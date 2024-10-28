2025 GASGAS MC-E 5

GASGAS’s popular electric dirt bike, the MC-E 5 is receiving an update for 2025, and will arrive both water-cooled and with a brand new frame to name just a few highlights. Add all-new bodywork, a new shock position, and special graphics to indicate the latest iteration and the kids will gonna love it.

Water cooling keeps the 5 kW electric motor at a perfect temperature for consistent power, but has also extended the running time by 30%! It only takes around 45 mins for an 80% recharge, and even better, it’s super easy to swap out the battery for a fully charged one, which means the fun doesn’t stop for long.

Designed specifically for the MC-E 5, the chassis is engineered with refined flex characteristics, offering a much more stable and enjoyable riding experience for kids of all ages. The new frame also repositions the WP shock so that it performs even better, especially on the roughest of tracks.

The MC-E 5 is a fully fledged motocross bike and for this reason GASGAS have fitted the same style bodywork that you’ll find on the full size models, scaled down accordingly to create perfect, kid-friendly ergonomics.

The 2025 MC-E 5 is also a lot easier to have fun on, as the riding experience is a considerable improvement over the outgoing model.

As the MC-E 5 makes no noise, it can be ridden almost anywhere. It offers six ride modes, so progression is controlled.

The overall height can be adjusted so that kids can keep riding the same bike as they build up their skills and confidence. Built with plenty of safety features and high-quality parts, the MC-E 5 looks as great as it performs, thanks to its black handlebars and rims.

2025 GASGAS MC-E 5 highlights

New water cooling – maintains a perfect motor temperature for consistent power and a 30% longer running time.

New bodywork – Taken from the full-size motocross bikes and scaled down perfectly for the MC-E 5.

New frame design – Designed specifically for the bike and repositions the WP shock for improved handling and comfort.

New NEKEN handlebars and ODI grips – Black anodized and with a smaller diameter at the ends for maximum control, grip, and comfort.

Water and dust-resistant motor – The 5kW motor is pretty much maintenance-free thanks to its clever design.

Rechargeable Lithium-ion cell battery – Now features a more durable plug for improved longevity and can be connected to any 110 or 230 Volt socket. It’s also easy to swap using basic tools.

Control Centre – Where one of six ride modes can be engaged for controlled progression and cater for beginners through to fearless youngsters.

Adjustable seat height – Allows kids to keep riding the same bike to build up their skills and confidence.

Adjustable WP XACT suspension – Provides comfort and the option for riders to create a perfect set-up.

Hydraulic brakes and wavy disks – For consistent performance at all times in all conditions.

Rear brake pedal – Just like a full-size dirt bike for kids to get used to using their foot for braking from a very young age.

Black anodized rims – Made from strong and light aluminium, and don’t they look awesome?

MAXXIS MX-ST tires – Provide excellent grip and traction to instil confidence in every young rider.

Fiberglass-reinforced subframe – Super strong and lightweight for a low centre of gravity.

Rollover sensor – Stops the motor when the MC-E 5 is laid over.

The 2025 MC-E 5 will arrive in GASGAS dealerships from October, head to the GASGAS Australia website for more information.