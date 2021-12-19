Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – REC-004999

Campaign number – TI 13_1952218

Original published date – 25 November 2021

Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au

Contact website – https://www.gasgas.com/en-au.html

GASGAS EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F and EC 350F

Year range – 2020 – 2021

Affected units – 1,277

See the VIN List.

Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – REC-005000

Campaign number – TI 13_1952219

Original published date – 25 November 2021

Supplier details – HQVA PTY LTD

Contact name – KTM Group Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au

Contact website – https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-au.html

HUSQVARNA FE (capacity – 250 , 350 , 450 , 501)

& TE (capacity 150i , 250i , 300i)

Year range – 2021

Affected units – 1,512

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

If the current locking split pins used for mounting and securing the brake pad holding bracket in the front and rear caliper are fitted incorrectly or in the wrong direction the locking pins can come out and no longer secure the brake pad holding bracket.

This can cause the brake pad holding bracket to become detached resulting in a loss of braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in breaking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact an authorised dealer ASAP to make an appointment to have the recall performed free of charge.

NOTE: This NEW recall campaign action replaces the previous recall bulletin which required a check of the locking split pins used for mounting and securing the front brake pad holding bracket in the caliper and may have been positioned (fitted) in the wrong direction.