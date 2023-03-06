GASGAS

During the recent GASGAS MotoGP Team launch held in Barcelona, board member Hubert Trunkenpolz clearly stated their intention to produce GASGAS branded street motorcycles in the near future.

Pierer Mobility Group acquired the Spanish brand in late 2019 and brought it under the wider KTM umbrella of brands. Less than 12 months later GASGAS released a new range of motorcycles.

2021 witnessed a Moto3 entry under GASGAS branding along with high profile MXGP, Trials, Rally and AMA SX/MX Championship teams.

After achieving Dakar success in 2022 GASGAS launched a Moto2 team and released big-bore dual-sport and supermoto models, the ES 700 and SM 700.

Now for 2023 GASGAS enters MotoGP with the Tech3 team whose bikes will be raced by Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez.

Hubert Trunkenpolz – Member of GASGAS Executive Board

“If you want to create awareness for a motorcycle brand then MotoGP is the right platform.

“It’s where you reach the most people globally and where we can make GASGAS known and make the GASGAS brand more popular.

“If we also look to the GASGAS brand values then its young and vibrant and it’s clear that MotoGP with its demographics is also the right platform or us.

“Having two Spanish riders with our old friend Pol and with a rookie – Augusto – I think it is a perfect fit.

“In the future the GASGAS range will be enlarged and expanded with street motorcycles and MotoGP is preparing the ground for these products that will come year-by-year.”