GasGas go Road Racing

GasGas are launching a Moto3 campaign to further underline and expand their motorsport credential and increase awareness of the GasGas brand which is now part of the KTM group.

Young Spanish duo Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara will ride the GasGas RC 250 GP machines.

Hubert Trunkenpolz – CMO KTM AG

“GASGAS are a legendary brand that is built on a passion for competition, with a proud Spanish personality that is daring and vibrant. GASGAS today also stand for high-performance, allowing riders to enjoy joining the action with the best machinery. Considering all of these points, it is absolutely fitting that GASGAS look to the Moto3™ World Championship as an exciting new series in which to go racing and also in which to promote the brand, outside of the offroad disciplines it is well known for. This is an exciting, and fitting, new chapter for GASGAS Motorcycles.”

Pit Beirer – GASGAS Motorsports Director

“We’re really excited to introduce GASGAS Motorcycles into international road racing and firmly believe it will both strengthen the brand and open it up to a worldwide audience. There is also no better place than the Moto3 World Championship, as the category represents the first step on the MotoGP ladder – it’s the perfect proving ground when it comes to selecting and nurturing new rider talent. With the extremely successful Aspar Team managing the brand’s arrival, we’re really looking forward to seeing our distinctive GASGAS bikes out on track at the first race of the 2021 season.”

Jorge Martinez – Aspar Team manager

“To carry the GASGAS name into the Moto3 World Championship is a very important moment, both for myself personally and for this team. As a proud Spanish team, to be the first to work with a brand with such strong Spanish roots, to take it into the highest level of international road racing, is very, very special. 2021 is looking to be an extremely exciting season for us! Of course, we hope to continue the exceptional run of form we have enjoyed during the 2020 season and together with our two strong riders, Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara, we are focused on immediately fighting for podiums and taking the GASGAS brand onto the world stage.”

About Aspar Team

The Aspar team was founded by four times world champion Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez almost 30 years ago. The team has 95 race victories and 304 podiums since it started racing back in 1992. Initially finding success in the former 125cc category, where they won four world championships between 2006 and 2011 thanks to the efforts of four different riders, the team then participated in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP categories before settling on Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE from 2019 onwards. During the 2020 season, the Aspar team has forged a successful campaign with Albert Arenas. Enjoying victory at the season-opening event in Qatar, he has since claimed three Grand Prix wins and five podiums and has sat at the top of the series standings during almost the entire season.