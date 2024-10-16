GASGAS Moto2 Urban Cruiser

Inspired by the iconic California beach cruiser-styled bicycles, GASGAS has taken the much-loved concept and raised the bar, meet the Moto2 Urban Cruiser.

The MOTO 2 variant is the model available in Australia, pedal-assisted, with a powerful rear hub motor and a 672Wh battery option to meet all-day riding needs. The Australian specification machine has no throttle grip and is pedal-powered with battery assistance.

GASGAS MOTO 2 – Highlights

One-size-fits-all urban cruiser

Supermoto aesthetics

Fitting for 160 – 190 cm riders

Extra-long and comfy seat

Sturdy, robust steel frame

Strong hub motor

20” fat tyres for massive comfort

Display with Bluetooth connection allowing smartphone connectivity

With an open mind and guided by decades of two-wheeled manufacturing history, the GASGAS MOTO is the first bike in the urban cruiser segment to develop a contemporary styling with supermoto aesthetics. Where traditionally urban bikes follow function over form, the GASGAS MOTO proves you can have both.

Ensuring simplicity in design, the durable, and very red, steel frame creates a relaxed riding position that’s ‘one-size fits-all’ thanks to its extra-long seat bench. Supermoto inspired 20” wheels compliment the look and feel of this two-wheeled party bike!

The GASGAS MOTO 2 made a RED-hot entrance into the local market this past weekend at the Moreton Bay, Queensland, rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX), where GASGAS Racing Team pair Dylan Wills and Byron Dennis were found ripping around behind the scenes on these epic new urban cruisers. The fun-factor is for real!

GASGAS Moto2 Urban Cruiser Specifications

Frame 20″, Steel, Integrated battery

Headset FSA Orbit ZS44/ZS44

Handlebar GASGAS, 720 mm, Sweep: 12 °, Rise: 15 mm

Grips GASGAS MTB, Lock-on grips

Saddle Bench

Kickstand Ursus MOOI, side stand, adjustable

Mudguards GASGAS

Fork MOTO Rigid steel, Steel

Motor Bafang H550, 250 W, 60 Nm

Battery Bafang, 672 Wh, 48 V

Derailleur Microshift, RD-M26S, 7-S

Cassette MICROSHIFT-1_12_28

Chain KMC Z8.3

Chain Ring GASGAS, 38 T

Shift Lever Microshift TS39-7R

Crank Arm GASGAS EC33, Aluminum forged, JIS

Pedals GASGAS, plastic

Front Wheel With eyelets / Hub: GASGAS KT-SR3F, 6-hole, Quick-release axle

Rear Wheel Rim: , With eyelets / Hub: 6-hole

Tyres 102-406, 20

Front Brake Tektro Gemini SL, 4-piston, Hydraulic disc brake

Front Rotor Tektro TR17, 180 mm, 6-hole

Rear Brake Tektro Gemini SL, 4-piston, Hydraulic disc brake

Rear Rotor Tektro TR17, 180 mm, 6-hole

Display Bafang DP E161.CAN, LED-Display, Bluetooth

Charger 2 A

Headlight Litemove HKSE-90, 90 lx

Taillight BUSCH-1

Weight Allowed 150 kg maximum

Sizes One size

Bike Weight 33.3 kg

Check out your local authorised GASGAS bicycle dealership to find out more about the GASGAS MOTO 2, a play bike that will inject excitement and thrills into your daily ride.