grau KTM 3 9 12 17 K. Reisulis Yam 0 11 11 18 M. Smith KTM 5 4 9 19 S. Nilsson Tri 4 3 7 20 S. Soulimani TM 0 2 2 21 F. Olsson KTM 1 1 2 22 J. Walvoort KTM 2 0 2 23 P. Rathousky KTM 0 0 0 24 D. Zampino KTM 0 0 0 25 N. Vennekens KTM 0 0 0 26 O. Brix KTM 0 0 0 27 R. Bicalho KTM 0 0 0 28 L. Van Drunen Yam 0 0 0 29 L. Albers KTM 0 0 0 30 C. Wohnhas Hus 0 0 0 31 E. De Baere Hus 0 0 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 231 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 219 3 A. Adamo KTM 213 4 L. Everts Hus 203 5 T. Benistant Yam 171 6 S. Coenen KTM 169 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 155 8 C. Valk KTM 151 9 F. Zanchi Hon 121 10 V. Lata Hon 111 11 R. Elzinga Yam 98 12 Q. Prugnieres KTM 95 13 K. Reisulis Yam 95 14 D. Braceras Hon 83 15 O. Oliver KTM 75 16 J. Mikula TM 64 17 M. Valin Kaw 46 18 G. Farres Tri 46 19 M. Smith KTM 30 20 N. Vennekens KTM 18 21 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 22 M. Grau KTM 12 23 S. Smulders Tri 10 24 S. Soulimani TM 9 25 S. Nilsson Tri 9 26 J. Walvoort KTM 7 27 M. Rossi KTM 6 28 M. Gwerder KTM 4 29 M. Silva Yam 4 30 B. Pergel KTM 3 31 J. Pietre Yam 2 32 B. Pascual Hon 2 33 F. Olsson KTM 2 34 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250 Race One

The opening race was chaos from the very first corner. A pile-up involving key contenders—Bobby Bruce and red plate holder Janis Martins Reisulis—shuffled the order dramatically. Lyonel Reichl briefly took command of the race, but a slide-out on the freshly watered surface handed the lead to Triumph-mounted Billy Askew.

As Askew tried to stretch his advantage, Bradley Mesters and Alexis Fueri stayed close behind, both showing early weekend form. But it was Garcia who emerged as the standout. Picking his lines with precision, he charged to the front by Lap 5 and never looked back, eventually crossing the finish line over six seconds clear of the field—clocking the fastest lap of the moto in the process.

Behind him, Fueri managed his race to secure third, while Adria Monne and Nicolai Skovbjerg delivered solid rides to round out the top five.

It was a day of mixed emotions elsewhere. Simone Mancini was unable to finish after mechanical issues cut his race short, while Reisulis, after his first-turn fall, mounted a sensational recovery to finish second—only for his fortunes to plummet again on Sunday.

Liam Owens was the top Aussie in Race One, finishing 15th, with Jake Cannon returning from injury to finish in 25th and suffering a mid-race crash while running tenth.

EMX250 Race Two

The rain returned just in time for Race 2, turning the already technical Trentino track into a slippery challenge. Mancini, determined to bounce back, nailed the start and executed a flawless ride to take his first EMX250 race victory—an emphatic response after his Saturday disappointment.

Behind him, Fueri once again showed consistency and aggression, pushing hard to take another second-place finish and cement his reputation as one of the fastest riders of the weekend.

A standout performance came from Gyan Doensen, who battled his way into third and claimed a career-best result. The action was no less intense in the midfield, with Mesters, Salvador Perez, and Skovbjerg all in the mix for top-ten finishes.

Garcia, meanwhile, didn’t repeat his Race 1 heroics, but a smart ride to seventh, despite not leading at any point, was enough to lock down the overall victory.

The unpredictable nature of the weekend left its mark on the leaderboard. Reisulis, despite being one of the title favourites, saw his championship lead eroded after failing to finish the second race, leaving Pietramurata with a disappointing result after such a heroic opening race.

Manuel Carreras, who failed to score in Race 1, bounced back with a strong 13th in the second heat, salvaging valuable points. Meanwhile, Maximilian Ernecker, after a strong ninth in the opener, couldn’t back it up on Sunday and faded from contention.

Owens backed up his race one 15th with another 15th in race two, but Jake Cannon dropped to 33rd after a fall, followed by a rock stuck in his chain while running 13th.

And although Mancini claimed an impressive Race 2 win, his lack of points from the first race cost him dearly in the overall classification. Despite being one of the fastest riders all weekend, he could only manage sixth overall—an agonizing reminder of how quickly fortunes can swing in motocross.

Ultimately, it was Garcia’s consistency that proved decisive. While others dazzled in flashes or faltered under pressure, the Spaniard’s 1–7 finish earned him 39 points and the overall win.

Fueri’s solid weekend left him just one point shy overall to go second, while Monne’s 6–6 scorecard handed him third overall and his first podium.

Owens finished the weekend in 17th overall, collecting 12-points, and now sits 25th in the standings on 15-points in total.

Jake Cannon sits 19th on 34-points, despite not scoring any points for the round.

Francisco Garcia

“I’m really happy with this result—it’s my first EMX250 race win, my first podium, and now my first overall victory. I’ve been close before but to finally take the win means a lot. The second race was tough with the mud, and I made a few mistakes, but I gave everything I had. Huge thanks to my team, my sponsors, my family, and all my friends both here and back in Spain who support me. This one is for them.”

EMX250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Diff. First 1 Garcia, Francisco ESP KAW 30:37.105 2 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT YAM 0:08.533 3 Askew, William GBR TRIU 0:11.415 4 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN YAM 0:14.131 5 Fueri, Alexis FRA KTM 0:14.910 6 Monne, Adria ESP GAS 0:15.916 7 Zanocz, Noel HUN HON 0:16.649 8 Leok, Sebastian EST HUSQ 0:21.486 9 Greutmann, Nico SUI HUSQ 0:27.387 10 Mesters, Bradley NED KTM 0:35.645 11 Reichl, Lyonel LIE HUSQ 0:38.831 12 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT KTM 0:40.019 13 Frisk, August SWE KTM 0:51.950 14 Kees, Valentin GER KTM 0:58.748 15 Owens, Liam AUS HUSQ 1:00.188 16 Perez, Salvador ESP GAS 1:07.115 17 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 1:10.790 18 Maschio, Paolo FRA HON 1:12.169 19 Rudolph, Leon GER KTM 1:12.332 20 Osterhagen, Hakon NOR FAN 1:13.244 21 Bruce, Bobby GBR KAW 1:24.425 22 Carreras, Manuel ESP Honda 1:27.909 23 Miro, Bruno ESP HUSQ 1:31.448 24 Rakow, Eric GER KTM 1:33.306 25 Cannon, Jake AUS KAW 1:34.439 26 Colmer, Ollie GBR KTM 1:44.726 27 Aglietti, Lorenzo ITA HUSQ 1:51.265 28 Rainio, Sampo FIN Beta 1:57.981 29 Bove, Vincenzo ITA GAS 1 lap 30 Gaspari, Alessandro ITA HON 1 lap 31 Nardo, Mattia ITA GAS 1 lap 32 Seel, Harry BEL KTM 2 laps 33 Forsgren, Hugo SWE HON 2 laps 34 Ruffini, Luca ITA HUSQ 3 laps 35 Scollo, Maurizio ITA HUSQ 6 laps 36 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 8 laps 37 Mancini, Simone ITA FAN 10 laps 38 Brunet, Tom FRA YAM 13 laps 39 Fredsoe, Mads DEN HUSQ 15 laps 40 Rispoli, Brando ITA KTM 15 laps

EMX250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Diff. First 1 Mancini, Simone ITA Fantic 29:32.961 2 Fueri, Alexis FRA KTM 0:03.047 3 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 0:04.086 4 Perez, Salvador ESP GAS 0:04.689 5 Reichl, Lyonel LIE HUSQ 0:04.810 6 Monne, Adria ESP GAS 0:06.271 7 Garcia, Francisco ESP KAW 0:10.012 8 Carreras, Manuel ESP HON 0:26.628 9 Mesters, Bradley NED KTM 0:27.521 10 Frisk, August SWE KTM 0:28.559 11 Greutmann, Nico SUI HUSQ 0:29.030 12 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN YAM 0:31.221 13 Osterhagen, Hakon NOR Fantic 0:33.023 14 Colmer, Ollie GBR KTM 0:37.603 15 Owens, Liam AUS HUSQ 0:38.323 16 Askew, William GBR TRIU 0:39.540 17 Kees, Valentin GER KTM 0:46.499 18 Rudolph, Leon GER KTM 0:51.418 19 Zanocz, Noel HUN HON 0:53.132 20 Rispoli, Brando ITA KTM 0:54.908 21 Ruffini, Luca ITA HUSQ 0:56.250 22 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT KTM 0:57.349 23 Forsgren, Hugo SWE HON 1:04.154 24 Rakow, Eric GER KTM 1:13.699 25 Leok, Sebastian EST HUSQ 1:19.499 26 Gaspari, Alessandro ITA HON 1:23.182 27 Aglietti, Lorenzo ITA HUSQ 1:33.589 28 Brunet, Tom FRA YAM 1:36.392 29 Miro, Bruno ESP HUSQ 1:36.697 30 Scollo, Maurizio ITA HUSQ 1:42.738 31 Bove, Vincenzo ITA GAS 1:49.954 32 Barker, James GBR KTM 2:05.671 33 Cannon, Jake AUS KAW 1 lap 34 Nardo, Mattia ITA GAS 1 lap 35 Seel, Harry BEL KTM 1 lap 36 Maschio, Paolo FRA HON 6 laps 37 Rainio, Sampo FIN BETA 7 laps 38 Bruce, Bobby GBR KAW 11 laps 39 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT YAM 13 laps

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Garcia, Francisco 25 14 39 2 Fueri, Alexis 16 22 38 3 Monne, Adria 15 15 30 4 Skovbjerg, Nicolai 18 9 27 5 Reichl, Lyonel 10 16 26 6 Mancini, Simone 0 25 25 7 Askew, William 20 5 25 8 Doensen, Gyan 4 20 24 9 Perez, Salvador 5 18 23 10 Mesters, Bradley 11 12 23 11 Greutmann, Nico 12 10 22 12 Reisulis, Janis Martins 22 0 22 13 Frisk, August 8 11 19 14 Zanocz, Noel 14 2 16 15 Carreras, Manuel 0 13 13 16 Leok, Sebastian 13 0 13 17 Owens, Liam 6 6 12 18 Kees, Valentin 7 4 11 19 Osterhagen, Hakon 1 8 9 20 Ernecker, Maximilian 9 0 9 21 Colmer, Ollie 0 7 7 22 Rudolph, Leon 2 3 5 23 Maschio, Paolo 3 0 3 24 Rispoli, Brando 0 1 1

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Reisulis, J. 106 2 Zanocz, Noel 90 3 Petit, Adrien 85 4 Garcia, F. 82 5 Skovbjerg, N. 77 6 Reichl, Lyonel 76 7 Doensen, Gyan 61 8 Mesters, B. 57 9 Frisk, August 54 10 Fredsoe, Mads 51 11 Mancini, S. 47 12 Perez, S. 46 13 Askew, William 45 14 Monne, Adria 41 15 Fueri, Alexis 38 16 Van Erp, Ivano 38 17 Greutmann, N. 37 18 Rispoli, B. 35 19 Cannon, Jake 34 20 Kees, Valentin 30 21 Werner, M. 25 22 Ernecker, M. 22 23 Colmer, Ollie 22 24 Leok, S. 19 25 Owens, Liam 19 26 Rudolph, Leon 15 27 Carreras, M. 13 28 Osterhagen, H. 13 29 Bruce, Bobby 12 30 Maschio, Paolo 12 31 Ruffini, Luca 9 32 Prat, Carlos 7 33 Brunet, Tom 5 34 Gundersen, P. 3

EMX125 Race One

The EMX125 served up a double helping of eventful race, comebacks, and raw determination in Pietramurata for the MXGP of Trentino. In a weekend defined by charges through the field, it was Mano Faure who emerged as the overall winner with a consistent 2-4 finish, totalling 40 points and snatching the round win by just a single point over Niccolo Mannini​.

The opening race looked poised to be a tactical showdown until it devolved into chaos near the end. Cole McCullough got his timing perfect in the late stages to secure a stunning maiden EMX125 victory. The Irish rider was running a strong third when Francesco Bellei and Riccardo Pini collided while battling for the lead.

Early on, Nicolò Alvisi had taken the holeshot but crashed shortly after, dropping him down the pack. Meanwhile, Faure, after a terrible start, powered from 32nd to 17th on the opening lap alone, showing remarkable pace on the technical hard-pack circuit. Mannini initially controlled the front, building an 8-second lead by Lap 5, but Bellei steadily reeled him in with calculated aggression.

As Bellei made his move past Mannini for the lead, Pini also closed in. But it all unraveled with a few laps to go, when the two Italians collided in a dramatic moment that opened the door for McCullough.

Faure, capitalising on the chaos, slotted into second, while Áron Katona pulled off a spectacular recovery from outside the top 25 to third, earning the fastest lap of the race in the process.

EMX125 Race Two

With the skies drizzling, conditions became trickier for Sunday’s second and deciding race. Niccolo Mannini took full advantage, grabbing the holeshot and leading from the front. Ryan Oppliger slotted into second early, with Faure again wasting no time in attacking—eventually passing for second by Lap 2.

Bellei once again showed blistering speed, cutting through to third by Lap 6, with Pini and Filippo Mantovani rounding out the top five. Meanwhile, Katona, buried down in 18th after a rough start, clawed his way forward lap after lap, eventually finishing sixth and maintaining his red plate position overall.

Trouble struck for Race 1 winner McCullough, whose mechanical issue left him out of contention. The real heartbreak came for Faure. While battling Mannini at the front, he crashed on Lap 9 and lost his rhythm.

Bellei capitalised, moving into second and began to close in on Mannini. Faure fell again on Lap 11, tumbling to fourth—but his earlier performance ensured he still had a mathematical chance at the round victory.

As the final laps ticked away, Bellei closed within 1.5 seconds of Mannini, but the TM Moto rider held his nerve to cross the line for his first-ever EMX125 race win.

Despite not winning either race, Faure’s combined results earned him the top step of the podium with 40 points, just ahead of Mannini (39) and Bellei (38)​.

Mano Faure – P1

“I’m really happy to take the overall win again—it wasn’t easy! Yesterday I crashed at the start but still managed second, and today’s race was really tough with some small mistakes, but I kept pushing. In the end, it paid off. Huge thanks to my team, my coach, and of course my mechanic—they’ve all been incredible. I’m proud to be back on the top step!”

EMX125 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. McCullough Fan 29m20.950 2 M. Faure Yam +3.447 3 Á. Katona KTM +8.468 4 R. Pini TM +10.651 5 F. Bellei Fan +11.833 6 N. Alvisi KTM +13.643 7 N. Mannini TM +14.432 8 R. Oppliger KTM +23.243 9 J. Kubulins Yam +27.365 10 G. Utech TM +33.534 11 V. Marek KTM +35.753 12 S. Goyer Yam +36.874 13 F. Mantovani KTM +37.509 14 B. Thorius Yam +44.660 15 I. Ampoorter Gas +45.383 16 M. Ernecker KTM +46.968 17 H. Statt Yam +48.275 18 A. Roberti Fan +49.569 19 D. Heitink Yam +53.486 20 J. Bervoets Yam +59.844 21 C. Paine Diaz Hus +1m03.036 22 D. Cracco KTM +1m11.351 23 V. Toshev Fan +1m12.189 24 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +1m20.714 25 S. Maymann Yam +1m21.822 26 D. Zaremba Yam +1m22.271 27 M. Cervenka KTM +1m23.043 28 S. Tapia Gas +1m26.657 29 E. Riganti Hus +1m29.876 30 G. Cardoso Hus +1m31.348 31 D. Stock Yam +1m31.571 32 L. Calandra Hus +1m33.052 33 L. Diss-Fenard KTM +1m34.550 34 P. Lara Gas +1m41.513 35 J. Salvador KTM +1m43.985 36 K. Ferez Yam +1m51.736 37 M. Meyer Yam 1 Lap 38 D. Kadlecek Hus 1 Lap 39 A. Uccellini Hus DNF 40 D. Gregoire KTM DNF

EMX125 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Mannini TM 29m38.147 2 F. Bellei Fan +3.093 3 F. Mantovani KTM +6.280 4 M. Faure Yam +18.038 5 N. Alvisi KTM +27.458 6 Á. Katona KTM +28.263 7 R. Pini TM +45.566 8 D. Heitink Yam +48.721 9 V. Marek KTM +54.819 10 J. Kubulins Yam +59.415 11 B. Thorius Yam +1m04.610 12 C. Paine Diaz Hus +1m09.088 13 D. Zaremba Yam +1m11.747 14 S. Goyer Yam 1 Lap 15 A. Roberti Fan 1 Lap 16 D. Gregoire KTM 1 Lap 17 E. Riganti Hus 1 Lap 18 D. Stock Yam 1 Lap 19 P. Lara Gas 1 Lap 20 L. Calandra Hus 1 Lap 21 D. Cracco KTM 1 Lap 22 H. Statt Yam 1 Lap 23 A. Uccellini Hus 1 Lap 24 M. Cervenka KTM 1 Lap 25 S. Tapia Gas 1 Lap 26 S. Maymann Yam 1 Lap 27 D. Kadlecek Hus 1 Lap 28 G. Cardoso Hus 1 Lap 29 O. Mari KTM 1 Lap 30 K. Ferez Yam 1 Lap 31 J. Salvador KTM 2 Laps 32 L. Diss-Fenard KTM DNF 33 C. McCullough Fan DNF 34 D. Van Mechgelen Fan DNF 35 R. Oppliger KTM DNF 36 G. Utech TM DNF 37 J. Bervoets Yam DNF 38 M. Ernecker KTM DNF 39 V. Toshev Fan DNF 40 I. Ampoorter Gas DNF

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R1 Points 1 M. Faure Yam 22 18 40 2 N. Mannini TM 14 25 39 3 F. Bellei Fan 16 22 38 4 Á. Katona KTM 20 15 35 5 R. Pini TM 18 14 32 6 N. Alvisi KTM 15 16 31 7 F. Mantovani KTM 8 20 28 8 C. McCullough Fan 25 0 25 9 J. Kubulins Yam 12 11 23 10 V. Marek KTM 10 12 22 11 B. Thorius Yam 7 10 17 12 S. Goyer Yam 9 7 16 13 D. Heitink Yam 2 13 15 14 R. Oppliger KTM 13 0 13 15 G. Utech TM 11 0 11 16 C. Paine Diaz Hus 0 9 9 17 A. Roberti Fan 3 6 9 18 D. Zaremba Yam 0 8 8 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 6 0 6 20 D. Gregoire KTM 0 5 5 21 M. Ernecker KTM 5 0 5 22 E. Riganti Hus 0 4 4 23 H. Statt Yam 4 0 4 24 D. Stock Yam 0 3 3 25 P. Lara Gas 0 2 2 26 L. Calandra Hus 0 1 1 27 J. Bervoets Yam 1 0 1 28 D. Cracco KTM 0 0 0 29 A. Uccellini Hus 0 0 0 30 M. Cervenka KTM 0 0 0 31 S. Tapia Gas 0 0 0 32 S. Maymann Yam 0 0 0 33 D. Kadlecek Hus 0 0 0 34 G. Cardoso Hus 0 0 0 35 O. Mari KTM 0 0 0 36 K. Ferez Yam 0 0 0 37 J. Salvador KTM 0 0 0 38 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 0 0 0 39 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 0 0 0 40 V. Toshev Fan 0 0 0

EMX125 Championship Standings